Yellowstone floods, Federal Reserve meeting, FDA vaccine panel: 5 things to know Wednesday

Editors
·5 min read

Yellowstone to remain closed amid record flooding as landscape has 'dramatically changed'

Yellowstone National Park officials assessed damage Tuesday as the park remained closed amid dangerous floods, mudslides and rockslides that have eroded roads, ripped apart bridges and forced evacuations this week. The water started to slowly recede Tuesday, but the record-level floods left all five entrances to the park closed at least through Wednesday, and they could remain closed for as long as a week, said park Superintendent Cam Sholly. The park has seen multiple road and bridge failures and power outages, causing the evacuations of more than 10,000 visitors. In days, heavy rain and rapid snowmelt caused a flood that may forever alter the human footprint on the park's terrain and the communities around it. The historic floodwaters pushed a popular fishing river off course – possibly permanently – and may force roadways to be rebuilt in new places. "The landscape literally and figuratively has changed dramatically in the last 36 hours," said Bill Berg, a commissioner in nearby Park County.

Prefer to listen? Check out the 5 Things podcast:

Wall Street on edge as Fed mulls stiffer rate hike

Investors will be listening closely Wednesday to learn if the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates more sharply than previously expected. The Fed closes its two-day meeting Wednesday in the wake of a selloff in stocks triggered Friday when May's Consumer Price Index report revealed that inflation had not yet peaked. That news sparked fears that the Fed could raise interest rates by more than the widely expected 50 basis points (0.50%). Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last month the Fed wasn't entertaining a 75-basis-point rate increase, but the Wall Street Journal reported Monday that one was now on the table. Interest rate hikes can have a domino effect on the economy, pushing up rates for credit cards, home equity lines of credit, adjustable-rate mortgages and other loans.

FDA meets to discuss vaccine for kids as young as 6 months

A federal advisory panel will meet Wednesday to discuss two COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months. According to a detailed review by Food and Drug Administration staff, trial data from both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna raised no new safety issues or concerns about the vaccines, which have been available for older children and adults. The panel will decide Wednesday whether to recommend Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccines for children as young as 6 months. Once authorized by the FDA and CDC, the Biden administration said it expects to have 5 million doses each of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines as soon as June 21 at pharmacies, pediatricians' offices, libraries, children's museums, health centers and other outlets.

'End of an era': Microsoft to shut down Internet Explorer

Some 27 years after Microsoft first debuted Internet Explorer, the tech giant will retire the browser Wednesday. Those who try to open the application will be directed to the company's more recent browser Microsoft Edge. Last May, the company first announced the decision to retire the web browser for certain versions of Windows 10 on June 15, 2022. Microsoft introduced Edge in 2015 and it has gradually phased out Internet Explorer. In a statement on its website, Microsoft notes that Microsoft Edge has "Internet Explorer mode ('IE mode') built in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge." Previously, Internet Explorer was the go-to browser on Windows PCs for years before rivals such as Mozilla's Firefox and Google's Chrome snagged users away.

Stanley Cup Final gets underway in Denver

The Stanley Cup Final begins Wednesday, when the Tampa Bay Lightning travel to Ball Arena in Denver to take on the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 (8 p.m. ET, ABC).The Lightning, who are pursuing their third consecutive Stanley Cup, are coming off a 4-2 series win over the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Finals, punctuated by four victories in a row. The Avalanche will be playing for a title after sweeping the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals. One of the major obstacles standing in the way of Colorado's championship hopes is the Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy, who will likely be the toughest goalie the Avalanche have faced this postseason. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay will likely shift a significant amount of focus toward Colorado stars defenseman Cale Makar, a Norris Trophy finalist, and center Nathan MacKinnon.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Yellowstone floods, Fed meeting: 5 things to know Wednesday

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Heating, air experts offer tips for keeping energy bills down amid high temperatures

    Heating, air experts offer tips for keeping energy bills down amid high temperatures

  • Yellowstone flooding takes out bridge, washes out roads

    Major flooding swept away at least one bridge, washed away roads and set off mudslides in Yellowstone National Park on Monday.

  • Why there’s ‘a lot to be very concerned about’ with electricity prices this summer: Energy expert

    Mark Wolfe, executive director at the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, shares tips on how Americans can save on electricity and utility bills this summer amid record high temperatures and rising energy prices.

  • 'A certain spell': Ginsberg considers Trump's MAGA grip on Republicans

    Ben Ginsberg, noted Republican election attorney, offers his thoughts on why otherwise seemingly principled Republicans would be so supportive of someone as unprincipled as Donald Trump.

  • Yen slump may open scope for Japan's central bank to tweak policy

    The Bank of Japan's resolve to defend its yield cap faces attack from investors betting the central bank could give in to global market forces, opening up a slim chance for a near-term tweak in its policy. While few expect the bank to make a change on Friday to its policy of yield curve control (YCC), which guides the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) around 0%, sharp falls in the yen currency are making some lawmakers anxious. Five government officials and sources familiar with the central bank's thinking say the key to its move on Friday could be how far the yen slumps from current 24-year lows to pose a big enough risk to prompt a monetary policy response.

