Yellowstone Tourist Sneaks Up On Bison. Bison Does What A Bison Does.

Ron Dicker
·1 min read

A clueless tourist got away with his hide but not his dignity when he snuck up on a bison at Yellowstone National Park.

Footage of the encounter was posted Friday to the “Welcome To YNP: Invasion of the Idiots!” Facebook page and shows the man creeping up to the massive animal from behind. The bison turned and chased the camera-toting man away. The outcome could have been so much worse. Watch the clip here.

“It is illegal, as well as dangerous, to approach wildlife,” Yellowstone spokesperson Linda Veress told For the Win. “Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans. The animals in Yellowstone are wild and unpredictable, no matter how calm they appear to be.”

Sean Swetter, who posted the video, wrote that the man’s wife “asked for my bear spray to get the bison away from the trail so they could get back to their car.”

In 2020 a 72-year-old woman was gored when she tried to take pictures of a bison from just 10 feet away.

In 2019 a 9-year-old girl was thrown in the air by a charging bison.

These animals are so strong they can toss each other, too.

Next time, man with the camera, keep a safe distance.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

