Yemen prisoner swap follows Houthi release of American hostages

Houthi prisoners board a plane at Sayoun airport, Yemen, to be flown to Sanaa after being freed by the Saudi-led military coalition - Reuters

Yemen’s warring parties began releasing over 1,000 prisoners on Thursday in the largest swap since the conflict started in 2014, a day after Houthi rebels freed two American hostages in exchange for the release of about 240 of its supporters.

The Iran-backed Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition fighting in support of Yemen’s government agreed in Switzerland last month to exchange 1,081 prisoners, including 15 Saudis and four Sudanese.

The prisoner swap, which involved planes taking off from the capital Sanaa and from Sayoun airport near the central city of Marib, is the largest in Yemen's five year conflict and has raised hopes of revitalising peace talks held in December 2018 that have since stalled.

“It’s going to be a great day,” said Fabrizio Carboni, the Middle East director for the International Committee of the Red Cross, which is helping coordinate the complex operation.

“I am more than happy to answer that the release operation has started in #Yemen,” he wrote on Twitter.

The exchange follows the release on Wednesday of American hostages Sandra Loli, a humanitarian worker, and businessman Mikael Gidada, who were each held by the Houthis for over a year. The remains of a third American identified as Bilal Fateen were also released, after he died of apparently natural causes in captivity.

Americans Sandra Loli and Mikael Gidada have been released after being held hostage by Houthi rebels in Yemen - Reuters

Few details on the hostages were provided by US officials, who said their release was urgent because of Ms Loli’s poor health.

In a deal brokered by the governments of the United States and Oman, the Americans were released in exchange for about 240 supporters of the Iran-backed rebels, who were flown back to Yemen from Oman. Their flight traversed Saudi airspace, indicating the kingdom’s acquiescence to the deal.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Houthi political council, said the Americans had been detained for involvement in suspicious activity, which US officials dismissed as unfounded.

Mr Houthi said the deal had been timed by the US administration to benefit the re-election prospects of President Donald Trump.

“Trump wants to highlight this success in his upcoming election campaign,” Mr Houthi wrote on Twitter.