  • Analysis-East Europe's next inflation problem: wages racing with prices

    With prices surging, 24-year-old Noemi Turi presented her employer in Budapest with a pay request 16% above what she considered acceptable just a few months ago as double-digit inflation across East Europe fuels wage demands. The small business, where the Hungarian university student works as a social media manager and copywriter, granted her nearly the entire desired amount. Double-digit wage rises at a time of double-digit inflation are emerging as the next policy challenge of central banks in Hungary and Poland, whose massive rate rises so far have failed to curb inflation.

  • U.S. and partners enter pact to secure critical minerals like lithium

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States, Canada and other countries have established a new partnership aimed at securing the supply of critical minerals, which are essential for clean energy and other technologies, as global demand for them rises, the State Department said on Tuesday. Demand for the minerals, such as nickel, lithium and cobalt, is projected to expand significantly in the coming decades. Massive amounts of these minerals will be needed to meet the United States' emissions reduction goals, Jose Fernandez, under secretary for economic growth, energy and the environment at the State Department, said in a telephone interview.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Says Ceding Land Is Matter for Kyiv to Decide

    (Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it’s up to Ukraine to make any decisions about territorial concessions, adding that the US and allies are working to make sure Kyiv receives the help it needs to have a strong hand on the battlefield.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimisti

  • Japan, Australia to expand defense ties for regional order

    Japan and Australia's defense ministers on Wednesday vowed to step up their ties to support democratic values in the Indo-Pacific region and agreed to work more closely with Southeast Asia and the Pacific island nations where China is seeking to expand its influence. Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and his Japanese counterpart, Nobuo Kishi, said that region-wide cooperation is necessary to maintain and strengthen the rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific, where there is growing fear that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may embolden China to increase its assertiveness.

  • Zero-emission electricity in Canada by 2035 is practical and profitable

    Canadians desire the benefits of a zero-emissions electricity system, but political challenges are ahead.

  • Airbus widens delivery lead on Boeing through May

    The Boeing Co. continues to lose ground to European rival Airbus in 2022. Both manufacturers have revealed order and delivery totals through May, with Airbus widening the gap on both metrics. Airbus reported 47 deliveries last month to give it 237 through the first five months of the year.

  • The Rush: Curry makes the wrong kind of history, Warriors ride Wiggins to Game 5 win

    The Warriors take a 3-2 series lead over Celtics in the Finals, Commissioner Adam Silver entered covid health and safety protocols prior to Game 5 and Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman gets a geography lesson.

  • Biden addresses soaring inflation to union workers

    President Joe Biden spoke to an audience of union workers in Philadelphia on Tuesday where he blamed Republicans for blocking a lot of his ideas to lower prices for Americans.

  • WTO makes final push for trade deals, with eyes on defiant India

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization on Wednesday extended its negotiations by a day amid growing doubts they would find consensus on any change to global trade rules and India adamant it would not yield on food, fisheries and vaccines. During the WTO's ministerial conference this week, its first major meeting in over four years originally set to end on June 15, the 164-member body is seeking to agree on a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a reduction of fishing subsidies, pledges on food security and the launch of an internal reform. "We think we are going towards a no-result ministerial," Pakistan's commerce minister Syed Naveed Qamar told Reuters on the sidelines of the meeting.

  • There's a 50% chance of an economic recession but it will likely be mild, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman says: 'I'm pretty relaxed'

    "I don't think we're falling into some massive hole over the next few years. I think eventually the Fed will get hold of inflation," Gorman said.

  • GOP governor says many Republicans are quietly seeking an 'off-ramp' from Trump's bogus election-fraud claims

    Asa Hutchinson, who is not up for re-election in his state, said that many Republicans are trying to dissociate themselves from Trump.

  • NY Attorney General Letitia James to investigate Trump's 'Big Lie' fundraising: source

    Letitia James, who's already probing Trump's hotel and golf empire, will now look at $250 million in Stop the Steal fundraising, Insider has learned.

  • Costs for food hit first double-digit increase in more than four decades

    Get ready to pay more for eggs, milk and cookies and other food items. Year over year food prices edged more than 10% in May,

  • Have a Mortgage? You Really Need to Calculate This Number

    A mortgage constant, also referred to as the mortgage capitalization rate, is a percentage of the total loan paid each year. If you are in the market for a new home, this percentage can be useful for various reasons. For … Continue reading → The post What Is a Mortgage Constant? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Don’t panic about your 401(k)

    It’s been a heckuva turbulent ride, including Russian defaults, emerging market crises, dot-com disasters, terrorist atrocities, global financial meltdowns, a U.S. housing collapse that rivaled the Great Depression, inflation panics, deflation panics, energy crises, sovereign debt crises, and a global pandemic. Read: What is a bear market? The people who panic and sell the stocks in their retirement portfolios right here will end up kicking themselves.