Yellen Warns Republicans Not to Hold US ‘Hostage’ on Debt Limit

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said congressional Republicans must not risk forcing the US to default on its debt in order to further their agenda because the results could be “calamitous.”

“America should not be held hostage by members of Congress who think it’s all right to compromise the credit rating of the United States and to threaten default on US Treasuries,” Yellen said Thursday in an interview with CNN.

The Biden administration and Republican lawmakers are headed for a showdown over raising the US debt limit next year if the GOP takes control of Congress. While Republicans have talked about using the ceiling as leverage against Democrats, President Joe Biden has said he wouldn’t give in to such pressure.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said last week that his party would block an increase in the debt limit in order to force spending cuts if they win the US House in the midterm elections. While some Republicans have said they would look to cut spending for Social Security and Medicare, the health program for the elderly and disabled, McCarthy told Punchbowl News he would not “predetermine” whether the plan would include cuts to entitlements.

Yellen told CNN that a default on US debt, if the government were unable to pay its bills or make interest payments on Treasuries, would be “calamitous.”

“That’s something that just can’t be contemplated,” she said. Raising the debt limit is “really essential that it be done and I’d like to see it occur in a way that it can, it can occur.”

Many analysts have estimated that the Treasury might have to begin “extraordinary measures” to stretch available funds in the first half of 2023. The Treasury has not estimated when it might risk defaulting if Congress fails to lift the statutory limit.

Yellen also told CNN that she didn’t see indications that the economy was heading into a recession. “This is not an economy that’s in recession and we continue to do well,” she said.

