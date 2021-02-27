Yellen's encore: Lending economic heft to Biden's virus plan

  • FILE - In this June 21, 2016, file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington to testify before the Senate Banking Committee. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
  • FILE - In this April 7, 2016, file photo from left, Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen, and former Federal Reserve chairs Ben Bernanke, Paul Volcker appear together for the first time in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, Pool, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2014, file photo President Barack Obama sits across the table from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, left, and Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew during a meeting with financial regulators in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
  • FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2016, file photo Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington before the House Financial Services Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden meets with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2015, file photo Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington before the Senate Banking Committee. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen appears on Capitol Hill in Washington before the Senate Banking Committee. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
  • FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, center, walks with Stanley Fischer, right, vice chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and Bill Dudley, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, before Yellen's speech to the annual invitation-only conference of central bankers from around the world, at Jackson Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park, north of Jackson Hole, Wyo. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)
  • FILE - In this July 2, 2014, file photo International Monetary Fund Managing (IMF) Director Christine Lagarde, left, and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen sit down for a conversation at the IMF in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2013, file photo President Barack Obama listens as Janet Yellen, vice chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, where the president announced he is nominating Yellen to be chair of the Federal Reserve, succeeding Ben Bernanke. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
1 / 10

Yellen Profile

FILE - In this June 21, 2016, file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington to testify before the Senate Banking Committee. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSH BOAK
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — On a cold, gray February afternoon, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stepped out of the West Wing wrapped in a puffy black parka and clutching a folder of documents, seemingly oblivious to the Washington custom of having an aide schlep the paperwork.

Viewed as an outsider to partisan politics, she now has a place in President Joe Biden’s inner sanctum, a Ph.D. economist who does the reading, knows the numbers and treats her staff as peers rather than underlings.

Yellen had been at the White House to strategize about how to push through President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan — a package that could determine how quickly the U.S. economy heals, how the Democrats fare in the midterm elections and just how much Americans can trust the government to solve the nation's toughest problems.

The House passed the package Saturday, sending it to the Senate.

As a former chair of the Federal Reserve, Yellen carries the authority of a public servant who has already helped steer the economy back to health once and now has been called back at age 74 for an encore after former President Donald Trump declined to offer her another term as Fed chair.

She is framing the need for the giant COVID-19 bill in starkly human terms, and her credentials are enough to give pause to Republican lawmakers and other economists who argue the package is so big it would overwhelm the economy.

“Yellen is uniquely poised," said Brian Deese, director of Biden’s National Economic Council. “She has as much experience and expertise of addressing the challenges of our time as any living economic policymaker today.”

Even in a Washington riven by partisanship, Yellen is held in high regard by members of both parties. As president of the San Francisco Fed, she sounded the alarm about the housing bubble before it fully burst in 2008. She helped nurse the economy back to health as the Fed’s vice chair and then as chair sustained the longest expansion in U.S. history.

Yellen's hard-won credibility is now staked on administering a dose of financial adrenaline and mass vaccinations that can bring back the 9.9 million jobs lost to the pandemic within the next two years, an unprecedented burst of hiring.

Biden's proposed stimulus package is broad, with its $1,400 checks to eligible Americans and nearly $500 billion for schools and state and local governments. But Yellen believes that more narrowly targeted measures on unemployment benefits or food aid might miss deserving people like the mother who was forced to leave her job because the pandemic closed schools and childcare centers.

“The truth is there are pockets of pain that go beyond what can be reached in those highly targeted ways,” she said at a recent New York Times conference.

The Biden campaign first contacted Yellen about ideas for financial relief in May, back when she believed her career in public service was over.

After the Fed, Yellen joined the Brookings Institution and gave speeches on economic policy to major companies that paid her in excess of $7 million. She recommended that because of low interest rates Biden could embrace a large aid package financed by debt.

It was a suggestion that brought her more fully into Biden’s orbit. If Biden based his politics on empathy for hurting Americans, Yellen could supply the economic rigor to show how that empathy could be translated into policies to boost hiring and ease economic pain.

Gene Sperling, a former director of the National Economic Council for Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, said both Biden and Yellen had a feel for how long-term job loss could crush people emotionally and economically.

“That is a place where both of their hearts merge with the lessons and experiences of previous deep recessions,” Sperling said.

