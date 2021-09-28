Yellen Warns Congress of Cash Supply Running Out Around Oct. 18

Yellen Warns Congress of Cash Supply Running Out Around Oct. 18
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Dorning, Laura Litvan and Erik Wasson
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that her department will effectively run out of cash around Oct. 18 unless legislative action is taken to suspend or increase the federal debt limit, putting pressure on lawmakers to avert a default on U.S. obligations.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Treasury is likely to exhaust its extraordinary measures if Congress has not acted to raise or suspend the debt limit by October 18,” Yellen said in a letter Tuesday to congressional leaders. Yellen said separately at a Senate hearing on Tuesday that “catastrophic” results would follow a failure to address the debt limit, including a “financial crisis” and recession.

Yellen’s latest timeline is somewhat sooner than many on Wall Street anticipated, and her warning intensified signs of financial market concern amid an impasse between Republicans and Democrats on addressing the debt ceiling. Yields on Treasury bills maturing around Oct. 18 rose more than those on other securities. A broader selloff in Treasuries contributed to a slide in equities.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that her chamber could vote as soon as Tuesday on a new debt-ceiling measure, after Republicans blocked one such effort on Monday. Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell reiterated Tuesday, however, that “I’ve made it perfectly clear” Republicans wouldn’t back a debt-limit increase given the pending tax and social spending package that Democrats are pursuing on their own.

Further political posturing is likely in coming days, as Republicans attempt to force Democrats to boost the debt limit on their own and Democrats seek to pressure the at-least-10 GOP senators needed to defeat a filibuster into a bipartisan vote. Historically, votes address the debt limit have been bipartisan.

Fresh Vote

Democratic Representative Jimmy Gomez said a vote to increase the limit could proceed Tuesday or Wednesday. While that would likely be again opposed by Republicans, it would represent an evolution in thinking on the part of Democrats -- Monday’s measure was a suspension of the limit. Democrats could proceed on their own with a debt-limit increase, but the timeline to start that in time to finish by Oct. 18 is compressed.

“The closer to the deadline the process starts, the more likely it is that Republicans would agree to waive some of the required time for debate,” Alec Phillips, an analyst at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., wrote in a note Tuesday. “If so, Democratic leaders seem incentivized to let the clock run down before acting.”

Pelosi told reporters Tuesday, “We have to pass the debt limit.” She underscored, “It’s about paying past bills,” highlighting the point that the need to boost the debt ceiling reflects past fiscal policy decisions enacted by members of both parties.

Speaking on the Senate floor Tuesday morning, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer gave no indication of a clear path forward on raising the debt ceiling. He said he will seek approval of all senators later Tuesday to lower the threshold from 60 votes to a simple majority to suspend the debt limit -- consent that is sure to get GOP opposition. At the same time, he continued to insist Democrats won’t allow a default or a closure of the government.

GOP Campaign

Republican lawmakers have used the debt-limit debate to help them portray Biden’s proposed fiscal expansion -- spanning expanded child tax credits, paid family leave and new benefits for Medicare recipients -- as out-of-control government spending. An eventual Democrat-only vote to raise the debt limit would provide fodder for election attack ads.

Democrats as of late Monday hadn’t given up on the idea of forcing Republicans to join them to address the issue. Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland dismissed the idea of going through the convoluted process known as reconciliation that would be needed for Democrats to act on their own, and predicted Republicans would eventually go along with a debt-ceiling increase.

“They’ll have that on their hands,” Van Hollen said of a debt crisis. “It’s going to be pretty obvious to the American public after we vote on this a couple of times between now and then that they’re tanking the economy.”

Democrats on Tuesday discussed ways to change the debt ceiling in the future, Pelosi said. Those included minting a $1 trillion dollar coin or giving the Treasury the power to raise the ceiling on its own.

Market Stress

Blake Gwinn, head of U.S. rates strategy for RBC Capital Markets, said he doesn’t expect any broad market impact from the debt-limit fight beyond Treasury debt maturing in that narrow window, unless the country gets “within a few days” of default or a major credit rating company downgrades the U.S. debt rating, as occurred in 2011.

“Because we’ve been through this before, I think people will still expect a deal to come together until the very last minute,” Gwinn said.

During the debt limit battles of 2011 and 2013 investors grew worried as default neared. In 2011, yields on effected Treasury bills began to surge about eight days ahead of default and in 2013 about 20 days beforehand. Stocks tumbled in the aftermath of the 2011 sovereign downgrade by S&P Global Ratings.

The debt standoffs also have direct costs to taxpayers because of the higher interest rates investors demand because of the payment uncertainty.

Delays in raising the debt limit in 2011 forced the government to pay $1.3 billion in additional borrowing costs that year, not including any impact on the Treasury’s costs in later years, according to a U.S. General Accountability Office assessment the following year.

Democrats can raise the debt ceiling on their own through the reconciliation process, which bypasses the filibuster in the Senate. The most likely scenario would have Democrats revise an already-passed budget resolution that set the stage for an economic package of as much as $3.5 trillion, creating separate legislation to raise the debt ceiling.

The process would involve two lengthy Senate debates and “vote-a-ramas,” where scores of amendments could be offered. Once the Senate is finished, the House would have to clear the amended budget resolution and the debt-cap hike. Other Democratic lawmakers have stopped short of ruling out the go-it-alone strategy.

Yellen’s new estimated timeline -- an update from the “some time” in October she had previously advised -- suggests Democrats will need to get started on the reconciliation process within days if they opt to pursue that solution.

