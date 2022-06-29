Yellowstone bison gores Colorado man, injuring his arm

Reuters Videos

STORY: Buckingham Palace said the 96-year-old queen, who is spending the week in Scotland, had received Sturgeon as well as a Scottish Parliament official in Edinburgh's Holyrood Palace.The queen, who has missed several public events in recent months due to difficulties with her mobility, has been seen smiling and watching events during the annual "Royal Week" in Scotland.On Tuesday (June 28), Sturgeon, who is Scotland's first minister, announced plans for a second independence referendum to be held in October 2023, and vowed to take legal action if the British government blocks it.The SNP has said it wants the queen to remain as head of state if Scotland becomes independent.In video of the meeting, Sturgeon talked to the queen about a bottle of Scottish whiskey and other items. "What a nice thing to have," the queen said.