Sperling worked with Yellen during the Clinton administration when she was chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, a post that focuses on research. But for all the seriousness of the equations and charts, Yellen was game for indulging in some silliness.

Sperling remembered one morning in 1999 when Yellen was debating how to describe a strong monthly jobs report at a meeting of senior White House officials. Sperling suggested that the pair do a little hallelujah dance. And they did.

Yellen received her doctorate from Yale University when few women were becoming economists. She juggled parenthood with her work as a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, in the 1980s, helping to build her son’s pinewood derby car as a colleague fed economic data into a computer.

For a woman often perceived to be standing alone, Yellen has long been part of a team since her time at the Fed. She meets frequently with Biden, participates in daily White House senior staff meetings and speaks with Deese several times a week.

What Yellen did at the Fed — and now appears to be doing at Treasury — is elevating the importance of workers, taking a fuller view of the economy at a cabinet agency that once was perceived as largely the domain of whisperers to Wall Street.

“She’s not antibusiness, not anti-Wall Street," said Claudia Sahm, a former Fed staff economist. “But she has brought workers and employment front and center.”

Biden’s $1.9 trillion package is almost unfathomably large, coming after roughly $4 trillion already provided to support a shuttered and weakened United States.

Critics of the plan, notably including Harvard's Larry Summers, also a former treasury secretary, say the price tag is more than the economy needs and could undermine other Democratic priorities such as infrastructure. In an online debate, Summers said he has enormous respect for Biden and the “serious and able people” on his economic team. Yet he has misgivings.

“This goes way beyond what is necessary to meet the absolute imperative of relief,” Summers said.

But Biden and Yellen are undaunted, intent on steering the U.S. economy in a new direction — one that puts a premium on job growth, relies on low interest rates to borrow and seems at odds with the previous administration's reliance on the stock market as a primary measure of success.

Recommended Stories

  • I was a nurse on the front lines of Ebola, and I saw that nurses need support for the trauma and pain they experience

