Yelp to expand data on Asian-owned businesses as consumers prioritize diversity

Brian Cheung
·Reporter
·3 min read

Review site Yelp (YELP) said Tuesday that it will add an option for businesses to identify as Asian-owned to collect better data on consumer interactions.

The murders of six Asian women in Atlanta in March have raised concerns about the impact of anti-Asian sentiment on Asian-owned businesses, particularly those supporting lower-income jobs.

“This is really a mechanism to allow people to celebrate these communities and to celebrate these businesses,” Justin Norman, Yelp's vice president of data science, told Yahoo Finance.

The effort to collect more data on Asian-owned businesses was launched in partnership with Gold House, a nonprofit organization working to boost the representation of Asian and Pacific Islander talent.

Yelp has already rolled out the so-called “attribute” options for Latinx, women, and Black entrepreneurs. In a study released alongside the Gold House announcement Tuesday, Yelp noted that search data show consumers are more eager to spend their money at businesses owned by diverse entrepreneurs.

For example, the rate of searches for women-owned businesses in the U.S. increased by 264% in February 2021 compared to the year prior. Searches for Black-owned businesses were up 3,085%, and for Latinx-owned businesses interest surged 4,077%.

“People are increasingly seeking out and supporting these underserved businesses in their own communities and the data makes that quite clear,” Norman said.

Diverse businesses were more resilient

The Yelp report adds that diverse businesses were also more likely to engage with consumer feedback on the site compared to the average business. Women-owned, Black-owned, and Latinx-owned businesses were also more likely to have higher ratings and reviews compared to the average comparable business.

The Yelp data also highlights the resilience of businesses with diverse owners through the pandemic. Despite the credit challenges and income disparities that tend to disproportionately impact those businesses, Yelp noted that they were more likely to endure multiple closures than businesses overall.

Yelp&#39;s Diverse Business Report looked at businesses that were open at the start of the pandemic and subsequently closed and reopened at least once. Yelp classified a
Yelp's Diverse Business Report looked at businesses that were open at the start of the pandemic and subsequently closed and reopened at least once. Yelp classified a "reopening" based on any edits to a business's listed hours or the business's use of the site's temporary closure feature (excluding closures due to holidays). Source: Yelp Local Economic Impact Report

Among businesses that reopened at least once, 31% of Latinx-owned businesses survived after having to reopen two or more times. Compared to the overall average of 26%, Women-owned and Black-owned businesses similarly had higher resiliency through two or more reopenings (29% and 28%, respectively).

Yelp's expansion into offering businesses the option to identify as Asian-owned is an effort to add more insights into Asian-owned businesses. But Norman emphasized that the feature will be entirely optional for businesses given the concern over the use of disaggregated data.

“The option is entirely opt-in, so that means that a business has to decide to choose with us to add that attribute to their Yelp page as well as has full control over when and how it is displayed afterwards,” Norman said.

Brian Cheung is a reporter covering the Fed, economics, and banking for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter @bcheungz.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks edge lower, S&P 500 turns negative after touching fresh high

    Stocks traded roughly flat Tuesday morning as traders took a pause after Monday's record-setting rally.

  • Credit Suisse axes bosses and bonuses amid Archegos losses

    The Swiss bank's risk chief is leaving after it revealed the fallout from two major clients.

  • Logan Paul on racism in America: 'It's incomprehensible'

    Logan Paul has made his name as a controversial creator on YouTube. Now, amid a renewed fight for racial justice, Paul says he wants to use his social platform of 100 million followers to address important topics.

  • Breaking down what tax breaks companies get

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman and Julie Hyman discuss the corporate tax debate.

  • Biotech company Kaleido develops oral therapy for COVID-19

    Dan Menichella, Kaleido CEO, joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani, Alexis Christoforous and Kristin Myers to discuss the utilization of oral therapeutic KB109 for COVID-19 and emerging variants.

