Yelp adds features on vaccine status as coronavirus infections rise

FILE PHOTO: The Yelp Inc. logo is seen in their offices in Chicago, Illinois
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Review website Yelp Inc added new features on Thursday through which businesses can ask for proof of vaccination when customers visit, a measure it has taken as the Delta variant of the coronavirus rapidly spreads in the United States.

Users will be able to filter businesses by two new attributes - "proof of vaccination required" and "all staff fully vaccinated" - when searching for local businesses and restaurants.

For businesses that activate these attributes on their Yelp page, the company will add protective measures to safeguard them from reviews that criticize the enforcement of COVID-19 health and safety measures.

The fast-spreading and highly-contagious Delta variant has led to several retailers reinstating their mask mandates and companies extending their work-from-home policies, just months after they lifted previous restrictions.

As guidelines have evolved, Yelp said businesses could also activate "masks required" and "staff wears masks" attributes on their pages.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Google fired 80 employees for abusing user data and spying on people, with some even sharing personal information outside the company, a new report says

    Dozens of Google employees were fired between 2018 and 2020 for using internal tools to view personal user data, Vice's Motherboard reports.

  • Kaseya ransomware attack sets off race to hack service providers -researchers

    A ransomware attack in July that paralyzed as many as 1,500 organizations by compromising tech-management software from a company called Kaseya has set off a race among criminals looking for similar vulnerabilities, cyber security experts said. An affiliate of a top Russian-speaking ransomware gang known as REvil used two gaping flaws in software from Florida-based Kaseya to break into about 50 managed services providers (MSPs) that used its products, investigators said. Now that criminals see how powerful MSP attacks can be, "they are already busy, they have already moved on and we don’t know where," said Victor Gevers, head of the non-profit Dutch Institute for Vulnerability Disclosure, which warned Kaseya of the weaknesses before the attack.

  • At 40, Meghan Markle Is Reimagining Regal Style

    undefined Originally Appeared on Vogue

  • How to delete your search history — and why that’s important

    You may not give your search history much thought, but here's why you should clear your search history on a regular basis.

  • Iranians fear new bill will restrict internet even further

    For Ali Hedieloo, a 40-year-old making wooden furniture in Iran's capital, Instagram is more than just a surfeit of glossy images. Like an estimated 1 million other Iranians, it’s how he finds customers, as the app has exploded into a massive e-commerce service in the sanctions-hit country. Iran moved last week toward further government restrictions on Instagram and other apps, as hard-line lawmakers agreed to discuss a bill that many fear will undermine communication, wipe out livelihoods and open the door to the banning of key social media tools.

  • Why Web 3.0 Tokens Might Be the Next Hot Trade in Cryptocurrencies

    Digital assets like livepeer, helium and bittorent have soared in value this year despite the recent slump in cryptocurrencies.

  • Why Baidu Fell Nearly 20% in July

    Like many of its peers, the popular search engine operator is caught up in an overwhelming amount of reform aimed at the country's tech industry.

  • Microsoft Exchange Used to Hack Diplomats Before 2021 Breach

    (Bloomberg) -- Late last year, researchers at the Los Angeles-based cybersecurity company Resecurity stumbled across a massive trove of stolen data while investigating the hack of an Italian retailer.Squirreled away on a cloud storage platform were five gigabytes of data that had been stolen during the previous three and half years from foreign ministries and energy companies by hacking their on-premises Microsoft Exchange servers. In all, Resecurity researchers found documents and emails from s

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These cloud stocks sell for reasonable valuations and they benefit from the industry's rapid growth.

  • Windows 365 trials are now locked because everyone’s swarming to try it

    Microsoft brought Windows 10 to the iPad a few weeks ago, in what seemed like an extraordinary feat. However, you don’t actually get to install Windows on the iPad, and Apple will never allow that. But you can run the full Windows 10 experience on any internet-connected device that supports an internet browser. That’s because … The post Windows 365 trials are now locked because everyone’s swarming to try it appeared first on BGR.

  • Netflix’s Slice of US Subscription Streaming Pie Has Shrunk 19% in 2 Years | Chart

    A rising tide lifts all boats — but in Netflix’s case, that may not be such a good thing. As more big-name streaming services have hit the scene over the last two years, Netflix’s dominance over the U.S. subscription video on-demand market has taken a big hit, according to new data shared by research firm Antenna. The key takeaway from Antenna’s data: Netflix accounted for 29% of all paid streaming subscriptions in the U.S. by the end of June — down 19% from Q2 2019. Netflix’s dwindling slice of

  • Shares slide after China brands online games 'electronic drugs'

    In recent months Beijing has cracked down on China's technology and private education industries.

  • USDT Usage on Ethereum Shifts Away From Asia Daytime Hours

    The changing trading patterns in USDT might be the result of China's recent crackdown on cryptocurrency mining and trading.

  • UPDATE 1-U.K. considers blocking Nvidia's $40 bln takeover deal for Arm - Bloomberg News

    The UK government is considering blocking chip designer Nvidia Corp's $40 billion acquisition of British peer Arm Ltd on potential national security risks, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Nvidia said that it is working through the regulatory process with the UK government. "We look forward to their questions and expect to resolve any issues they may have," an Nvidia spokesperson told Reuters.

  • MoD offers bounty to ‘ethical hackers’ to find security flaws before cyber criminals do

    The Ministry of Defence has become the first government department to pay "ethical hackers" to thwart cyber criminals.

  • Passwordstate customers complain of silence and secrecy after cyberattack

    It has been over three months since Click Studios, the Australian software house behind the enterprise password manager Passwordstate, warned its customers to "commence resetting all passwords." The company was hit by a supply chain attack that sought to steal the passwords from customer servers around the world. Several customers say they were met with silence from Click Studios, while others were asked to sign strict secrecy agreements when they asked for assurances about the security of the software.

  • Home car charger owners urged to install updates

    Security vulnerabilities in two domestic electric car chargers were discovered by researchers.

  • A Revealing Look at How America's Richest Kids Learn is One of August's Must-Read Books

    This month, dive into a memoir by a legendary New York City lounge lizard, devour a mystery that could keep you up at night, indulge in a doctor's exploration of how to live a more vibrant life, investigate the intricacies of American aristocracy, or go behind the scenes with an intimate account of the life of one of music's biggest stars. John Lurie has lived many lives. In this candid, fascinating look back at New York City’s artistic underground in the 1980s, Lurie recalls the gritty, glamorous East Village of the time, life alongside characters including Andy Warhol, Debbie Harry, and Jean-Michel Basquiat, and an artistic Shangri-La like we might never see again.

  • Explaining the Crypto in Cryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have gained immense popularity thanks to their decentralized, secure, and nearly anonymous nature, which supports the peer-to-peer architecture and makes it possible to transfer funds and other digital assets between two different individuals without a central authority. How does this automated and pseudonymous system of cryptocurrency ensure that all transactions are processed with due diligence and authenticity without any intervention? Enter the underlying concept and tools of cryptography, which form the backbone of cryptocurrency processing.

  • Addressing the ransomware threat: Cyber expert Jonathan Levin

    On "Intelligence Matters," host Michael Morell talks ransomware with Levin, a thought leader on cryptocurrencies and chief strategy officer at a top anti-money laundering firm.