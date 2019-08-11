Yemen separatists committed to Aden ceasefire - leader

DUBAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Yemen's southern separatists are committed to a ceasefire in the port city of Aden and are willing to work with the Saudi-led coalition, their leader said on Sunday.

The separatists are also willing to attend a meeting called by Saudi Arabia, the Southern Transitional Council leader Aidaroos al-Zubaidi said in televised comments to Aden-based TV channel AIC.

The separatists, who want to split from the north and are backed by the United Arab Emirates, effectively seized Aden by taking over the government's military bases on Saturday. (Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)