  • LG fans bemoan end of its smartphone era

    Fans of LG Electronics smartphones have voiced their sadness as the South Korean tech firm has said it would stop making handsets. On Monday (April 5) the firm announced an end to its affordable Android-based devices, blaming a prolonged sales slump.Many praised LG for the innovation it brought to the industry.With users in South Korea and the United States posting nostalgic tributes on social media.LG still holds a roughly 10% share of the U.S. smartphone market. But globally its slice of the pie is just 2%.Fans fondly noted some of the company's more unique designs, such as a T-shaped dual screen.As well as features including a double-tap to turn a screen on and off.LG, which had been making mobile phones for about a quarter of a century, ultimately fell behind rivals Apple and Samsung Its smartphone division logged nearly six years of losses, totalling roughly $4.5 billion by the end last year.For all the fandom, some criticised the phones, saying the shutdown was inevitable.

  • Goldman Sachs Says These 3 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Current market conditions are pushing investors into stocks – and the result is record-high valuations. The S&P 500 has hit a new all-time high, and the NASDAQ, which peaked in February, remains within 3% of its record level and is headed back up. While this is obviously good for investors’ portfolios, there is some concern that we may be looking at a stock bubble. Weighing in from Goldman Sachs, however, strategist Petter Openheimer believes those worries are overblown. He recently led a comprehensive study of asset bubbles over the past three centuries – and comes to the conclusion that stocks, while high, are justifiably so. He notes that interest rates are historically low, keeping down returns in other assets and making stocks the best option for strong returns. In addition, Openheimer notes that some high-profile stock sectors – he uses Big Tech as his example – are bringing in the profits needed to underpin the stock values. “While the technology companies of today have become very large, they're also extremely profitable. They've seen roughly three times the average sales growth of the rest of the market, and roughly twice the average net income growth over the last few years.... being large and seeing strong price appreciation is not the equivalent of being a bubble, I think, because these have actually been very profitable parts of the market,” Openheimer noted. With that in mind, Openheimer’s colleagues among Goldman’s stock analysts have been scouring the market, finding the stocks that are primed to see gains in today’s environment. We’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the details on three of these Goldman picks. Let's take a closer look. Oscar Health (OSCR) The first Goldman Sachs pick we’ll look at is Oscar Health, a disruptive company in the health insurance industry. Oscar has a tech focus and provides a new type of health insurance: telemedicine, technological healthcare interfaces, and a transparent claims pricing system all combine to make the famously opaque health insurance industry easier for patients to navigate. The company was founded in 2012, and now serves over 520,000 customers in 18 states. Early in March of this year, Oscar held its IPO. The company offered over 37 million shares at $39 each, $1 above the $36 to $38 initial guidance, and raised over $1.4 billion. Investors will get their first look under the hood of Oscar in the 1Q21 earnings release, which has been scheduled for this coming May 13. Covering the stock for Goldman Sachs, analyst Robert Jones believes OSCR presents a compelling risk reward. "OSCR, in our view, represents an opportunity to buy into a differentiated offering that is levered to attractive secular themes in healthcare (increased consumerization, proliferation of tech-enabled health offerings, etc) and capable of growing at a 40%+ organic top-line rate. We also see meaningful upside optionality in currently nascent opportunities in small group and MA end-markets, as well as tech platform monetization. While we have appreciation for competitive risks in the IFP end-market and the company’s multi year timeline to profitability, we think these are appropriately accounted for in the current trading multiple," Jones commented. To this end, Jones puts a Buy rating on OSCR, to go along with his generally optimistic outlook. His price target, at $44, implies an upside of ~76% for the next 12 months. (To watch Jones’s track record, click here) In its short time on the public markets, Oscar has received 6 analyst reviews, including 5 Buys against a single Hold, making the consensus view a Strong Buy. The shares are priced at $25.06 and the average target of $37.83 suggests room for 51% growth in 2021. (See OSCR stock analysis on TipRanks) Zai Lab, Ltd. (ZLAB) Some biotech companies operate with a precision approach, developing targeted treatments for specific conditions; others take a