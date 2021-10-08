A Yellowstone tourist was sentenced to 4 days in jail after a video showed her refusing to move as a grizzly bear charged at her

A mother grizzly and her cub walking through a meadow in Yellowstone National Park. Not related to this story. Will Powers/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Samantha Dehring was filmed close to a grizzly bear and three cubs at Yellowstone in May.

The US attorney's office in Wyoming said she stayed and took pictures as the bear charged toward her.

She was sentenced to four days in jail, fined, and barred from the park for a year.

A woman was sentenced to four days in jail after refusing to move away from a grizzly bear and two cubs at Yellowstone National Park in May.

Bob Murray, the acting US attorney for the District of Wyoming, said on Thursday that Samantha Dehring, 25, pleaded guilty to "willfully remaining, approaching, and photographing wildlife within 100 yards."

His office said that Dehring did not move away from the bears as they approached, even as other park visitors did, and that she took pictures as the bear charged at her.

Watch the footage here:

"Approaching a sow grizzly with cubs is absolutely foolish," Murray said. "Here, pure luck is why Dehring is a criminal defendant and not a mauled tourist."

He added: "Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are, indeed, wild. The park is not a zoo where animals can be viewed within the safety of a fenced enclosure. They roam freely in their natural habitat and when threatened will react accordingly."

Dehring was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and make a $1,000 community-service payment to the Yellowstone Forever Wildlife Protection Fund. She was also barred from the park for a year.

Murray said that another count against Dehring, of "feeding, touching, teasing, frightening, or intentionally disturbing wildlife," was dismissed.

Read the original article on Insider