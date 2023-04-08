Yelping dog, man running away with bow and arrow alert Valley detectives to trouble

A 51-year-old man was arrested on felony animal cruelty charges Friday after shooting a dog with a bow and arrow, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives from the department’s Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team were in the area of Avenue 412 and Road 130 on the south side of Orosi when they heard a dog yelping while running down the street.

In an area check, the detectives found Lance Canales running away with a bow and arrow in hand. Canales, who admitted that he had shot the dog, was booked at the Adult Pretrial Facility for resisting arrest and felony animal cruelty.

The dog was found with an arrow penetrating its torso. It was placed with Tulare County Animal Control and expected to survive.