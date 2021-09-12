Yemen civil war continues as al Qaeda strengthens its presence in the region

Reuters

Greece would seek to block a potential wave of Afghan asylum-seekers fleeing Taliban rule and needs more European Union help on migrant issues, the prime minister said on Sunday. The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has brought fears of a replay of 2015 when nearly a million Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans fled to Europe by crossing to Greece from Turkey. "I will say it again: we cannot have European countries who believe that Greece should resolve this problem alone, and that it does not concern them at all because they can keep their borders tightly and hermetically shut," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told a news conference.