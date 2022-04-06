Yemen truce met with hope and caution

Mustafa Alrawi
·2 min read

ABU DHABI, UAE — Weeks of intense diplomatic efforts led by the UN and U.S. have yielded a truce in Yemen.

Why it matters: The immediate result of the truce has been the easing of a fuel crisis and greater freedom of movement, which will likely bring relief to Yemenis struggling with one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The backstory: A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Iran-backed Houthis since March 2015, after the Houthis overthrew the government in Sanaa.

  • According to the UN, around 24 million Yemenis are in need of humanitarian assistance, including almost 13 million children. More than 150,000 people, including fighters and civilians, have been killed as a result of the conflict.

  • Yemenis greeted news of a two-month truce with both hope and caution. A previous truce in 2016 and a partial halt to the fighting in 2018 both ultimately collapsed.

State of play: The Saudi-led coalition had in recent months halted Houthi advances in the key region of Marib.

  • The Houthis responded by stepping up attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE, including on energy infrastructure.

  • After those attacks, the U.S. pledged to help neutralize the Houthi threat to its Gulf partners.

Driving the news: The two-month halt to all fighting in Yemen went into effect late on Saturday, the first day of the holy month of Ramadan for most of the Muslim world.

  • During the two-month truce, the Saudi-led coalition will allow vessels carrying fuel into the key port of Hodeida and let flights from the Yemeni capital to Egypt and Jordan resume.

  • Both Hodeida and Sanaa are held by the Houthi rebels. Hodeida handles the majority of Yemen’s commercial and humanitarian imports.

Yes, but: Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak claimed on Tuesday that the Houthis were already breaching the truce with “military deployments, mobilization of troops and vehicles, artillery and drone strikes." Houthi media outlets also accused the pro-government forces of "breaches."

  • Consultations held between Yemeni political factions in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh have been underway and will continue until Thursday, but the Houthis have declined to take part.

  • The UN hopes the meetings might still result in greater regional support for Yemen, including the restoration of basic services and the creation of economic opportunities.

What to watch: If direct talks between the government and the rebels do take place as a result of the truce, it will be a huge step toward ending the war.

  • A settlement of the Yemen crisis could dramatically reduce tensions in the Gulf, increase stability and remove a point of tension between Washington and its partners in the region.

Worth noting: Crude oil futures dipped Monday morning in Asian trade on the news of the truce, which could lower the risk to Saudi supply.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Perma-sanctions: Biden under pressure to punish Russia until Putin's gone

    In the wake of apparent Russian war crimes in Ukraine, some lawmakers say the sanctions can’t be lifted until the autocrat is out of power. But does that kill Putin’s incentive to withdraw?

  • Man shoots and kills his roommate ‘at close range’ during fight, Texas sheriff says

    “All too often, disagreements escalate and spin out of control,” the sheriff said. “In this case, either party could have walked away and diffused the situation before lethal force was used.”

  • Thomas Sankara murder: Ex-Burkina Faso President Blaise Compaoré found guilty

    Burkina Faso's former leader Blaise Compaoré is found guilty of complicity in killing his close friend.

  • Interview: Estonia PM warns against "peace at any price" with Putin

    The international community shouldn’t push for “peace at any price” with Vladimir Putin, Estonia Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told Axios in an interview on Tuesday.Why it matters: Estonia, like Latvia and Lithuania, is a member of NATO and the EU but also a neighbor to Russia. The Baltic states fear if Putin is not defeated in Ukraine he could become more aggressive.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeKallas, 44, became Estonia's firs

  • Column: Heaps of campaign cash got Disney what it wanted in Florida, until now

    Disney's money has controlled Florida politics for more than 50 years. Now the politicians are showing their ingratitude.

  • Jim Harbaugh reportedly floated reunion with Colin Kaepernick in Vikings interview

    Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh would have been open to adding Colin Kaepernick to the coaching staff, had he gotten the Minnesota Vikings jobs.

