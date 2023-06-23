He was yelling at passing cars in the road, Florida cops say. Then they saw his beer

An “intoxicated” Florida man was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge Tuesday evening in Seminole, about 15 miles west of Tampa, and the police report mentions his drink of choice.

The 39-year-old was taken into custody at around 7 p.m. while raising a ruckus between Antilles Drive and Clarendon Road — while holding a can of “Florida Man” beer, the report notes.

The affidavit says police responded after reports of the man causing a “public disturbance,” “yelling at traffic” while walking on the road in front of cars and “refusing to stop.”

Florida Man Double IPA is made produced by Cigar City Brewing, in Tampa.

“This hopped-up whopper of a beer is big in character and guaranteed to sear itself into your memory,” according to the description.

The Florida man drinking Florida Man was booked into Pinellas County Jail, and released after posting $100 bond.

According to court records, he has a lengthy rap sheet, including convictions for obstructing police, trespassing and possession of open alcohol.