    Nurse Cheedy Jaja in Sierre Leone in 2015, where he helped treat patients with Ebola during the West Africa outbreak. Rebecca E. Rollins/Partners in Health, CC BY-SAThe Conversation is running a series of dispatches from clinicians and researchers operating on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. You can find all of the stories here. Since the beginning of the profession, nurses have played pivotal roles during outbreaks of disease, delivering care throughout even the bleakest of public health emergencies. Here’s my story: In 2014, the world was slowly recognizing that the Ebola outbreak in West Africa was monumental in scale and getting worse. More than 30,000 were infected, and 11,000 would die. Transmitted from person to person, the disease was mostly in Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia. As local health care systems struggled to respond to the large cases of infected patients, nurses from around the world came to help; I was among them. I am an associate professor of nursing at the University of South Carolina College of Nursing and a board certified psychiatry and mental health advance nurse practitioner. When our team arrived in Sierra Leone in December, 2014, there were 450 cases being recorded weekly. The health care infrastructure had been devastated by a decade of civil war, and it lacked trained health care workers, medical supplies and hospital beds for the surging Ebola cases. I was drawn to serve in Sierra Leone at the height of the epidemic because of the duty to care that we nurses believe is part of our profession. I felt a calling even though I had no idea what I could offer. But I would do whatever was asked of me. Cheedy Jaja in full protective gear during the Ebola epidemic in Sierra Leone. Rebecca E. Rollins/Partners in Health, CC BY-SA Protective equipment that felt like body armor I remember vividly the first day I donned my personal protective equipment (PPE) – hooded Tyvek bodysuit, N-95 face mask, boot, theater cap, three pairs of gloves, face shield and apron – to enter the Ebola isolation unit at Port Loko Hospital early Christmas Day 2014, only to encounter a young patient who had died overnight, lying on the cold concrete floor. The cacophony of emotions I felt – panic, fear and dread were palpable. I thought to myself, “God, I am no hero. Please get me out of here.” As my initial fears subsided, I put my clinical skills to work. For two months, our team worked round the clock providing palliative care and psychosocial support to patients with dwindling clinical resources, constantly evolving treatment protocols, in a frighteningly dire work environment. In that sense, Ebola was also a disease of the caregiver. As health care workers, we knew we were more likely to be infected with Ebola than adults in the general population. There was no vaccine. A constant existential feeling of unsafety and heightened sense of doom enveloped the Ebola hospital. Yet each day, we went through the meticulous process of donning and doffing PPE to assess confirmed Ebola patients, perform physical exams, provide medication, keep them hydrated and cajole them to eat. We would repeat this process three to four times each 12 hours shift. Performing these tasks required careful deliberation. PPE are difficult to walk and to bend in. With daily temperature in the region reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit, we were instantly drenched with our sweat. Our goggles fogged up, hampering visibility; double gloving interfered with our dexterity, and our hoods made use of stethoscope impossible. Patient assessment was sub-par and care was limited. Our patients could not see our faces, limiting ability to show empathy and establish human connections. We were terrified about safety, about getting infected. But no one saw our fear; it was our job to conceal it. And on we worked. It was only years later that I realized the toll that the Ebola epidemic had taken on me. At the peak of the epidemic, we had an average census of 70 confirmed cases daily. Ebola was ruthless on children. For every 10 infected kids under 12 months of age, nine died. For every 10 kids under five years, seven were likely to die. A look back, in wonder In retrospect, I wondered: Was I truly prepared for the mental pressure and anguish health care workers faced in an epidemic? While cognizant of the “duty to care,” was I oblivious to the “duty to self-care”? Nurses have an ethical obligation to care for themselves. If nurses don’t take care of themselves, how will they be able to care for others? I did not ask the crucial question before heading to Sierra Leone: Did I have the appropriate “nursing preparedness” required in a disease epidemic? I did not ask this question because I did not anticipate how the media hysteria over Ebola would affect my mental well-being. I did not anticipate the stigma, simmering anger and deep sense of betrayal surrounding monitoring and quarantining of returning volunteer health care workers from West Africa. I did not anticipate the psychological trauma, confusion, anger and sadness I would experience during state-mandated isolation. As hospitals across the U.S. have ramped up diagnostic and treatment capacity for the coronavirus pandemic, it is imperative that our society also focuses on nurses’ preparedness. During disease outbreaks, nurses’ levels of preparedness and experience help them decide adroitly how much care they can provide to patients while also taking care of themselves. Nursing preparedness is a set of skills, abilities and knowledge that enables nurses to respond and prepare for varying public health emergency roles. Preparedness training is supposedly integrated into nursing curriculum with a focus on principles of disaster management. However, studies have shown that nurses remain inadequately prepared to respond to infectious disease outbreaks. Lack of a formal institutional preparedness plan may result in delays in initiation of treatment by nurses. The misdiagnosis of the first Ebola patient in a hospital in Dallas, Texas in 2014, combined with two nurses contracting the disease while caring for the patient, is a classic example of lack of institutional preparedness in responding to a novel disease. Education and training are critical to preparedness during disease outbreaks. Evidence‐based recommendations to enhance nurses’ preparedness include opportunities to engage in emergency preparedness planning, mock drills and actual events when possible to increase competence in disaster management, confidence in abilities, and familiarity with disaster preparedness protocols. Given the increase in prevalence in recent years of natural and human-induced emergency events, it is imperative that nurses understand their roles in the planning, mitigation, response and management aspects of disease outbreaks at the community, national and global levels. Studies have shown that nurses feel ill-prepared to respond effectively to disease epidemic and disaster situations. Institutional support During an epidemic, nurses are likely to acquire new roles and perform unaccustomed tasks, often extending themselves beyond their expertise, scope and comfort level. Nurses could encounter unanticipated challenges like a shortage of needed resources, such as personal protective equipment, infection control material resource and inadequate facilities that could adversely hamper the quality of health care service delivery. This was our reality fighting Ebola in Sierra Leone. To prevent the same thing happening here, local hospitals and health care centers should include nurses in resource triaging to ensure accurate identification of front-line priorities in maintaining core nursing services. Nurse should not work in uncertain, unsafe and morally distressing conditions with limited resources. The adverse consequences on nurses’ short- and long-term mental health could be significant. Establishing a supportive atmosphere at the front-line is of paramount importance. Specific interventions to promote psychological well-being should be implemented as part of ongoing support from health care institutions. Nurses more than any other health care workers, constitute the major taskforce in responding to the disease outbreaks. For their sake and society, they need institutional support to ensure that they are trained, well prepare and ready to step into an epidemic response role. [Get our best science, health and technology stories. Sign up for The Conversation’s science newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Cheedy Jaja, University of South Carolina. Read more:Robots are playing many roles in the coronavirus crisis – and offering lessons for future disastersHow the Spanish flu affected Kenya – and its similarities to coronavirusCracks in COVID-19 treatment reveal need to bolster primary care Cheedy Jaja does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Senate confirms former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary

    The Senate voted 64-35 on Thursday to confirm former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as secretary of the Department of Energy. Why it matters: Granholm, only the second woman to head the department, will play a key role in President Biden’s efforts to accelerate the U.S. shift to clean energy and help other countries do the same.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeGranholm said she hopes to strengthen solar and wind power usage, and to boost the development of clean-energy technologies, like electric vehicles.The big picture: Granholm served two terms as Michigan's governor from 2003 to 2011, during which she focused on boosting the auto and manufacturing sectors.She served as Michigan's attorney general from 1998 to 2002.Granholm has also worked as an adviser to Pew Charitable Trusts’ Clean Energy Program.The bottom line: Granholm's experience working with the auto industry, especially its venture into electric vehicles, is viewed as an important asset in fulfilling Biden's climate agenda.While serving as governor of Michigan, Granholm secured $1.35 billion in federal funding for factories in her auto-focused state to produce electric vehicles, Reuters notes. What we’re watching: Whether Granholm can help persuade congressional Republicans to back Biden’s call to greatly boost funding for clean tech research and development and commercialization programs.Go deeper: Biden ushers in historical turn on clean energy and climate changeMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Former Michigan Gov. Granholm confirmed as energy secretary

    Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm won Senate confirmation Thursday to be energy secretary, joining President Joe Biden's Cabinet as a leader of Biden’s effort to build a green economy as the United States moves to slow climate change. The vote was 64-35, with all Democrats and 14 Republicans, including GOP leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, voting yes. Granholm, 62, served two terms as governor in a state dominated by the auto industry and devastated by the 2008 recession.

  • Nixon lawyer John Dean says Donald Trump's kids should be worried about New York investigation

    The former presidential lawyer said the Manhattan District Attorney secured nearly a terrabyte of the former terabyte’s tax information

  • Trump supporters want to 'blow up' Capitol - police chief

    "Members of militia groups that were present on Jan. 6 have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union," Pittman told members of the House Appropriations Committee."We think that it's prudent that Capitol Police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture until we address those vulnerabilities going forward," she said.A date has not been announced for Biden to deliver his State of the Union address to Congress, which typically happens early in the year.Unprecedented security measures were imposed in Washington following the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, including fences topped with razor wire and checkpoints manned by the National Guard.About 5,000 troops are expected to stay through mid-March.

  • Law enforcement groups back Biden pick for associate attorney general

    Local and federal law enforcement officials are backing Vanita Gupta, President Biden’s nominee for associate attorney general, according to letters sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee and obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The Major County Sheriffs of America noted Gupta “emphasized that she does not support efforts to ‘defund the police'” and highlighted her desire to improve criminal justice through methods that include increased training for law enforcement officials. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBiden broke from some progressives on the campaign trail when he repeatedly stated that he does not support defunding the police. But he supports other reforms, like increasing the DOJ's oversight of police departments. The letters of support were sent by the Major County Sheriffs of America and the Federal Law Enforcement Officials Association. In its letter, the Federal Law Enforcement Officials Association praised Gupta’s “dedication toward the advancement of civil rights,” arguing that it should “go a long way towards restoring the public trust.” The other side: The Judicial Crisis Network, a conservative group, has launched an ad campaign seeking to challenge Gupta’s nomination. “When our cities burned Gupta could’ve stood for law and order, for victims. Instead she advocated to let convicts out of jail,” the ad claims. Background: Gupta has a deep background in the civil rights space, previously working for groups like the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the American Civil Liberties Union.She served as acting assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division under President Obama. If confirmed, Gupta would be the first woman of color to serve in this role.What’s next: The letters of support come as Biden seeks to fill top Justice Department positions. Judge Merrick Garland, Biden’s pick for attorney general, completed his hearings this week. Gupta’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled for March 9. Editor's note: The headline has been corrected to reflect that Gupta is the nominee for associate attorney general, not assistant attorney general. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • In California: J&J vaccine approved; state expects 1.1 million doses in next 3 weeks

    Plus: Lady Gaga calls dog walker Ryan Fischer a 'hero' after shooting; Mr. Potato Head goes gender-neutral and a long-lost cat was found.