“While this is our best estimate, the federal government’s cash flows are subject to unavoidable variability,” Yellen said in her letter to Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy and other top lawmakers. “This uncertainty underscores the critical importance of not waiting to raise or suspend the debt limit.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New York Fed's Williams cautions of debt-ceiling risk to markets

    New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Monday warned of the potential negative market reaction if the United States failed to solve its debt-ceiling issue https://www.reuters.com/world/us/what-are-congress-options-funding-govt-raising-debt-limit-2021-09-26, but said market participants right now seemed to think the problem would be resolved. The U.S. Congress faces a pair of approaching deadlines to fund the government and address the nation's $28.4 trillion debt ceiling. Meanwhile, independent analysts warn that the U.S. Treasury Department is likely to exhaust its borrowing authority between Oct. 15 and Nov. 4, meaning the government faces the risk of a default if Congress does not act.

  • Here's Why You Should Hold Intercontinental (ICE) Stock

    Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) is poised to grow, attributable to growth in fixed income data and analytics products and adoption of digital workflow tools across origination technology.

  • New York Life Long-Term Care Insurance Review

    Long-term care can cover a wide variety of services. The need for it can arise for anyone at any time, regardless of whether they have a disability or are a senior citizen. Long-term care goes beyond normal healthcare to encompass … Continue reading → The post New York Life Long-Term Care Insurance Review appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Walmart, Epic Systems partner to provide e-health records

    Dr. Cheryl Pegus, EVP of Walmart Health & Wellness, is teaming with Epic CEO Judy Faulkner, one of the country's most successful self-made women.

  • China's Antitrust Regulators Could Derail Baidu's Bid for JOYY's Chinese Business

    Last November, Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), the Chinese tech giant that owns the country's top search engine, agreed to buy JOYY's (NASDAQ: YY) Chinese live streaming platform, YY Live, for $3.6 billion. It would also give it a foothold in China's massive live streaming market. It would also have enabled JOYY to exit the Chinese market and focus on expanding its higher-growth short video and streaming apps overseas.

  • Yellen Warns Treasury Will Run Out of Cash Oct. 18 if Debt Limit Not Raised

    The Treasury will exhaust the extraordinary measures it has employed to keep the government running in three week's time, causing the U.S. to default on its debt for the first time in history, Yellen said.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls PepsiCo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEP ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Why investors should buy the dip in copper over the next 3 months amid a commodity ‘supercycle’

    Investors should buy the dip in copper over the next three months to benefit from a 'supercycle' for the industrial metal that will be driven by decarbonization trends, according to Citigroup.

  • Micron Earnings Are Coming. Can They Fix the Stock?

    The stock has barely moved this year, giving investors little reason to get excited about the memory maker. But that might change Tuesday.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • Dow skids around 400 points lower as rising bond yields spark equity selloff

    U.S. stocks trade lower Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite leading the way down as Treasury yields continue their march higher.

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • Ford's Massive Electric Vehicle Plans Put Its Stock Definitely in My Future

    The automaker intends to make an even-bigger investment in EV production than outlined just a few months back.

  • Senators Urge Yellen to Seek Full Accountability Over IMF Chief

    (Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan pair of top senators asked Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to ensure “full accountability” after an investigation found International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva improperly influenced a report in China’s favor in her previous job at the World Bank. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and Drough

  • U.S. goods trade deficit widens; inventories increase

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. trade deficit in goods increased in August amid a rise in imports as businesses replenished depleted inventories, suggesting trade could again be a drag on economic growth in the third quarter. The goods trade deficit rose 0.9% to $87.6 billion last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Businesses are rebuilding inventories to keep up with strong domestic demand as the economy normalizes after severe disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Showing solidarity for Afghanistan; Protesters rally against Taliban

    Dozens of people were outside the federal courthouse on Broadway Sunday afternoon for a rally to raise awareness about the impact of the Taliban's control in Afghanistan.

  • Live updates: Congress faces big decision on funding as a government shutdown looms

    Democrats are grappling this week with how to extend federal government funding beyond Thursday and how to raise the debt limit before Oct. 18.

  • China’s Electricity Crunch Is World’s Latest Supply-Chain Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s energy crisis is shaping up as the latest shock to global supply chains as factories in the world’s biggest exporter are forced to conserve energy by curbing production.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid

  • Yellen warns delay in raising debt limit will slow economy

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is sounding an urgent call for Congress to raise the government's borrowing limit, a day after Senate Republicans blocked consideration of a bill that would have done so. Yellen is testifying Tuesday to the Senate Banking Committee at a hearing to update Congress on the impact of the vast financial support programs the government enacted after the viral pandemic paralyzed the economy 18 months ago. If the debt limit isn't raised by Oct. 18, Yellen warned, “the full faith and credit of the United States would be impaired, and our country would likely face a financial crisis and economic recession."

  • Yellen says Delta slowing recovery, urges Congress to raise U.S. debt limit-testimony

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told senators on Tuesday that the United States should return to full employment next year despite headwinds from the coronavirus Delta variant and again urged Congress to quickly lift the federal debt limit. In prepared remarks to a Senate Banking Committee hearing, Yellen said the recovery from a COVID-19 pandemic-induced recession remains "fragile but rapid." "While our economy continues to expand and recapture a substantial share of the jobs lost during 2020, significant challenges from the Delta variant continue to suppress the speed of the recovery and present substantial barriers to a vibrant economy," Yellen said.