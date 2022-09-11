Yellow weather warning for heavy rain in north Wales

Businesses and homes could be flooded and people could face travel disruption as heavy rain is set to hit parts of north Wales.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office from midnight on Sunday to 11:00 BST on Monday.

Up to 80mm (8cm) of rain could fall in some areas, within three to six hours, the forecaster warned.

Flooding could see delays to bus and rail services, and disruption on roads.

In the warning, the Met Office also said power cuts could occur, while businesses and homes could be flooded.

The warning covers Conwy county, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd and the Isle of Anglesey.