  • Jim Acosta surrounded and harassed on air while reporting from CPAC

    A woman in the crowd shouted “get him” as attendees surrounded the anchor

  • Dutch parliament: China's treatment of Uighurs is genocide

    The Dutch parliament on Thursday passed a non-binding motion saying the treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in China amounts to genocide, the first such move by a European country. Activists and U.N. rights experts say at least one million Muslims are being detained in camps in the remote western region of Xinjiang. The activists and some Western politicians accuse China of using torture, forced labour and sterilisations.

  • Ford CEO says US should boost battery production to avoid a future supply-chain crises

    The ongoing global chip shortage has dealt a hefty blow to the auto industry, with Ford expecting up to $2.5 billion in lost earnings as a result.

  • Fury as New York town hosts ‘barbaric’ squirrel hunt

    Event condemned as ‘barbaric, cruel, senseless and environmentally terrorising money grab’

  • Trumps accused of treating White House staff like ‘concierge’

    Employees also claim that Barack Obama and his family craved privacy while in executive mansion

  • Analysis: Micro-cap stock surge shows investor risk taking, GameStop effect

    Some of the biggest winners on U.S. stock exchanges so far this year have been their smallest members, partly fueled by the GameStop effect, but their gains could be particularly vulnerable if investors get skittish about equities. The micro-cap gauge ceded some gains during volatility earlier this week while other indexes held up better. With relatively few shares available to be traded, micro-cap stocks favored by individual investors could be hit hard in a downturn.

  • California teen vanished after struggling in pandemic, dad says. Now a clue emerges

    The teenager hasn’t been heard from in more than a week, police said.

  • Finally, Charlotte’s mystery What The 77 campaign has been revealed. Here it is ...

    You’ve seen all the speculation around the mysterious social posts and billboard. Now we know what it’s about.

  • How Tom Cruise pulled off 8 amazing stunts

    Tom Cruise is perhaps most famous for doing almost all of his own stunts, which have intensified throughout his career. In the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, he climbed part of a 2,000-foot cliff in "Mission: Impossible 2" and then climbed 1,700 feet up the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in "Ghost Protocol." In "Rogue Nation," Cruise did not one, but two dangerous stunts. First, he hung off the side of a plane that took him up 1,000 feet in the air. He then had to hold his breath underwater for about six minutes, a stunt that required military-style preparation. In "Fallout," he jumped 25,000 feet out of a plane and filmed a helicopter stunt that required him to get 2,000 hours of training and learn how to do a 360-degree corkscrew dive. Outside the "Mission" franchise, he filmed a scene on a real zero-gravity plane instead of a soundstage in "The Mummy" and learned how to do action in an 85-pound suit in "Edge of Tomorrow." He is soon set to return to one of his most iconic roles in "Top Gun: Maverick." “The Mummy” Is Now Available On Demand

  • Tiger Woods car crash: Golfing champion will not face criminal charges

    Police say the crash was "purely an accident" after the golfing champion flipped his car on Tuesday.

  • France extends lifetime of its oldest nuclear reactors

    France’s nuclear safety authority agreed Thursday to extend the operational lifetime of the country’s 32 oldest nuclear reactors by a decade to as much as 50 years. The public electricity company that operates the nuclear plants, EDF, is in charge of ensuring the safety of the reactors, which had previously been intended to run for 40 years. Nuclear energy currently provides about 70% of French electricity, more than in any other country.

  • Olympics gymnastics coach kills himself after being charged

    A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar killed himself Thursday, hours after being charged with turning his Michigan gym into a hub of human trafficking by coercing girls to train and then abusing them. John Geddert faced 24 charges that could have carried years in prison had he been convicted. "This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

  • U.S., allies respond to Iranian 'provocations' with studied calm

    In the week since Washington offered to talk with Tehran about reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran has curbed U.N. monitoring, threatened to boost uranium enrichment and its suspected proxies have twice rocketed Iraqi bases with U.S. soldiers. In return, the United States and three allies, Britain, France and Germany, have responded with a studied calm. The response - or lack of one - reflects a desire not to disrupt the diplomatic overture in hopes Iran will return to the table and, if not, that the pressure of U.S. sanctions will keep taking its toll, U.S. and European officials said.