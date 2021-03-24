Yelper brings #Asianhate to Long Beach restaurant owner

Jenn Harris
·4 min read
Screenshots of Yelp reviews for Lacquered restaurant in Long Beach.
Screenshots of Yelp reviews for Lacquered restaurant in Long Beach. (Diana Vu McDonough)

On Friday night, in the middle of a dinner rush, restaurant owner Diana Vu McDonough says a woman with two children walked into her Long Beach restaurant and asked for popcorn chicken.

McDonough, who runs Lacquered restaurant with her husband, Scott, told the woman that the popcorn chicken was no longer on the menu but that she could make her chicken tenders instead. The woman insisted that the last time she visited, she'd had the popcorn chicken. This was the dish she wanted.

“I told her that must have been three years ago, because we subbed them out for tenders three years ago,” McDonough said. “She walked out and got really angry with me.”

Diana Vu McDonough, co-owner of Lacquered restaurant in Long Beach.
Diana Vu McDonough, co-owner of Lacquered restaurant in Long Beach. (From Diana Vu McDonough)

Two days later, McDonough noticed a one-star review on her restaurant’s Yelp page. The review was posted by a user with the name Kirk R. It read: "This Asian lady was so rude and disrespectful. The lady got crazy for asking for popcorn chicken. Not to brite with all the Asian people getting attacked. With that attitude, it’s a matter of time before this place gets there self caught up. Overpriced food that ain’t even all that great.”

McDonough said multiple people told her that they had reported the review to Yelp, claiming it was racist. The Yelper Kirk R posted multiple versions of the review, rewording the post to remove the reference to Asian people getting attacked and to add language that accused McDonough of acting “in a discriminating way.”

“It really shocked me because it’s not just in San Francisco that Asian people are getting hated on right now," McDonough said. "I'm Vietnamese and I grew up in Little Saigon and I have never been persecuted or discriminated against in any way. This made me feel very vulnerable.”

McDonough posted about the Yelp review on Facebook.

"Wow... Even little ol’ me living in OC working in LB getting a taste of #asianhate... I’m surprised and angry," she wrote.

The incident at Lacquered happened less than a week after eight women of Asian descent were killed in Atlanta and amid a rise in hate crimes toward Asian people across the country.

The Cal State San Bernardino Center for Study of Hate and Extremism found a total of 122 anti-Asian hate crimes last year, according to a survey of police departments in 16 major U.S. cities. That’s an 149% increase from 49 crimes in 2019.

McDonough called the Long Beach police to let them know that she had been threatened on Yelp. She was given a Long Beach Police Department field interview card with the words "terrorist- threats" written on it and a reference number to refer to if she received another threat.

"We were called to the restaurant yesterday at approximately 4:23 p.m., however, the calling party did not desire prosecution so no police report was taken," said Arantxa Chavarria, public information officer for the Long Beach Police Department, in an email. "It was documented on our end and we encouraged them to call us back if any other concerns arise."

Yelp removed the review this morning. One of McDonough’s customers, who had reported the review to Yelp, forwarded an email she received from the Yelp Support Team.

“After assessing the review carefully against our Content Guidelines, we agree that this review should be removed,” read the email.

The same Yelper Kirk R has since posted another one-star review of the restaurant, claiming McDonough yelled and that the old owners of the restaurant were more kind. McDonough quickly responded on Yelp, letting the person know that she and her husband opened the restaurant three years ago. There has never been another owner.

“It’s like if I say no or I can’t do something, then I’m a rude Asian lady, but that’s not the case,” McDonough said. “Just because I have an Asian accent and I’m speaking a little louder because it’s busy, then I’m a loud, rude Asian lady. I feel very horrible and threatened at my own work.”

Updates:
6:30 PM, Mar. 23, 2021: This story has been updated to include additional information.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Income and education levels divide Asian American community

    Asian Americans across the country are speaking out against racism and inequality following the attack on several Atlanta spas and an increase in attacks against Asians. New York Times lead consumer technology writer Brian Chen joined CBSN to discuss economic division within the Asian community and how it may have kept some from coming forward against racism.

  • Disabled Man’s Car Set on Fire in Bay Area, Family Says It’s ‘Racially Motivated’

    The Redwood City Police Department is now investigating an incident involving a disabled Asian man after someone torched his car over the weekend. The man found his torched car in an alley behind 3752 Rolison Road at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, according to ABC7’s Dion Lim. The man had found a job at Safeway with the help of Ability Path, an organization that helps those with special needs and developmental disabilities.

