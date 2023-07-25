Yemassee teen arrested for Easter Sunday murder at Beaufort’s Cross Creek Apartments

Beaufort police have arrested 19-year-old Yemassee resident Lavent Altobby Frazier in connection with a deadly Easter shooting at the Cross Creek Apartment Homes.

Frazier was charged with murder and booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center early Tuesday morning. His bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday while his first court appearance is set for mid-September, according to judicial records.

The Beaufort Police Department alleges Frazier shot and killed 21-year-old Ridgeland man Daveion Reed the night of April 9. When officers arrived at the complex along Parris Island Gateway to find Reed in an apartment’s entryway with a single gunshot wound. He died that evening at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, spokesperson Deputy Chief Stephenie Price previously told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

Three men, considered “subjects of interests” by Beaufort police, were seen leaving the area in a dark-colored four-door sedan shortly after the shooting, according to Price. It is unknown whether Frazier was inside the vehicle.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.