  • Resignation Of Entire Kuwait Government Maybe Positive For Oil

    Kuwait’s longstanding plans to boost crude oil production from around 2.6 million bpd to at least 4 million bpd have been stalled by arguments over spending, but the resignation of the government may end this impasse

  • Ethiopia war: Ethnic cleansing documented in western Tigray

    "We will erase you from this land," a trader says he was told by Amhara security forces.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell siblings ‘profoundly shocked’ by judge’s rejection of retrial

    Family says it is ‘optimistic’ about chances on appeal after controversy over juror in first trial Kevin Maxwell, Christine Maxwell, Isabel Maxwell and Ian Maxwell, the brothers and sisters of Ghislaine Maxwell, in Manhattan in December 2021. Photograph: Peter Foley/Rex/Shutterstock The siblings of Ghislaine Maxwell said on Tuesday they were “profoundly shocked and troubled” that a judge rejected a new trial for the British former socialite convicted on sex-trafficking charges, despite revelatio

  • Chief master sergeant demoted, jailed for sending explicit photos, other misconduct

    Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Kohr pleaded guilty to dereliction of duty and failure to obey an order or regulation.

  • Russia's Problems Go Far Beyond Putin

    As a Ukrainian historian, I have many contacts with historians in Russia, for the histories of our countries are interconnected. In fact, only two—a married couple, who left Russia long before the war began as they faced the threat of being termed “agents of foreign influence.” The very same thing happened to him: since the beginning of the war, the only Russian colleagues who reached out to him have been those who left Russia.

  • U.S. Goes After Putin’s Daughters’ Assets for Ukraine Carnage

    GettyThe Biden administration is unleashing sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s daughters after evidence of possible war crimes in Bucha emerged over the weekend.A U.S. official told reporters the decision was made because there is “reason to believe that Putin and many of his cronies and the oligarchs hide their wealth, hide their assets, with family members, that have placed their assets and their wealth in the U.S. financial system, but also many other parts of the world,” CNN reports. In addition

  • Tory Lanez Arrested and Released on Bond for Social Media Posts in Megan Thee Stallion Case

    During a Tuesday court hearing, Tory Lanez was arrested for violating court orders by allegedly sharing discovery on social media

  • Israel police arrest 8 in third night of Jerusalem unrest

    Israeli police arrested several Palestinians accused of throwing rocks and other objects at officers outside the contested Old City of Jerusalem on Monday as tensions flared during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Police said officers arrested eight people suspected of throwing rocks, bottles and fireworks at officers during Ramadan revelries outside the Damascus Gate. It was the third consecutive night of unrest outside the Old City, a frequent flashpoint of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

  • Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric

    Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.

  • Stocks are rallying because an inverted yield curve says more about inflation than economic growth, strategist says

    The yield curve is telling investors more about inflation and the Federal Reserve than it is about the prospect of recession, says Barry Knapp.

  • First pope, now US churches face boarding-school reckoning

    As Native Americans cautiously welcome Pope Francis’ historic apology for abuses at Catholic-run boarding schools for Indigenous children in Canada, U.S. churches are bracing for an unprecedented reckoning with their own legacies of operating such schools. Church schools are likely to feature prominently in a report from the U.S. Department of the Interior, led by the first-ever Native American cabinet secretary, Deb Haaland, due to be released later this month. The report, prompted by last year's discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential school sites in Canada, will focus on the loss of life and the enduring traumas the U.S. system inflicted on Indigenous children from the 19th to mid-20th centuries.

  • Sacramento Suspect Hopped on Facebook Hours After Deadly Mass Shooting

    Fred Greaves/Reuters/FacebookA 26-year-old man taken into custody by Sacramento police in connection with the mass shooting on Sunday that left six dead and 12 wounded appears to have been posting on Facebook about the incident just hours after it occurred.Dandrae Martin is facing charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, the Sacramento PD announced in a news release. (An initial news release incorrectly spelled Martin’s name as Dandre.) He has n

  • Douthat: Putin is losing in Ukraine. But he’s winning in Russia.

    Putin appears to be consolidating support from the Russian public, rallying a nation that feels itself to be unjustly besieged.

  • UN envoy says he's concerned about Yemen truce violations

    The U.N. envoy for Yemen expressed concerns on Wednesday about violations of a cease-fire in the war-wrecked country, urging the warring sides to uphold the first nationwide truce in six years. Hans Grundberg said that while the truce has led to “significant reduction of violence” in Yemen, there were reports of “some hostile military activities,” particularly around the central city of Marib. “This truce is a step, an important one, but a fragile step, nonetheless," he said.