  • Sussexes' aide says all white people are 'rife with internalised racism'

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new strategist has claimed all white people are “rife with internalised racism and unconscious bias.” Genevieve Roth said she realised she was “racist” after marrying her black husband. “Race is an issue in our marriage because as a white woman of privilege, I have racist tendencies written in at a cellular level,” she said. The comment echoes an observation made by Prince Harry, who said his own upbringing and education meant he had been ignorant about the widespread nature of racism until he met his wife. Ms Roth founded Invisible Hand, a “female-led, diverse team" based in New York that is now advising the couple’s Archewell Foundation. She has written about how it was only when she married her husband, Jordan, that she realised the world treats her differently to him. “As a white American woman, I have too often made the mistake of considering racial injustice as something happening to black people that I needed to empathise with and fight for, instead of understanding it as something that I myself was creating and responsible for,” she told Australian social enterprise Primer. Alaskan-born Ms Roth wrote in Good Housekeeping last year: “It does not matter how many marches I have planned or how many progressive candidates I have campaigned for or how many times I have chanted Black Lives Matter in the streets: I am rife with internalised racism and unconscious bias. “And to all of the non-black folks reading this, we need to get clear on something: So are you.” Similarly, Prince Harry told GQ magazine last year: “Unconscious bias… having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was. I had no idea it existed.” “Sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realise it (existed), especially then living a day or a week in my wife’s shoes.” He said it would take “every single one of us” to instigate change. Archewell’s partnership with Ms Roth, a former magazine journalist who worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, was announced this week as the foundation revealed a number of staff changes.

  • Man Who Admits To Dating Multiple Women While Married Denies Claims He Asked Anyone To Marry Him

    Jason Collier resigned his position as Chief of Police in Stinnett, Texas, in January 2021 after a woman he had been seeing claimed that he was living a “triple life” in a public social media post that went viral. In her social media post, Cecily said she was Jason’s girlfriend and that he had asked her to marry him until she found out he was already married and also seeing another woman named Kristi. “We would talk about issues and things, but actually coming out and saying, ‘Will you marry me?’ I don’t remember asking it, and I know I never said that to anybody in person,” says Jason. He vehemently denies asking either woman to marry him. In addition to Cecily and Kristi, several other women have come forward to say they were either dating Jason in person or talking to him online. Jason, who admits to cheating on his wife, Opal, with multiple other women, was arrested and charged with tampering with a governmental record with the intent to defraud after he allegedly sent falsified court documents to Cecily to convince her that his marriage to Opal had been annulled. Jason denies sending Cecily a phony annulment document. “Where did Opal think you were when you were with these women?” Dr. Phil asks Jason in part one of this two-part Dr. Phil, “The Police Chief, His Wife, And His 6 Girlfriends: The Exclusive Interview,” airs Tuesday. Check your local listing to find out where to watch. WATCH: ‘I Don’t Know How I Managed It,’ Says Man Admitting He Dated Multiple Women Concurrently While Married TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Outrageous news story in your town?

  • Asian Man, 58, Killed While Walking with His Wife in Hit-and-Run in Texas

    A gray SUV hit Feng Zhou, 58, while he was walking with his wife at around 6 p.m. by Johnson Road on Saturday, CBSDFW reports. According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, Zhou was struck near his home, reports NBCDFW. The vehicle drove eastbound on Keller-Smithfield Road and was last seen by witnesses on Keller Parkway.

  • Harry Lennix says Zack Snyder was 'ahead of the curve' by introducing diverse heroes that were cut from the 2017 theatrical cut of 'Justice League'

    Zack Snyder wanted to introduce multiple Black superheroes into his original "Justice League." A two-hour mandate from WB erased those plans.

  • Already Reeling From a Year of the Pandemic, Asian American Business Owners in Atlanta Are Despairing After an Attack on Their Community

    “I nearly shut down; it was an agonizing feeling,” Thip Athakhanh says about first hearing the news of the killings. Thip Athakhanh says her approach to facing racism used to be to “shrug it off, be silent and continue to move forward.” A chef who owns the Lao restaurant Snackboxe Bistro in Doraville, just outside Atlanta, Athakhanh typically took the occasional name calling and condescension she would receive in stride, and avoided publicly voicing her opinion on issues related to Asian hate out of fear of retaliation that could harm her business or employees’ livelihoods.

  • Asian Mom Punched in Front of Child on Way to Anti-Asian Violence Protest in NYC

    A man who punched an Asian woman headed to a protest against anti-Asian violence in New York City has been arrested. The incident occurred while the woman was walking with her daughter near 51 Astor Place in Lower Manhattan at 11:37 a.m. on Sunday. WANTED for HATE CRIME ASSAULT : On Sunday March 21, 2021 @ 11:37 A.M. in the vicinity of 51 Astor Pl. @nypd9pct during an Anti-Asian Violence Protest , a protester carrying anti violence sign was approached by a male suspect and assaulted .

