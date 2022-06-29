Yellowstone bison gores Colorado man, injuring his arm
On Monday, a bull bison gored a Colorado man while he was walking with his family in Yellowstone National Park. The man's arm was injured in the attack.
Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will officially retire on Thursday, paving the way for President Biden's appointee Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in to the lifetime position to replace him, the court said on Wednesday.
Video shows family members rush to pick up a small child as the bison charges toward them.
Justice Stephen Breyer on Wednesday said that his previously announced retirement from the Supreme Court would take effect at noon the following day, capping off a nearly 28-year career on the bench that concluded with a tumultuous court term dominated by the court’s six-member conservative supermajority. The announcement by Breyer, 83, came in a letter…
Merl W. Holm, a WWII soldier from Iowa killed in action in 1942, will be buried in his hometown of Lake City on July 9.
NATO has for the first time singled out China as one of its strategic priorities for the next decade, warning about its growing military ambitions, confrontational rhetoric toward Taiwan and other neighbors, and increasingly close ties to Russia. While Russia’s war against Ukraine has dominated discussions at the NATO summit, China earned a place Wednesday among the Western alliance’s most worrying security concerns. “China is substantially building up its military forces, including nuclear weapons, bullying its neighbors, threatening Taiwan ... monitoring and controlling its own citizens through advanced technology, and spreading Russian lies and disinformation,” Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said after presenting NATO’s ten-year Strategic Concept.
The campaigns turned into a faceoff between Mayor Eric Adams, who supported the incumbents, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
I worry that access to contraception and the physical and emotional relief it provides will soon disappear.
There are probably many investors that have only entered the stock market in recent years. While they may have experienced the unique, and brief, bear market caused by the pandemic in 2020, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have both entered bear market territory again this year. The current bear market is more broad-based and less due to a single event, making it more comparable to past stock market down cycles.
Police arrested the man on several warrants out of Nolan County Monday morning.
The second tournament in the LIV Golf Invitational Series is taking place outside of Portland and locals arent happy about it. Heres info on the event's format, streaming info and participants.
Two suspects died and six law enforcement officers were taken to hospital after a shootout at a bank in Victoria, British Columbia, on June 28, local police said.Police in Saanich said multiple officers responded to a report of two armed men entering a bank on Shelbourne Street. The suspects were fatally shot after firing at police, police said.Footage from eyewitness Jackson Grasky shows police approaching the Bank of Montreal branch as gunshots ring out. An officer can be seen opening fire. Credit: Jackson Grasky via Storyful
STORY: Buckingham Palace said the 96-year-old queen, who is spending the week in Scotland, had received Sturgeon as well as a Scottish Parliament official in Edinburgh's Holyrood Palace.The queen, who has missed several public events in recent months due to difficulties with her mobility, has been seen smiling and watching events during the annual "Royal Week" in Scotland.On Tuesday (June 28), Sturgeon, who is Scotland's first minister, announced plans for a second independence referendum to be held in October 2023, and vowed to take legal action if the British government blocks it.The SNP has said it wants the queen to remain as head of state if Scotland becomes independent.In video of the meeting, Sturgeon talked to the queen about a bottle of Scottish whiskey and other items. "What a nice thing to have," the queen said.
Britain on Wednesday announced sanctions on oligarch Vladimir Potanin, described by London as Russia's second-richest man and who has been buying assets from firms exiting Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. Potanin, known as Russia's "Nickel King", was included in the latest wave of sanctions listings by Britain which included business figures, financial firms and other entities. Britain, along with Western allies, has been imposing sanctions against Russian elites, banks and strategic industries since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
CHICAGO — Countless women wept. Some spent the weekend burning white-hot with rage, commiserating with friends and mothers and sisters. Many were fearful, recognizing the feeling of a freedom being taken away and thinking to themselves: This could only get worse. Millions of American women spent the past five days absorbing the news that the Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade, erasing the constitutional right to a legal abortion that had held for nearly a half-century. The decision instant
The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a deal that would send guards Will Barton and Monte Morris to the Washington Wizards for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday. The trade becomes the latest move by Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth to reshape the lineup around two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.
Arnold Schwarzenegger teaches some basic bodybuilding moves to a beginner in old footage from the 1970s that has resurfaced on Reddit.
Two of Congress’ staunchest conservatives repelled more centrist alternatives to lock up Republican nominations on Tuesday, even as the party’s voters chose to turn out a six-term incumbent in Mississippi. Illinois Republican Rep. Mary Miller won her primary over fellow incumbent Rep. Rodney Davis just days after she called the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade a “historic victory for white life” during a weekend rally with former President Donald Trump. Another Trump ally, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of Congress’ most polarizing members, easily beat back a challenge from a more mainstream Republican.
Tech companies are going to have to get more serous about protecting their users' data after the fall of Roe v Wade.
Kris Weems was one of the Kansas City area’s best high school basketball players in the 1990s. Over 25 years later, his contributions as a Warriors coach helped Golden State win a title.
Travis Barker is hospitalized for a medical emergency on Tuesday. The Blink 182 drummer was seen on a stretcher at Cedar-Sinai hospital with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, close by. His condition is still unknown, but Travis posted a cryptic message the same day.