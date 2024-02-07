Yelling heard near river days before missing teen’s backpack is found, Ohio cops say

A search is ongoing for a 14-year-old girl who has now been missing for a week in Ohio, police say.

Ellie Carder was last seen leaving her home in Troy at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, according to the Troy Police Department. She was reported missing by her father two days later.

The investigation led authorities to the area around the Great Miami River when workers at Conagra Foods heard a woman yelling outside, police said. The foods manufacturing center is situated along the river.

But when officers checked the area, they did not find anyone, according to a Tuesday, Feb. 6, news release from the police department.

Officers were investigating if Ellie voluntarily ran away when, on Tuesday morning, her backpack was found in the river, police said.

Police organized a search Wednesday morning along the river for Ellie, who remains missing.

Ellie is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. A friend said in a Facebook post Ellie went missing wearing black leggings and a black crop top with a pink and purple design on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troy police at 937-440-9911.

Troy is a part of the Dayton metropolitan area.