shotgun approach, creating and testing a wide range of therapeutic agents against an equally wide range of conditions, from cancers to autoimmune diseases to infectious agents. Zai Lab, based in China, is clearly in the latter category. The company’s pipeline includes no fewer than 21 agents under development as treatment for conditions varying from ovarian and gastric cancers to glioblastomas and mesothelioma to autoimmune skin conditions like psoriasis. The pipeline projects are at all stages, from pre-clinical research to Phase 3/Pivotal clinical trials to approval for treatment. Zai Lab’s chief products are niraparib, Optune and ripretinib: Under the trade name Zejula, niraparib has been approved in China since December 2019 as a maintenance therapy for adults with ovarian and fallopian tube cancers. It was approved by the US FDA for similar use in April of 2020. Optune is Zai Lab’s trade name for tumor treating fields (TTFields), a new treatment regime that uses electric fields, tuned to particular frequencies, to inhibit the cell division that causes tumor growth. Optune has been approved for use, and marketing, in mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, the US, the EU, and Switzerland. The treatment is used to target glioblastoma tumors in the brain. Looking forward, Zai Lab expects that the recent Chinese approval of ripretinib (trade name Qinlock) as a treatment for gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) will open up new opportunities to expand the patient base. Ripretinib is the company’s third approved product in China in a span of 15 months. Zai Lab will be submitting regulatory filings to expand the use of TTFields to mesothelioma later this year. In his coverage of Zai Lab for Goldman, Ziyi Chen sees the company’s continued success with the regulators as a primary factor supporting the stock value. “We see the [Qinlock] approval as a further validation to Zai Lab’s robust clinical development and regulatory communication capability (approval 8.4 months from NDA acceptance and 22 months from in-licensing), confirming one of our thesis points from our initiation…. In addition, we believe Qinlock will be eligible for this year’s NRDL price negotiation (last year’s cutoff Aug 17, 2020) although no official guidance has been given by the company,” Chen wrote. In line with these comments Chen rates ZLAB shares as a Buy and gives the stock a $205 price target. At current levels, his target implies a robust 64% one-year upside. (To watch Chen’s track record, click here) With three reviews on record, all to Buy, the Strong Buy consensus rating ZLAB is unanimous. The stock is selling for $129, and its $207.29 average price target, slightly more bullish than the Goldman Sachs target set by Chen, suggests ~61% growth this year. (See ZLAB stock analysis on TipRanks) Coupang (CPNG) When an online sales site hits it big, to say, “It’s the next Amazon,” usually, that’s all hype. But Coupang, by all appearances, is the real deal. The South Korean e-commerce company, founded in 2010, showed over US$5.9 billion in sales in 2019, doubled that to $12 billion in 2020, and is on its way toward dominating the South Korean online retail market. Coupang sells an enormous range of products on its site, from household furnishings and kitchen utensils to childcare items to pet supplies and automotive needs – and that is only a small selection of their categories. The company boasts a Rocket Delivery network, guaranteeing same-day or next-day delivery on more than 5 million items in stock, and claims a 99.6% 24-hour delivery rate. A major e-commerce player, posting numbers like that, would be ripe for an IPO – and Coupang went public on Wall Street this past March. The company offered 130 million shares at $35 each, and raised $4.55 billion. Among the bulls is Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Cha, who initiated coverage of Coupang with a Buy rating and a $62 price target. Investors stand to pocket ~35% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. Backing his stance, Cha writes: “Coupang has disrupted Korea’s e-commerce market with its 1P-based service, dubbed 'Rocket Delivery.' The vast assortment of low-priced 1P products delivered free of charge the next day (or within hours) to Coupang Wow members will be difficult for competitors to match and seems to be driving mind-share as well as GMV. We expect the company to continue to place priority on GMV growth by expanding to new service offerings (i.e., Fresh and Eats) as well as new categories.” Not everyone is as enthusiastic about Coupang as Cha, as TipRanks analytics reveal CPNG as a Hold. In fact, out of 5 analysts polled in the last 3 months, Cha seems to be the sole bull. Meanwhile, the 12-month average price target stands at $50.60, which implies ~9% upside from current levels. (See CPNG stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • We have $1.6 million but most is locked in our 401(k) plans — how can we retire early without paying so much in taxes?

