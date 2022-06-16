In Yemen, child soldiering continues despite Houthi promise

SAMY MAGDY
·5 min read

CAIRO (AP) — Yemen's Houthi rebels are still recruiting children into their military ranks to fight in the country’s grinding civil war, despite an agreement with the United Nations in April to halt the practice, Houthi officials, aid workers and residents told The Associated Press.

Two Houthi officials told the AP that the rebels recruited several hundred children, including those as young as 10 years over the past two months. They have been deployed to front lines as part of a buildup of forces taking place during a U.N.-brokered truce, which has held since April, one official said.

The officials, both hard-liners within the Houthi movement, said they see nothing wrong with the practice, arguing that boys from 10 or 12 are considered men.

“Those are not children. They are true men, who should defend their nation against the Saudi, American aggression, and defend the Islamic nation,” one of them said. The two spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid friction with other Houthi leaders.

The Houthis have used what they call “summer camps” to disseminate their religious ideology and to recruit boys to fight. Such camps take place in schools and mosques around the Houthi-held part of Yemen, which encompasses the north and center of the country and the capital, Sanaa.

Yemen’s conflict erupted in 2014 when the Houthis descended from their northern enclave and took over Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee to the south. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in early 2015 to try to restore the government to power, waging a destructive air campaign and arming anti-Houthi forces.

The war has killed more than 150,000 people, including more than 14,500 civilians and has plunged the country into near-famine, creating one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Child soldiers have been involved in Yemen's war for years. Nearly 2,000 Houthi-recruited children were killed on the battlefield between January 2020 and May 2021, according to U.N. experts. Pro-government forces have also used child fighters but to a much lesser degree and have taken greater measures to halt the practice, according to U.N. and aid officials.

Overall, the U.N. says over 10,200 children have been killed or maimed in the war, though it is unclear how many may have been combatants.

In April, the rebels signed what the U.N. children’s agency described as an “action plan” to end and prevent the practice. U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the rebels committed to identifying children in their ranks and releasing them within six months.

UNICEF did not respond to requests for comment on the continued recruitment since, nor did spokesmen for the Houthi administration. The Houthis have in the past officially denied enlisting children to fight.

In early June, a high-ranking Houthi, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, posted a video from a visit he paid to one of the camps in Dhamar province. It shows dozens of children in uniforms standing in a military-like formation and declaring allegiance to rebel movement’s top leader, Abdul-Malek al-Houthi.

“Soldiers of God,” they shout. “We are coming.”

Four aid workers with three international organizations operating in rebel-held areas said they observed intensified Houthi efforts to recruit children in recent weeks. The Houthis’ ranks have been thinned because of battlefield losses, especially during a nearly two-year battle for the crucial city of Marib.

The aid workers spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing for their safety, and said their groups could be barred from working in Houthi-held territory. They said the rebels have pressured families to send their children to camps where they learn how to handle weapons and plant mines, in return for services, including food rations from international organizations.

One aid worker who operates in remote northern areas described watching children as young as 10 manning checkpoints along the road, with AK-47s hanging on their shoulders. Others are sent to the front line. He said children have returned wounded from fighting at Marib.

Thousands of fighters were killed in the battle for government-held Marib. The Houthis' long attempt to capture it was finally stopped in late 2021, when government forces were bolstered by better-equipped fighters backed by the United Arab Emirates.

Abdel-Bari Taher, a Yemeni commentator and former head of the country’s Journalists’ Union, said that the Houthis are exploiting local customs to the children’s and society’s detriment. Having or carrying a weapon is a tradition deeply rooted in Yemen, especially in rural and mountainous communities, he said.

“It is a source of pride and kind of manhood for the boys,” he said.

The Houthis also condition crucial food aid on children attending the training camps, some say.

Two residents in Amran province said Houthi representatives came to their homes in May and told them to prepare their children for camps at the end of the school year. The residents, who are farmers, spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

They said their five children, aged between 11 and 16, were taken in late May to a training center housed in a nearby school. One father said he was told that if he didn’t send his children, his family would no longer receive food rations.

The U.N. panel of experts said earlier this year that the Houthis have a system to indoctrinate child soldiers, including using humanitarian aid to pressure families.

Children are taken first to centers for a month or more of religious courses. There, they are told they are joining a holy war against Jews and Christians and Arab countries that have succumbed to Western influence. Seven-year-olds are taught weapons cleaning and how to dodge rockets, the experts found.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Maharashtra: 'We spend hours at sea, but there's no fish'

    Fishing communities living along India's western coast say their once abundant catch is declining fast.

  • These Restaurants Will Fare Best in a Recession. Think Pizza and Burgers.

    McDonald's, Domino's, Papa John's, and Chipotle are resilient in a recession and have more stability in their cash flows thanks to their franchise models, one analyst says.

  • Israeli court finds Gaza aid worker guilty on terror charges

    An Israeli court on Wednesday found a Gaza aid worker guilty of several terrorism charges in a high-profile case in which his employer, independent auditors and the Australian government say they have found no evidence of wrongdoing. Mohammed el-Halabi, the Gaza director for the international Christian charity World Vision, was arrested in 2016 and accused of diverting tens of millions of dollars to the Islamic militant group Hamas that rules the territory. The trial, and his prolonged detention, have further strained relations between Israel and humanitarian organizations that provide aid to Palestinians.

