Yellowstone County using new alert system for emergencies
There are several ways to move money around. Here are the pros and cons of each transfer method.
Color Wow's Dream Coat is made to shield strands from nasty weather — and almost 50,000 Amazon shoppers say it delivers.
X, formerly Twitter, today announced support for passkeys, a new and more secure login method than traditional passwords, which will become an option for U.S. users on iOS devices. Initiated by Google, Apple, Microsoft, and the FIDO Alliance, alongside the World Wide Web Consortium, passkey technology aims to make passwordless logins available across different devices, operating systems, and web browsers.
The first at-home test for chlamydia and gonorrhea was recently approved by the FDA. Here's what you need to know about testing for STIs at home.
Artisse, one of the many AI photo creation apps that let users generate photos of themselves using uploaded selfies combined with prompts, has raised $6.7 million in seed funding, following AI selfies' viral moment. Similar to others on the market, Artisse users upload photos of themselves to train its AI on their images, then use a text or image prompt to generate new photos of themselves across various settings, postures, and styles. Under the hood, Artisse is using its own propriety model, alongside best practices and elements from open source models and tools.
Upwards of 70,000 five-star reviewers go bananas for the stuff.
Maignan and his teammates briefly left the field during before returning.
Meta's Oversight Board has raised concerns over the company's ability to effectively moderate hate speech with its automated systems.
He tested positive for two banned substances, according to the league.
They're not just for keychains. Here's how Apple's item trackers can make your life easier.
France’s data privacy watchdog, the CNIL, has fined Amazon’s logistics subsidiary in France €32 million, or $35 million at today’s exchange rate. The CNIL says that Amazon France Logistique has implemented a “surveillance system” that is “overly intrusive.” In particular, the CNIL is focusing on the warehouse barcode scanner and Amazon’s data gathering practices related to the connected device.
At last year's DockerCon, Docker launched its Docker Build remote build service and today it is taking this a step further with the launch of Docker Build Cloud, a fully managed service that, you guessed it, allows development teams to offload their image builds to the cloud. "Every week, millions of developers run 'docker build [x]," Giri Sreenivas, Docker's chief product officer, told me, referring to the standard command developers use to kick off their Docker builds.
The biggest news stories this morning: Apple launches iOS 17.3, Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 raises $2.5 million for cancer research, How Disney’s A Real Bug’s Life docu-series turns insects into giants.
The Boss VE-22 Vocal Performer puts a studio's worth of effects at a singer's feet, including pitch correction and harmonization.
Philips Hue is expanding its outdoor smart lighting lineup with a new model called Dymera that beams both up and down, allowing dramatic effects for your home's exterior.
Remember the Virtuix Omni? The system, which features a concave platform and slippery shoes, was clever enough to influence Ready Player One’s take on the space. The electronics-free system finally started shipping earlier this year.
Your beloved beverage holder isn't dishwasher-safe, but no worries — these little helpers will keep it fresh and clean.
A bug on X, formerly Twitter, was causing numerous posts over the weekend to be flagged as "Sensitive Media," thwarting the company's own attempts to make its platform more approachable to advertisers. Today, a bug in our system caused X to incorrectly label numerous posts as Sensitive Media. "Sensitive media" is a label X uses to denote content that others may not wish to see, like violence or nudity.
With this TikTok-famous gadget, there's no straining, just neat-as-a-pin bedding.
This week in AI, OpenAI signed up its first higher education customer: Arizona State University. ASU will collaborate with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT, OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot, to the university’s researchers, staff and faculty -- running an open challenge in February to invite faculty and staff to submit ideas for ways to use ChatGPT. The OpenAI-ASU deal illustrates the shifting opinions around AI in education as the tech advances faster than curriculums can keep up.