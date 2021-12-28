Yemen rebels allow UN flights temporarily into Sanaa airport

A Yemeni man who was severely injured when a ballistic missile and an explosive-laden drone fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels hit a fuel station in the Rawdha neighborhood of Marib, Yemen, receives treatment at a hospital in Marib, on June 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
SAMY MAGDY
·3 min read

CAIRO (AP) — The Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Tuesday they are temporarily allowing U.N. humanitarian flights to land at the airport in the capital, Sanaa, following a weeklong halt in flights into the northern, rebel-held territory.

The rebel Houthis, who control Sanaa and much of Yemen's north, had barred U.N. and other humanitarian flights from landing at the airport amid heavy airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition on the capital and Houthis' cross-border missile and drone attacks on the kingdom.

At the time, the U.N. food program said the Houthis claimed the airport had become “unserviceable due to technical issue.”

The rebels accused the Saudi-led coalition of blocking the arrival of new air traffic control equipment. The coalition has been fighting to restore Yemen’s internationally recognized government to power and maintains an air, land and sea blockade of Sanaa and the north.

The Sanaa airport “is ready to receive flights” from the U.N. and other international humanitarian agencies, the Houthis said Tuesday. They also urged the United Nations to help facilitate the arrival of the air control equipment from Djibouti.

Yemen's war erupted in 2014, when the Houthis seized Sana and forced the government into exile in Saudi Arabia. The coalition entered the conflict in March 2015.

The U.N. envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, denounced the latest uptick in fighting in Yemen, particularly the continued Houthi offensive on the government-held city of Marib.

“The escalation in recent weeks is among the worst we have seen in Yemen for years and the threat to civilian lives is increasing,” he said.

Grundberg also voiced concerns over deadly coalition airstrikes on Sanaa and the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, and urged the waring sides to engage with U.N. efforts to de-escalate the violence, address urgent humanitarian needs and launch a political process to end the conflict.

Over the past years, the war has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. More than half of the Yemen’s population of 16.2 million people faces acute hunger, with 2.3 million children at risk of malnutrition, according to the U.N. food agency.

The World Food Program said earlier this month it would reduce its assistance to 8 million people starting from January due to lack of funds. It said those people would receive barely half of what they currently get from the agency, while 5 million others who are “at immediate risk of slipping into famine conditions” would continue receiving WFP’s full rations.

“Desperate times call for desperate measures and we have to stretch our limited resources and prioritize, focusing on people who are in the most critical state,” said Corinne Fleischer, WFP’s regional director.

She said the agency’s stocks “are running dangerously low,” urging donors to step up their contributions “to avoid this looming hunger catastrophe.”

The WFP said it needs $1.97 billion in 2022 to continue to deliver vital food assistance to families on the brink of famine in Yemen.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tutu: a man of empathy, moral ardor, and some silly jokes

    One Christmas Day in the 1980s, Desmond Tutu led a packed church service in Soweto, the Black Johannesburg township and fulcrum of protest against white racist rule in South Africa. Evoking the Irving Berlin song ‘’White Christmas,’’ famously crooned by Bing Crosby, in tense, dusty Soweto was quintessential Tutu.

  • Flu is making a comeback in US after an unusual year off

    The U.S. flu season has arrived on schedule after taking a year off, with flu hospitalizations rising and two child deaths reported. Last year's flu season was the lowest on record, likely because COVID-19 measures — school closures, distancing, masks and canceled travel — prevented the spread of influenza, or because the coronavirus somehow pushed aside other viruses. “This is setting itself up to be more of a normal flu season,” said Lynnette Brammer, who tracks flu-like illnesses for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Syria reports 2nd Israeli attack on vital port in a month

    Israeli missiles fired from the Mediterranean struck the Syrian port of Latakia early Tuesday, igniting a fire in the container terminal, Syrian state media reported, in the second such attack on the vital facility this month. It is also a rare targeting of the port handling most imports for Syria, which has been ravaged by a decade-old civil war and western-imposed sanctions. The state news agency SANA quoted a military official as saying that Israeli missiles fired from the west of Latakia hit the port's container terminal, igniting fires that caused major damage.

  • Biden is president because of hatred for Trump

    I didn’t vote for a Sunday school teacher for president; I voted for a businessman, not another empty-promising career politician like we have now now

  • 'High risk' of armed conflict over Ukraine, Russian defense ministry warns

    Russia's deputy defense minister warned foreign ambassadors of a "high risk" of conflict between the country and its neighbor Ukraine -- one day after President Vladimir Putin threatened "diverse" military and technical responses if the West doesn't address his stated concerns. The Biden administration has repeatedly called for diplomacy with Russia to de-escalate tensions and end the war in Ukraine's eastern provinces, nearly eight years after Russian troops armed separatist forces in a conflict that continues to simmer and claim lives.

  • ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Dad Runs to Bannon, Claims ‘Election Was 100% Stolen’

    War Room PandemicThe Oregon father of four who quickly rose to infamy by blurting out “Let’s Go Brandon” during a Christmas Eve call with President Joe Biden is—of course—now fully leaning into his newfound right-wing celebrity status.Jared Schmeck on Monday donned a red MAGA hat and embraced election denialism during an appearance on former Trump strategist Steve Bannon’s insurrectionist podcast.While taking calls from the NORAD “Santa tracker,” the president and First Lady Jill Biden were conn

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell Shares Example of Abuse Since Trump Bashed Late Husband: ‘I Hope Your Family Dies in Front of You’

    "Once you're in that Trump hate tunnel, you kind of don't escape it," the Michigan lawmaker said

  • Pentagon to cut stateside cost-of-living stipend for thousands of troops in 2022

    The Department of Defense (DoD) announced last week that troops in 15 metropolitan areas and 21 non-metropolitan counties in the continental United States will be cut off from a cost-of-living allowance starting Jan. 1.

  • Broderick: Make no mistake. America is broken.

    In a powerful guest column, John Broderick, former chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, argues that democracy in the US is in grave danger.

  • Fact-check: Does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez represent more people than Joe Manchin?

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrong about representing more constituents than Joe Manchin

  • Capitol panel to investigate Trump call to Willard hotel in hours before attack

    Committee to request contents of the call seeking to stop Biden’s certification and may subpoena Rudy Giuliani Trump speaking to supporters near the White House on 6 January. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images Congressman Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack, has said the panel will open an inquiry into Donald Trump’s phone call seeking to stop Joe Biden’s certification from taking place on 6 January hours before the insurrecti

  • TWO VIEWS: I was wrong about Joe Manchin's weak character

    Joe Manchin has gone beyond disloyalty to the Democratic Party. He behaved abominably toward democracy itself.

  • Syria condemns Israel's plans to expand Golan settlements

    Syria said Monday that Israel’s plans to double the number of settlers living in Israeli-annexed Golan Heights are “dangerous and unprecedented” and only perpetuate its occupation of the territory. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Sunday a multimillion-dollar plan meant to double the number of settlers living in the region that Israel captured from Syria more than five decades ago. The U.S. recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan in 2019.

  • Nicaragua seizes former Taiwan embassy to give it to China

    The Nicaraguan government has seized the former embassy and diplomatic offices of Taiwan, saying they belong to China. President Daniel Ortega’s government broke off relations with Taiwan this month, saying it would recognize only the mainland government. Before departing, Taiwanese diplomats attempted to donate the properties to the Roman Catholic archdiocese of Managua.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why Joe Manchin might have saved the Democrats from themselves

    Democrats are in for a rude awakening if they think Joe Manchin's concerns about inflation are overblown.

  • Dubai Can’t Shake Off the Stain of Smuggled African Gold

    (Bloomberg) -- In the moon-like landscape of northern Sudan, informal gold miners toil with spades and pickaxes to extract their prize from shallow pits that pockmark the terrain.Most Read from BloombergCoronavirus Can Persist for Months After Traversing BodyCDC Reduces Isolation Time; Apple Shuts NYC Stores: Virus UpdateFauci Says Domestic Travel Vaccination Rule Should Be ConsideredU.S. Futures Rise as Traders Mull Virus, China Vow: Markets WrapLet’s Move In Together (And You Can Help Me Pay M

  • Photos of aftermath of massacre in Myanmar fuel outrage

    Photos of the aftermath of a Christmas Eve massacre in eastern Myanmar that reportedly left more than 30 people, including women and children, dead and burned in their vehicles, have spread on social media in the country, fueling outrage against the military that took power in February. The photos showed the charred bodies of over 30 people in three burned-out vehicles who were reportedly shot by government troops as they were fleeing combat. The international aid group Save the Children said that two of its staffers were missing in the massacre, which sparked outrage against the military that took power after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • This Reddit Thread Reveals The Most "Shameful" Things About Different Countries, And It's Honestly Pretty Funny

    *Gasps*View Entire Post ›

  • Lebanon's Aoun calls for defence dialogue, hinting at friction with Hezbollah

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on Monday for national dialogue on matters including a defence strategy which he said it was the state's responsibility alone to implement, hinting at friction with his allies in the heavily armed Hezbollah. In a televised speech, Aoun also said he wanted the best ties with Gulf Arab states, asking why relations were being put under strain following comments by a Hezbollah-aligned minister https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/lebanon-information-minister-resigns-ease-saudi-spat-2021-12-03 on the Yemen war that triggered a diplomatic crisis in October. The alliance between Aoun, a Maronite Christian, and the Iran-backed Shi'ite Hezbollah has shaped Lebanese politics for 16 years.

  • 25 Cuban migrants land on beach and near Key West landmark, U.S. Border Patrol says

    The U.S. Border Patrol said Monday that 25 Cuban migrants made landfall in Key West on Monday and over the weekend, as attempts to reach South Florida from Cuba by sea continue to rise dramatically.