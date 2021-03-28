Yelp Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

- By GF Value





The stock of Yelp (NYSE:YELP, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $38.65 per share and the market cap of $2.9 billion, Yelp stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for Yelp is shown in the chart below.





Because Yelp is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 7% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 5.17% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Yelp has a cash-to-debt ratio of 3.03, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Yelp's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Yelp over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Yelp has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $872.9 million and loss of $0.29 a share. Its operating margin is -4.00%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry. Overall, the profitability of Yelp is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Yelp over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Yelp is 7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -31.2%, which ranks worse than 89% of the companies in Interactive Media industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Yelp's ROIC was -3.30, while its WACC came in at 12.94. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Yelp is shown below:

In short, the stock of Yelp (NYSE:YELP, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 89% of the companies in Interactive Media industry. To learn more about Yelp stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

