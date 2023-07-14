Yellow weather warning issued for high winds

A forecast for high winds has seen a number of places decide to close on Saturday

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office that covers the East of England and beyond.

It comes into place from 09:00 BST on Saturday and remains in force until 23:59.

A number of visitor attractions have said they would close, including three National Trust properties in Norfolk, with some events called off due to the forecast.

Meteorologist Chris Bell, from WeatherQuest, said: "We could have gusts up to 45mph (72km/h) which are fairly unusual at this time of year."

He added: "It looks as if we could have gust of between 40-45mph from midday until about 8pm.

"With lots of events outside and lots of leaves and branches on the trees - this can bring more risk."

Line of washing blowing in the wind

The Met Office has warned some damage to trees or temporary structures such as marquees and tents could occur.

It has also advised people to check for loose items like plant pots, garden furniture and trampolines outside the home and plan how to secure them.

