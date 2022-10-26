Yemassee man charged with murder after shootout at residence Tuesday night, police say

A Yemassee man faces a murder charge after a deadly shootout Tuesday night at a rural home, according to officials from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Orlanda Fields, 27, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime Tuesday night, according to Chief Jeff Crosby, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

The identity of the man who was killed will not be released until relatives have been contacted, according to Jasper County Coroner Willie P. Aiken III.

The incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, when an argument between Fields and the victim in a home on Old Pocotaligo Road became violent. Fields shot the man multiple times, Crosby said.

The victim was pronounced dead in the ambulance before EMS left the scene, according to Crosby.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation.

Fields was being held at the Jasper County Detention Center on Wednesday, Crosby said.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.