    I feel we have enough savings and it’ll continue to grow the next two to three years before we decide to call it quits but the challenge is how to get to the money since it’s all in 401(k) plans right now. Is it worth just paying the 10% penalty on early withdrawals versus paying tax and converting a large amount of the former 401(k) plans to a Roth?

  • Two Companies Will Reach $2 Trillion Next (Tesla Isn't One)

    S&P 500 companies' race to a $2 trillion market value is about to get more exciting — and lots of money is being made on the way.

  • Dow Jones Slips With Biden Set To Make Covid Pledge; This Warren Buffett Stock Nears Buy Point

    The Dow Jones slipped even as President Joe Biden got set to make a new Covid-19 pledge. A Warren Buffett stock neared a buy point. Boeing stock fell.

  • The record-setting U.S. economy is here: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

  • Reddit skeptical of most expensive video game ever sold: ‘Fake and inflated’

    A long lost copy of Super Mario Bros. sold for $660,000, setting a new world record. The post Forgotten copy of Super Mario Bros. sells for $660,000 appeared first on In The Know.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Jobs Report Fuels Market Rally As Tesla Jumps On Deliveries; 4 Stocks You Can Buy Now

    Dow Jones futures rose on strong jobs growth, while Tesla jumped on record deliveries. Microsoft and Google are actionable now.