  • Joanna Gaines Recalls Seeing Her Korean Mom Endure a 'Harsh Look or an Underhanded Comment' as a Kid

    The Fixer Upper: Welcome Home star spoke out about those who "would attempt to belittle her rich story and her beautiful culture" amid recent anti-Asian hate crimes

  • Insulet Stock Rises as It Joins the Automated Insulin Device Competition

    The company's popular insulin pumps demonstrated the ability to automatically regulate glucose levels for their diabetic users.

  • Simu Liu on sudden 'Kim's Convenience' end, Shang-Chi

    Actor Simu Liu is still processing the sudden end of Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience" but is very much looking forward to the release of Marvel's “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” the production company's first Asian-led film. (March 23)

  • March Madness is clearly back — and we have some new Cinderellas to celebrate

    After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a choppy regular season filled with virus-related pauses, the NCAA men's tournament returned over the past five days in an overwhelmingly glorious flourish.

  • The Gossip Girl Reboot Is As Fashion-Forward As The Original. Here’s How To Shop The Looks

    From the second that the Gossip Girl reboot became a reality, our obsession has been twofold: finding out who the Constance Billard class of 2021 will be, and, almost more urgently, what they’ll be wearing — because as much as S and B were the characters, the fashion played a star role, too. Naturally, many predicted the same for Gossip Girl 2.0. Now that filming is underway, and behind-the-scenes photos have begun springing up across social media, we can say with some certainty that the second coming of the beloved aughts show holds up, fashion-wise. Hell, it might even be better than the first. Given that we’re talking about Gossip Girl, a show that dramatizes the self-interested social politics among the upper crust of Manhattan high-schoolers, not all of the clothes worn in the reboot are accessible. Wearing a $2,000 Balmain blazer to class like Monet de Haan (Savannah Smith) just isn’t realistic in the real world, no matter how well pinstripes pair with a Jacquemus Le Chiquito bag. For regular people, there’s not really a real need to splurge on a Christopher John Rogers gown like Julien Calloway’s (Jordan Alexander). But, thanks to costume designer Eric Daman, who also was responsible for the original costumes, your favorite Upper East Side wardrobes don’t all come with a hefty price tag and a long waitlist. Some are both available now and reasonably affordable. Given the buzz surrounding the show — Gossip Girl’s Instagram has over 300,000 followers and it hasn’t even premiered yet — any fashion item that’s been spotted during filming, especially the lower-prices ones, won’t stay in stock for long. That’s to say, when you find one that is up for grabs, we suggest you act on it — fast. To make sure you don’t miss a steal before it’s too late, we rounded up all the Gossip Girl-approved pieces that are still available. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.This is a stop-and-look outfit if we've ever seen one. Now, if only we had a place to wear it. Jordan Alexander wearing an A.L.C. top, Commando leggings, Louboutin boots, a Gucci Creole handbag, and Celine sunglasses.Photo: James Devaney/GC Images.A.L.C. Winnie Bra Top, $, available at Neiman MarcusCommando Faux Patent-Leather Leggings, $, available at Net-A-PorterThis outfit is all we want to wear on a Saturday afternoon for the remainder of spring. Jordan Alexander in a Dolce & Gabbana trench coat, a Cinq à Sept Eddie sweater, Tommy Hilfiger pants, Fila Trigate sneakers, and a Dior Saddle bag. Photo: Gotham/GC Images.Cinq à Sept Eddie Sweater, $, available at ShopbopFila Trigate Sneakers, $, available at FilaNow, this is the kind of designer-studded Upper East Side look we were expecting from the reboot. Don't worry, though, we pulled out the least expensive pieces. Zión Moreno wearing a Burberry cape, a Sea by Chloe sweater, a Louis Vuitton tote bag, and Aquazzura boots. Savannah Smith wearing a Balmain blazer, a Jacquemus Le Chiquito handbag, and Valentino sandals. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.See By Chloé Turtleneck Sweater, $, available at 24SJacquemus Le Chiquito Mini Bag, $, available at FarfetchWe'd be smiling this big too if we had a red, corduroy Fendi Baguette bag. Jordan Alexander wearing Schutz Maryana boots and a Fendi Baguette bag.Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.Schutz Maryana Knee-High Croc-Embossed Leather Boots, $, available at Saks Fifth AvenueThis look is a perfect example of why we're predicting that Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak) is the next Little J. Whitney Peak wearing an Alex Mill cardigan, Dr. Martens boots, and a Melanin Apparel tote bag. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.Melanin Apparel Recycling Black Dollars Totes Bag, $, available at Melanin ApparelAlex Mill Fair Isle Cardigan, $, available at ShopbopDr. Martens 1460 8 Eye Boots, $, available at ShopbopNothing says "Eric Daman costume directed this" than Luna La (Zión Moreno) wearing a $1,250 fringe sweater from AREA with $63 Steve Madden booties. Zión Moreno wearing Lapima Lisa sunglasses, an Area sweater, and Steve Madden Jemma boots. Savannah Smith wearing a Le Beret Francais beret and a Chanel belt.Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.Le Beret Francais Classic Light Blue Beret Woman, $, available at Le Beret FrancaisSteve Madden Jemmah Ankle Boot, $, available at AmazonIf this photo isn't the 2021 version of Posh Spice (Emily Alyn Lind) and Sporty Spice (Jordan Alexander), then we don't know what is. Emily Alyn Lind wearing a Givenchy top, a Veronica Beard Miller blazer, a JW Pei Rantan bag, and Salvatore Ferragamo Viva heels. Jordan Alexander wearing a YSL custom jacket, a Louis Vuitton handbag, and Balenciaga Triple S Sneakers.Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.Veronica Beard Miller Dickey Jacket, $, available at Neiman MarcusBalenciaga White Triple S Sneakers, $, available at SSENSEJW PEI Rantan Bag, $, available at JW PEIOkay, why weren't uniforms this chic when we were in school? Whitney Peak wearing Dr. Marten Jadon 2 boots.Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.Dr. Martens Burgundy Vegan Jadon 2 Platform Boots, $, available at SSENSELike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Jordan Alexander's Look Is Perfect For The WeekendAlice + Olivia's New Line Is Gossip Girl-InspiredGet Spotted In A Varsity Jacket This Winter

