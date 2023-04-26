'Yellowstone' star Jen Landon says she brings her own portable shower to set because she gets 'covered in cow poo poo' all day while filming

Jen Landon as Teeter in season five of "Yellowstone." Paramount Network

"Yellowstone" stars Jen Landon, Kelsey Asbille, and Piper Perabo have spoken about the conditions on set.

"There were days when we were literally covered in shit from head to toe," Landon told People.

Asbille and Perabo added that they also often leave set with "dirt and blood" all over them.

"Yellowstone" stars Jen Landon, Kelsey Asbille, and Piper Perabo have gotten candid about just how dirty the cast gets on set of the Paramount Network drama.

Speaking to People as part of its upcoming Beautiful Issue, Landon, who plays Teeter, the only female ranch hand working on the fictitious ranch, said that she finds herself "in cow poo poo all day" while shooting and so doesn't bother to put on makeup.

"There were days when we were literally covered in shit from head to toe," said the actor.

The actor, who is the daughter of "Bonanza" and "Little House on the Prairie" star Michael Landon, added that she actually travels with her own portable shower in order to be able to rinse off anywhere.

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton in season five of "Yellowstone." Paramount Network

"I travel with this tub device that I bought on Amazon and you blow up the ring and you can put it in a tiny shower and sit in this soaking tub," Landon said. "I have to be in the bath every night."

Her costar Asbille, who portrays Monica Dutton, added that even for her "there's usually dirt and blood involved."

"Those are heavy days and because she's really going through it," she said, adding that when filming wraps "there is a physical and emotional cleanse."

Meanwhile, Summer Higgins actor Perabo echoed their comments. "I wipe the blood off with a hot washcloth and I go home," she said.

Perabo added that she cleans up before heading out "in case I have to stop and get gas or something."

"It's hard to explain in the little town where we work, if your face is covered in blood, one of those guys will ask if you need some help," she said.

Read the original article on Insider