  • With $1 Trillion of Distress Gone, Debt Pickers Find Scraps

    (Bloomberg) -- For investment firms that profit by buying the debt of troubled companies, it looked like the opportunity of a lifetime: a $1 trillion pile of distressed bonds and loans in the Americas alone as the pandemic sent markets into meltdown last March.But after a massive federal bailout and rock-bottom interest rates kept even some of the shakiest companies afloat, those juicy targets have shriveled to less than $100 billion. That’s left distressed-debt specialists -- who at one point last year had $131 billion to spend -- rummaging for increasingly elusive bargains. Even the real estate sector, which was hammered after the pandemic shuttered offices, hotels and stores, has managed for now to avoid an epic wipeout.So, how are distressed-debt investors -- often among of the savviest in the markets -- deploying all that cash? A few, like Caspian Capital, decided to return some money to investors because the rewards wouldn’t justify the high risks anymore.Others are looking farther afield. Olympus Peak Asset Management is dipping into things like unpaid vendor claims in firms that are already bankrupt. Arena Investors is picking through convertible bonds and real estate loans cast off by banks. And giants of the business like Oaktree Capital Management are rustling around in Asia for opportunities.“People aren’t investing, they’re just chasing,” said Adam Cohen, Caspian’s managing partner. And this comes with an extra helping of risk, according to Oaktree co-founder Howard Marks, the dean of distressed investing. “To get to higher returns these days, you have to be willing to extend credit to somebody who is not clearly coming back,” Marks said in a Bloomberg TV interview.The money nevertheless continues to roll in, and managers have made some progress at finding new places to put it. About 40 funds -- from Oaktree to Angelo Gordon & Co. -- collected about $35 billion between this year and last, according to consultants at Preqin.For Arena Investors, a $2.2 billion investment firm, going smaller and nimble has had its advantages, said Chief Executive Officer Dan Zwirn. That’s because 80% of distressed companies in early April had less than $1 billion of debt outstanding, and about 60% of the companies that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year owed less than $500 million. That’s left too many larger firms chasing the few big situations that are left.“When you’re writing checks above $100 million, the level of competition is excessive,” Zwirn said.Arena deployed almost all of the $519 million it raised for a special opportunities strategy last year, targeting industries dislocated by the pandemic. Among the things they’ve been active in: real estate loans, special-situation lending in energy and aviation and litigation finance.Tighter LendingFund managers like Olympus Peak are also looking at companies that are too small to tap into the seemingly limitless bond and equity markets, which were supercharged last year by the unprecedented wave of federal stimulus.Large public-market borrowers have been mostly picked over by now. Smaller companies, on the other hand, have relied more on banks for liquidity. And the percentage of banks making it tougher to get a loan is still high at 11.4%, according to the Federal Reserve, well above the 1.9% average since the great financial crisis.“If you can only do public-market distress, you just have to hold your position, because if you sell it, there’s nothing else to buy,” said Jason Dillow, chief executive officer at the $8.4 billion Bardin Hill Investment Partners.Biggest Distressed/Special Situations Funds of 2020-2021Either way, distressed fund managers are trying a variety of tactics to drum up returns, according to people familiar with the portfolios:Bardin Hill raised $600 million for privately negotiated credit in early February and deployed about 78% of it. The cash went into high-end cruise lines, fitness, technology, health care and education, along with alternative assets such as insurance-backed claims.Olympus Peak, which runs a $1.4 billion hedge fund, started a $300 million fund this month focused on vendor claims that arise out of bankruptcies. So-called trade claims are often small, illiquid and labor-intensive, and thus less attractive for a larger fund.Angelo Gordon collected $3.5 billion at the beginning of the pandemic and invested all of it, plus $1 billion in recycled capital. It favored privately negotiated financings with high yields and strong protections for its investment written into its agreements.Centerbridge Partners’ Special Credit III strategy invested $1.8 billion in March and April of 2020. It has since traded out of 90% of those positions. The cash was redeployed into growth companies such as HCI Group Inc. and rescue financing for businesses such as cinema chains, including AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., its U.K. subsidiary Odeon, and Cineworld Group Plc.As of February, Monarch Alternative Capital had invested more than 60% of the $3 billion it raised last year for its latest distressed credit fund. The firm lent to bankrupt businesses after the pandemic shut them down temporarily. The roster included a franchisee for Wendy’s and Pizza Hut, Ann Taylor’s parent company Ascena Retail Group, and the owner of Chuck E. Cheese, with Monarch looking beyond the pandemic and at times boosting its investment to keep the companies afloat.D.E. Shaw & Co. raised $1 billion for its latest private credit fund that targets stressed assets and financings with a 5-year investment window, the firm said Tuesday.For Cohen’s $3.5 billion Caspian Capital, distressed-debt investing is too narrow a mandate in today’s world, so the firm broadened into firms that are merely stressed. It’s looking for 10% to 15% yields, or credits that trade between 70 and 90 cents on the dollar but aren’t in default.Even with that wider purview, Caspian decided to close its $500 million dislocation strategy fund after cashing out when prices rebounded. Investors got back $565 million.“Money always burns a hole in your pocket,” Cohen said. “The best thing you can do now is not make a mistake. That can save you a lot more money than mediocre trades can make you.”To be sure, firms with patient capital don’t have to invest right away, and there could be a bigger wave of opportunities after policymakers scale back economic support, according to JPMorgan Asset Management’s David Lebovitz.In the meantime, Oaktree is looking to raise $15 billion for its latest distressed fund and put its money to work outside the U.S. So far, public filings show, only about 10% of its pledged capital was drawn as of February. Oaktree’s pitch to investors cited almost $5 trillion in opportunities across Asia, mostly China, including non-performing loans, bonds, shadow-banking loans and leveraged loans.The lingering question is whether the distressed assets that remain are destined for a recovery, or whether they’re simply being kept afloat by an historic dead-cat bounce that won’t last.“If you had a fundamentally strong business, you could’ve found the liquidity to make it through the challenges of 2020,” Chris Acito, chief investment officer of Gapstow Capital Partners, a New York-based firm that specializes in picking credit-fund managers. “Many of the businesses which are still in distress have flawed business models that will be difficult to revive.”(Updates with D.E. Shaw in final bullet. A previous version corrected the name of Arena Investors)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A 'significant' stock market 'consolidation' may only be months away: Deutsche Bank

    Deutsche Bank warns the stock market could be at risk for a sizable pullback in coming months. Here's what would trigger the sell-off.