  • China steps up fixed-asset investment to steady COVID-hit economy

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's state planner said on Thursday it had approved 10 fixed-asset investments worth 121 billion yuan ($18.1 billion) in May, a more than six-fold jump from April, as policymakers seek to get economic growth back on track after a COVID-induced slump. Data on Wednesday suggested activity in the world's second-largest economy is beginning to pick up again in some sectors after widespread COVID-19 lockdowns in April and early May, but the outlook remains uncertain, particularly for cities like Beijing which are still trying to bring caseloads down to zero. Most private economists believe China's economy contracted in April-June after growing 4.8% in the first three months.

  • Despite rising joblessness, Indians are protesting against Modi’s new military jobs scheme

    India’s unemployed youth are unhappy with the Narendra Modi government’s new military jobs scheme. Agnipath (fire path), announced by defence minister Rajnath Singh on June 14, is set to recruit 46,000 soldiers over the next 90 days. Angry crowds today blocked railway tracks, set tyres ablaze, and scuffled with the police in Jehanabad, Nawada, and Chapra, according to NDTV.

  • The future of global security will be decided in Ukraine

    NATO leaders will gather in the Spanish capital at the end of June for a potentially historic summit.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle's Jan. 6 Speech to Trump Rioters Made Her $60,000 in 3 Minutes

    The Jan. 6 hearings are offering new insight into what went down on that day in 2021, which reveals a complex web of complicity within the Donald Trump administration. The latest family member catching the heat is Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, who spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally before the insurrection on […]

  • Reports: Russia captures 2 Americans fighting in Ukraine

    Two Americans, both military veterans, have reportedly been captured on the battlefield in Ukraine. Now, their fate is uncertain. Chris Livesay reports.

  • U.S. President Reagan's shooter John Hinckley fully released after 41 years

    John Hinckley, who wounded then U.S. President Ronald Reagan and three others in a 1981 assassination attempt, was released without conditions on Wednesday in compliance with a federal judge's order. He had received full-time conditional release in 2016 after 30 years in a psychiatric hospital in Washington and had lived with his mother in Virginia until her death last year. "After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, FREEDOM AT LAST!!!" Hinckley, 67, wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.

  • Izzy Conquers More Obstacles Than Young Girl Should Ever Have Too Despite Odds Being Against Her

    Llarisa Abreu reports.

  • Execution-Happy Russia Snatches American Fighters in Ukraine

    ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKOForeign volunteers fighting against Russian troops in Ukraine sounded the alarm Wednesday over two American fighters they say had been taken captive amid heavy fighting.Robert Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, were serving with the Ukrainian military when they were taken in Kharkiv last week, The Telegraph reported. “We were out on a mission and the whole thing went absolutely crazy, with bad intel. We were told the town was clear when it turned out the Russians were already as

  • Tarrio was given plans to occupy congressional buildings, Supreme Court

    The goal was to "maintain control over as select few, but crucial buildings in the DC area for a set period of time, presenting our demands in unity," the memo said.

  • US military ground raid in Syria captures top ISIS leader

    A rare U.S. military ground raid in northwestern Syria has captured a top ISIS leader, according to the U.S.-led anti-ISIS coalition. "Coalition forces detained a senior Daesh leader during an operation in Syria June 16," Operation Inherent Resolve said in a statement. "The detained individual was assessed to be an experienced bomb maker and facilitator who became one of the group's top leaders in Syria."

  • Bill Clinton Tells James Corden He Has “Never Before Been As Worried” That U.S. Will Lose Its Constitutional Democracy — Watch

    Former President Bill Clinton guested on The Late Late Show with James Corden early Thursday, in a wide ranging interview that touched on efforts at gun reform and plans to restart the Clinton Global Initiative. But at one point, Corden asked Clinton what keeps him so optimistic. While Clinton cited children and grandchildren and their […]

  • DeSantis is a 'very dangerous individual' because he has 'already absorbed all the lessons of Trump' but doesn't have any of the baggage, an expert on fascism argues

    "He's readying himself for a national run, if it's in 2024 or later. And he's a very dangerous individual," historian Ruth Ben Ghiat said of DeSantis.

  • Former MAGA loyalist Mo Brooks slams Trump for having 'no loyalty to anyone or anything but himself' a week after unsuccessfully begging for his endorsement

    Brooks, who begged unsuccessfully for Trump to re-endorse him, said the former president has "abandoned" the real "MAGA agenda."

  • Liberals Rush to Spread Bogus Lauren Boebert Escort and Abortion Rumors

    EVELYN HOCKSTEINDemocrats have seized on a political action committee’s allegations that Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) worked as a prostitute and had multiple abortions—claims that rest on zero actual evidence.On Tuesday, American Muckrakers PAC, co-founded by Democrat and former North Carolina state Senate candidate David Wheeler, published allegations claiming that Boebert had previously worked as an escort on a sugar-daddy website and underwent at least two abortions, one of which was related to

  • C’mon, Trumpers, how much longer will you fall for the con? Oh, that long . . . | Opinion

    “Everybody plays the fool”

  • Protests against India's new military recruitment system turn violent

    LUCKNOW, India (Reuters) -Police in northern India fired shots in the air on Thursday to push back stone-throwing crowds and authorities shut off mobile internet in at least one district to forestall further chaos, as protests widened against a new military recruitment system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government this week announced an overhaul of recruitment for India's 1.38 million-strong armed forces, looking to bring down the average age of personnel and reduce pension expenditure. But potential recruits, military veterans, opposition leaders and even some members of Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have raised reservations over the revamped process.

  • Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

    It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. Musk is a brawler and a go-getter. In addition, Musk loves to fight his fights in public, on the social network Twitter which he is also in the process of acquiring.