  • 2021 BMW 5 Series Interior Review | The mature choice

    The 2021 BMW 5 Series went through its mid-cycle refresh this year, and an interior freshening was one of the top priorities. What we’re left with is a little bit of both new and old BMW splashed together, similar to the 7 Series’ interior. The “new” BMW interior we’re referring to is what’s found on the X5, X7, 8 Series and a few others.

  • A quarter of Americans have recently witnessed someone blame Asian people for COVID-19

    As the U.S. reckons with longstanding discrimination of Asian Americans that has ticked up during the pandemic, a new poll suggests that scapegoating of Asians persists. The poll of 1,195 adults was conducted March 18 to March 19, days after the shooting deaths of eight people at three Atlanta-area spas, six of whom were women of Asian descent. Meanwhile, in a poll conducted toward the beginning of the pandemic in mid-April of 2020, the share of poll respondents saying they had witnessed this kind of blame was seven percentage points higher, at 32%.

  • Freddie Mercury the seal put down after dog attack near River Thames

    A seal named after Freddie Mercury has been put down after he was left with serious injuries in a dog attack near the River Thames. Freddie was bitten by a dog on Sunday afternoon and was euthanised on Monday at the South Essex Wildlife Hospital in Tilbury. The British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) sent its medics to attend to Freddie's wound, which included a broken bone, dislocation, and a bite to his right flipper. The much-loved animal was named after the Queen singer because of his crowd-pleasing performances near Hammersmith Bridge in Barnes. The seal had appeared on multiple national news channels and was described as a "national treasure" by the founder of a fundraiser for the BDMLR, which has already raised more than £3,000.

  • Springtime in Japan but COVID-19 limits festivities for cherry blossom fans

    An early spring in Japan is drawing cherry blossom fans to Tokyo's parks but the government has urged people to limit traditional festivities to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 infections. The flowers known as "sakura" were in full bloom on Tuesday, almost two weeks earlier than usual. The tradition of "hanami" typically attracts throngs of people to parks to sit under cherry trees for picnics, singing and drinking.

  • Costco Sells A Full Ham Dinner So You Can Have Your Easter Meal In A Pinch

    Costco saves the day!

  • Zack Snyder Finally Explains Henry Cavill's CGI-Removed Mustache in 'Justice League'

    "Part of me is happy that we were able to have that not be the total legacy."

  • Black Leaders Call Forceful Crackdown on Miami Beach Partygoers Racially Motivated

    Following the use of SWAT teams and pepper-spray balls this weekend in Miami Beach, local Black leaders say they were disappointed in the city's response.