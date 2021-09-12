Yemen civil war continues as al Qaeda strengthens its presence in the region

The conflict between the Yemeni government and rebellious groups has involved nations like Saudi Arabia and Iran. The ongoing conflict has allowed al Qaeda to thrive in the region and train soldiers despite U.S. drone strikes. Holly Williams reports.

