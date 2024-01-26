Yellow Medicine County unhappy with Upper Sioux Agency State Park replacement process

Jan. 26—GRANITE FALLS

— Members of the

Yellow Medicine County

Board of Commissioners are expressing their concerns about the process of transferring the

Upper Sioux Agency State Park

to the

Upper Sioux Community.

As they discussed a newly released report on the transfer, the commissioners said they had expected the report by the

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

to be published before the agency announced the transfer date.

The DNR announced on Jan. 10 that it will close the park on Feb. 16 and expects to transfer the land to the Upper Sioux Community in mid-March. The transfer report to the Legislature was published Jan. 15.

Yellow Medicine County commissioners at their meeting on Jan. 23 said that the DNR is closing the state park and transferring the land much earlier than had been expected. Commissioners also noted that the report does not mention public concerns about the conveyance.

The report finds "no barriers" to conveying the 1,280 acres of state parkland and 19 acres of

Minnesota Historical Society

property to the community.

Legislation by Sen. Mary Kunesh, DFL-New Brighton, and Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, that directed the transfer of the park property included a requirement that the

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

provide the 2024 Legislature with a report on any barriers to the conveyance and recommendations to overcome them.

Yellow Medicine County commissioners on Tuesday repeated their view that the state is not providing replacement recreational opportunities to compensate for the loss of the state park.

The overwhelming message from the public at DNR-hosted meetings is a desire to see the park replaced, according to discussions at the meeting. The $5 million allocated for that process is nowhere near sufficient, according to the commissioners.

They also said that the public input process for finding replacement opportunities should provide a seat at the table for local citizens and elected officials in the decision-making.

Commissioners do not believe the DNR can procure any replacement lands in the affected area.

Commissioner John Berends said people feel that the DNR has "broken its word."

People who sold land for the purpose of creating the Upper Sioux Agency State Park did so with the expectation it would remain as parkland in perpetuity, and are now angered, he explained.

The nine-page

report

to the Legislature found no barriers but it states that there are steps to take to convey the land. The report recommends that the state Legislature repeal the statute that created the park in 1963. It also recommends that the Upper Sioux Agency historical site be removed from the state's network of historical sites.

The park was created for the historical site and to provide interpretation of the history, as well as to provide recreational opportunities, according to the report.

Because federal Land and Water Conservation Fund "funds were used for multiple acquisition and development projects" at the Upper Sioux Agency State Park, according to the report, the land carries with it a federal encumbrance.

Land developed, improved or acquired with Land and Water Conservation Fund assistance is required "to be retained and used solely for outdoor recreation in perpetuity," according to a

DNR document on the conversion of such land.

According to the DNR report to the Legislature, the conversion process to lift the encumbrance is not a barrier to the transfer of the land.

The

report

also states that the encumbrance must be replaced. It must be applied on other public lands of equal or greater appraised value and must provide public outdoor recreation.

The DNR will be making a formal application to the National Park Service for the removal of the federal encumbrances in early March, the report states.