Yellow Medicine County wants Park Service to hold state accountable for replacement recreation

Feb. 13—GRANITE FALLS

— On the eve of the transfer of the

Upper Sioux Agency State Park

to the

Upper Sioux Community

, the

Yellow Medicine County Board

of Commissioners is making known its dissatisfaction with the process of finding "replacement recreational opportunities" for the affected area.

At their meeting Tuesday, Feb. 13, the commissioners approved a letter to be sent to the Department of the Interior, and to state and federal elected officials for the area. It asks the National Park Service to "hold the

Minnesota Legislature

and the

Department of Natural Resources

accountable to the law or deny the transfer."

In the letter, the commissioners state that the $5 million allocated for replacement opportunities is "completely arbitrary" and does not compensate for the loss of an operating, 1,300-acre state park. It states that citizens have made it clear they would like to see the park replaced with an operating and staffed park.

The letter also demands that the local area have a voice at the table in the decision-making process of identifying replacement opportunities.

The commissioners instructed County Administrator Angie Steinbach to contact area counties and communities and ask for their support as well.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is closing the Upper Sioux Agency State Park on Feb. 16. Commissioner Sarah Strommen announced last month that the department intends to transfer the property to the Upper Sioux Community in mid-March.

The land for the Upper Sioux Agency State Park was purchased with federal funds when the park was created in 1963. That federal funding requires the state to replace the "recreational value" provided by the land if it is transferred.

In their discussions, the commissioners said they do not believe the state is listening to local concerns.

Commissioner John Berends said he believes that the process could change if the area can win the support of a few legislators.

Efforts by the area's local representatives, Sen. Gary Dahms, R-Redwood Falls, and Rep. Chris Swedzinski, R-Ghent, have not gained traction, they said, likely because they are in the minority party. Both legislators said they opposed the legislation calling for the transfer.

Berends said the county's letter should also be sent to Gov.

Tim Walz

. He said he believes the governor supports the transfer, or at the least, it would not be happening without his support.