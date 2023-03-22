Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Yellow Cake, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$103m ÷ (US$922m - US$1.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Yellow Cake has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Trade Distributors industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Yellow Cake's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Yellow Cake.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Yellow Cake Tell Us?

The fact that Yellow Cake is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses three years ago, but now it's earning 11% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 261% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

What We Can Learn From Yellow Cake's ROCE

Overall, Yellow Cake gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Since the stock has returned a staggering 111% to shareholders over the last three years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Yellow Cake can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Yellow Cake you'll probably want to know about.