  • Football rumours from the media

    Moves for De Gea, Odegaard and Lukaku make headlines on Tuesday.

  • Credit Suisse to cut dividend, overhaul senior management and book US$4.7 billion in first-quarter loss from Archegos fallout

    Credit Suisse said it expects to post a pre-tax loss in its firs-quarter results due on April 22, inclusive of a charge from Archegos Capital Management's trading losses, becoming one of the largest casualties in the world's biggest margin call. The Zurich-based bank will book a charge of 4.4 billion Swiss francs (US$4.7 billion) in the first three months due to losses at a US hedge fund, Credit Suisse said without naming the fund. The charge will push Credit Suisse into a pre-tax loss of around 900 million francs (US$960 million) in the quarter, cancelling out the profit growth in its asset management unit helped particularly by its Asia Pacific division, the bank said in a trading update on Tuesday, adding that figures are still subject to finalisation and review. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. Bill Hwang, CEO and founder of Archegos Capital Management and Fuller trustee. SCMP Pictures (UNDATED HANDOUT) alt=Bill Hwang, CEO and founder of Archegos Capital Management and Fuller trustee. SCMP Pictures (UNDATED HANDOUT)> The Swiss bank first revealed on March 29 that it was expecting "highly significant" loss in its first quarter as a result of trading losses tied to the highly-leveraged portfolio of Archegos. Thomas Gottstein, newly appointed Chief Executive of Credit Suisse, during a news conference in Zurich on September 19, 2016. Photo: Reuters alt=Thomas Gottstein, newly appointed Chief Executive of Credit Suisse, during a news conference in Zurich on September 19, 2016. Photo: Reuters> The bank employs about 48,770 people globally. Due to the Archegos-related losses, the board of Credit Suisse has proposed cutting total dividend payout for the 2020 financial year to 0.1 franc per share, from the 0.2926 franc per share originally proposed. The dividend cut is part of the agenda of the annual shareholders' general meeting scheduled on April 30. Brian Chin, chief executive of the investment bank, and Lara Warner, chief risk and compliance officer will step down from their roles, effective April 30 and April 6 respectively. Thomas Grotzer, who previously served as General counsel and an executive board member at Credit Suisse (Schweiz), will step down from these roles and become interim global head of compliance with immediate effect, the bank said. Joachim Oechslin is appointed as interim Chief Risk Officer. Chin's role will be taken over by Christian Meissner, who has served as Credit Suisse's co-head of international wealth management investment banking advisory and vice-chairman of investment banking since October 2020. All three newly-appointed executives will report to the chief executive Gottstein. Separately, chairman Urs Rohner has also proposed to waive his 1.5 million francs in chairman fees. This item has already been approved by the board. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Too Late to Buy the Cruise Stocks? Let's Look at Norwegian

    Norwegian Cruise Line is looking to get back in the water, but the stock looks less certain. Let's look at the charts.

  • Fast food struggles to hire as demand soars, U.S. economy roars

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Taco Bell wants to hire at least 5,000 employees in one day, it said on Tuesday, and is adding benefits for some general managers to sweeten the pot as restaurants struggle to hire enough workers to keep up with a surge in sales amid a broader U.S. economic recovery. Taco Bell, part of Yum Brands Inc, will hold spot interviews on April 21 in parking lots at nearly 2,000 Taco Bell locations, where some candidates won't even have to leave their cars to apply. Taco Bell has used such hiring events before, but never at so many locations at once.

  • More male sex enhancement supplements are recalled because of unlisted ingredients

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has found another company’s male sexual enhancement supplements could be unsafe for some and has instituted a recall.