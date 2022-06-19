Yellowstone National Park to partly reopen after rare closure forced by floods

Kanishka Singh
·2 min read

By Kanishka Singh

(Reuters) - Yellowstone National Park will partly reopen on Wednesday after record flooding and rockslides following a burst of heavy rains that led the park to be closed for the first time in 34 years.

The entire park, spanning parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, was closed to visitors, including those with lodging and camping reservations, from last Monday, as officials inspected damage to roads, bridges and other facilities.

The closure came as Yellowstone was gearing up to celebrate its 150th anniversary year, and as local communities heavily dependent on tourism were counting on a rebound following COVID-19 travel restrictions over the past two summers.

"While the park's north loop remains closed due to flood damage until further notice, Yellowstone will begin allowing visitors to access the south loop of the park at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022," the National Park Service said late on Saturday.

"To ensure the south loop does not become overwhelmed with visitors and to balance park resource protection and economic interests of surrounding communities, the park is instituting an interim visitor access plan," the federal agency's statement added.

All five park entrances were closed on Monday to inbound traffic for the first summer since a series of devastating wildfires in 1988.

The south loop includes the Old Faithful geyser and Yellowstone Lake and is accessed via the south, east and west entrances of the park. Some of its parts will remain closed.

The flooding and slides that led to the park's closure were triggered by days of torrential showers in the park and steady rains across much of the wider Intermountain West following one of the region's wettest springs in many years.

The park service characterized the rainfall and floods sweeping the park as unprecedented, with the Yellowstone River topping its banks beyond record levels.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Officials seek quick Yellowstone flooding repairs

    Back in the state after vacationing in Europe, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is joining other state and Yellowstone National Park officials in vowing to quickly make repairs and reopen the park after devastating floods. (June 17)

  • Yellowstone Flooding Rebuild Could Take Years, Cost Billions Of Dollars

    Beloved national park is facing its biggest challenge in decades after massive flooding.

  • Yellowstone National Park flooding: See before and after photos

    Yellowstone flooding photos reveal how unprecedented weather has impacted the nation's oldest park. See before and after images capturing the damage the flooding has caused.

  • Parts of Yellowstone National Park to reopen after historic flooding

    The park's south loop will have limited service beginning Wednesday at 8 a.m., the park service said.

  • Yellowstone floods leave nearby homeowners in economic turmoil

    The catastrophic flooding in Yellowstone has left nearby residents and businesses with the daunting task of recovery. Many of those affected say they don't have the insurance needed to cover the damage and that a full recovery could take months. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.

  • DOJ indicts 4 Wilmington men on 75 charges related to January car thefts, shooting spree

    The nine-day crime spree included shots fired at a daycare in Wilmington with three infants inside, according to the Delaware Department of Justice.

  • Yellowstone National Park to partly reopen after floods

    Yellowstone National Park will partially reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, after catastrophic flooding destroyed bridges and roads and drove out thousands of tourists. The Park Service announced Saturday that visitors will once again be allowed on the park’s southern loop under a temporary license plate system designed to manage the crowds: Those with even-numbered plates and motorcycle groups will be allowed on even-numbered days, and those with odd-numbered or vanity plates on odd-numbered days. The southern loop provides access to Old Faithful, the rainbow-colored Grand Prismatic Spring, and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone and its majestic waterfall.

  • Yellowstone: Limited reopening ‘highly possible’ next week

    Yellowstone National Park, which closed on June 13 because of a historic flooding event, is expected to reopen on a limited basis next week.

  • Daring Kayakers Take on Flooded Montana River

    Daredevil kayakers took advantage of the raging floodwaters affecting rivers in Montana, slow-motion footage posted to Facebook on June 13 shows.Jason Howard said he recorded this footage of kayakers taking on the Gallatin River near Bozeman, Montana.Areas in Gallatin County were closed and residents warned of severe flood risks near the upper Yellowstone and Gallatin river drainages. Credit: Jason Howard via Storyful

  • Motorcycle crash on Highway 101 near Seacliff ramp blocks lanes

    A motorcycle crash on Highway 101 near the Seacliff interchange blocked lanes Saturday, while a small brush fire in Simi Valley slowed Highway 118.

  • Yellowstone flooding rebuild could take years, cost billions

    Created in 1872 as the United States was recovering from the Civil War, Yellowstone was the first of the national parks that came to be referred to as America’s best idea. Nearby communities were swamped and hundreds of homes flooded as the Yellowstone River and its tributaries raged. The scope of the damage is still being tallied by Yellowstone officials, but based on other national park disasters, it could take years and cost upwards of $1 billion to rebuild in an environmentally sensitive landscape where construction season only runs from the spring thaw until the first snowfall.

  • New photos show extent of damage from Yellowstone floods

    Some sections of road leading into the park may need to be rebuilt in new locations, the park service said

  • Crews respond to fire at apartment building in Pittsburgh

    Crews fought against a fire that took place at an apartment building in Pittsburgh.

  • Notre Dame holds down Texas offense, wins CWS opener 7-3

    John Michael Bertrand and two relievers held Texas' potent offense in check and Notre Dame scored in all kinds of ways in a 7-3 victory Friday night in its first College World Series game in 20 years. “It was fun for you and the fans and the country that watched our team because I feel like when we’re playing well, that’s what we do,” Irish coach Link Jarrett said. Notre Dame will play Oklahoma on Sunday.

  • Woman And Her 12-Year-Old Child Granted Protective Order Against Ezra Miller

    Ezra Miller's legal troubles continue to build as a Massachusetts woman and her child have been granted a protective order against “The Flash” actor. The mother and her 12-year-old nonbinary child were granted a temporary harassment prevention order in a Greenfield, Massachusetts courthouse on Wednesday against Miller, 29, alleging menacing behavior toward the child, the Daily Beast reports. The mother alleges that when the child was 11, the actor threatened the mother while brandishing a gun an

  • Canada seeks to prosecute some extremely intoxicated people who harm others

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Canada's federal government introduced a bill on Friday to hold some people criminally responsible if they harm someone else while extremely intoxicated. A person could be held criminally responsible if the self-induced extreme intoxication was criminally negligent. The bill follows a Supreme Court ruling last month that said people could claim extreme intoxication as a defence.

  • Countries that stood up for Cuba were duped by the island’s dictatorship | Opinion

    Cuban ruler Miguel Díaz-Canel has effectively laughed in the face of the leaders of Mexico, Argentina and other Latin American countries who went out of their way to defend the Cuban dictatorship at the recent Summit of the Americas that President Joe Biden hosted in Los Angeles.

  • Seminole County activating extreme weather plan for first time this year

    Seminole County activating extreme weather plan for first time this year

  • Heat advisory in effect for most of Central Florida as temperatures soar

    FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brittany Lockley has the forecast.

  • Fatal car crash in Westmoreland County being investigated as possible case of DUI, victim identified

    A fatal car accident in Westmoreland County shut down a portion of Interstate 70 overnight.