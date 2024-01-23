Yelp picks Top 100 Places to Eat in U.S. 2024 — and 5 are in South Florida

Yelp, all-knowing seer of crowdsourced algorithmic restaurant data, thinks five South Florida eateries stand among the absolute best in the country — if we’re to believe its Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. list for 2024.

In its announcement this week, the review website gave props to:

Amy’s French Bakery & Bistro in Pompano Beach

Bulegreen Cafe Yard in Oakland Park

How Ya Dough’n in Boca Raton

Fratellino in Coral Gables

Bunbury in Miami

Yelp says it based its rankings on “data generated from our community submissions” and “expertise of our community managers and Trend Expert to curate a list as quirky, interesting and unique as the Yelp Community itself.”

We’re not sure what that means, either. How does 2023’s No. 3-ranked Archibalds Village Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, for example, disappear from the rankings entirely despite notching 300-plus, five-star reviews over its lifetime.

Maybe it’s better not to ask questions. But know that, this year, the methodology appears to differ from its 2023 criteria, which tallied rankings based on “total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors.”

Without further ado, here’s how each spot ranked:

No. 34: Amy’s French Bakery & Bistro, an off-the-beaten-path bakehouse in Pompano Beach, took the No. 34 slot, with Yelp highlighting “its beloved breakfast pastries ranging from almond croissants to Nutella crepes and more.” Other reviewers loved its fresh orange juice, pan au chocolat, avocado omelet, and bacon, egg and cheese sandwich on a house-baked baguette. Opened by French owners Laurent and Silvia Demoss in 2018, the restaurant is nestled within a charming bungalow-style building and also serves quiches and handhelds, from croque monsieurs to brie and salami.

No. 70: In the crowded arena of New York-style pie shops in South Florida, sourdough pizza purveyor How Ya Dough’n in Boca Raton emerged victorious with its No. 70 ranking. This wood-fired pizzeria has a pull-no-punches slogan (“F****** delicious pizza”) and touts nine styles, from pistachio (with havarti and truffle oil) to stracciatella (with basil and pesto). It comes from Garett and Gabrielle Goodman, who once slung pies in the backyard for neighbors and expanded the business over Instagram before opening their storefront in 2021.

No. 73: Bulegreen Cafe Yard, an all-day rustic brunch oasis on the southern edge of Oakland Park’s Culinary Arts District, ranked was started in 2018 by chef Vagner DeCarli and Carlos Ribeiro de Castro. Yelpers shouted out the eatery’s cozy patio and dishes including the Breakfast Pillow (scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, American cheese, mayo inside organic tortilla), smoked brisket sandwich, Belgian waffle and Brazilian pao de queijo.

Miami-Dade County also notched two winners: Fratellino in Coral Gables, an Italian comfort-food stronghold on Miracle Mile with nearly 1,500 five-star reviews (and a previous No. 1 Top 100 winner on Yelp), ranked No. 5 this year. And Bunbury in Miami, a high-end Argentinean restaurant and wine bar specializing in steaks and pastas with over 600 five-star reviews, is No. 56.

For the full Top 100 list, go to Yelp.com.