Yemeni official says Houthi shelling kills 3 children

AHMED AL-HAJ
·1 min read

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels shelled a residential neighborhood on Saturday, killing at least three children from the same family, a government official said. It was the latest attack by the Iranian-backed Houthis to leave civilian casualties.

Moammar al-Iryani, information minister of the internationally recognized government, said the Houthis fired a shell on the Camp neighborhood on the outskirts of the government-held city of Taiz.

He said at least six others were wounded, and posted graphic images showing wounded children.

The government-run SABA news agency reported that the Houthis fired a howitzer round that landed in the neighborhood.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014 when the Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country's north, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015, backed by the United States, to try restore the government to power. Despite a relentless air campaign and ground fighting, the war has fallen largely into a stalemate, and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

On Thursday, a Houthi ballistic missile struck a residential neighborhood in the central province of Marib, killing at least 11 civilians and wounding 16 others.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN calls for education in conflict, condemns attacks

    The U.N. Security Council has strongly condemned attacks on schools, teachers and children and called on all parties to promote the right to education in conflicts. “For the first time, the Security Council has adopted a resolution uniquely dedicated to the protection of education,” Norway’s U.N. Ambassador Mona Juul, who sponsored the resolution with Niger, told the council after the vote. Between 2014 and 2019, Juul said 11,000 attacks that harmed more than 22,000 students and educators in at least 93 countries were reported.

  • G-20 will back a global minimum corporate tax, a win for Biden, U.S. officials say

    The G-20 summit will begin with a win for President Biden and his push for a global minimum tax on corporations, Biden administration officials say.

  • At U.N.'s COP26 climate summit, Indigenous voices are calling for more than lip service

    The lesser-heard voices of Indigenous people plan to make their presence known at the U.N. climate summit, or COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland.

  • UK's Johnson renews threat to EU over N Ireland trade

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday renewed Britain’s threat to break from part of the Brexit divorce deal that he signed with the European Union unless a dispute over Northern Ireland trade is resolved. The U.K. has threatened to trigger an emergency break clause in the deal that lets either side suspend the agreement in extreme circumstances if there is no solution soon. Johnson said that answers to the problems of trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. “should be simple.”

  • SpaceX and NASA delay crewed space flight planned for Halloween due to weather

    SpaceX, the rocket company founded by Elon Musk, has been shuttling NASA astronauts to and from the ISS for six-month shifts.

  • Germany's Merkel ready to have more time to read, travel

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she is satisfied with the timing of her departure after 16 years at the helm of the country and is now looking forward to dedicating time to things she had to neglect during her chancellorship. Merkel said she wants to “perhaps travel a bit or read, or simply enjoy some leisure time knowing that no possible upheaval may happen in the next 20 minutes,” weekly paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Saturday. The chancellor, who announced in 2018 that she would not run again in the national election last month, steered Germany safely through a succession of crises including the global financial crisis, the migrant crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

  • G-20 opens with call for more vaccines for poor countries

    Italian Premier Mario Draghi made a sharp call to pick up the pace in getting vaccines to poor countries as he opened a conference of the world's powerhouse economies, calling the gaping global COVID-19 vaccine gap “morally unacceptable." Draghi, the host of the two-day Group of 20 summit in Rome, said Saturday that only 3% of people in the world's poorest countries are vaccinated, while 70% in rich countries have had at least one shot. “These differences are morally unacceptable and undermine the global recovery,” said Draghi, an economist and former chief of the European Central Bank.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Called Liz Cheney A ‘Karen’ And You Know What Happened Next

    Twitter users mourned “the death of irony” in the GOP following the conspiracy-loving Republican’s self-owning post.

  • GOP Rep. Jim Jordan's 'Disfunction' Whine Gets Flipped Back On Him

    Twitter critics couldn't believe the gall of the Ohio Republican.

  • The Taliban’s secretive war against IS

    Jalalabad is the frontline in murky and bloody battle between two groups, and the death toll is rising.

  • Donald Trump is trying to block the Jan. 6 committee from obtaining White House records. A new court filing reveals the documents he is trying to withhold.

    The National Archives and Records Administration says Trump wants to block files belonging to Mark Meadows, Stephen Miller, and Kayleigh McEnany.

  • Kenya’s president Kenyatta: Africa is at a crossroads

    Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta said Thursday that Africa is at a crossroads, poised on one hand to reap the economic benefits of its youthful population and economic reforms but facing the spread of terrorism and insurgency on the other that are challenging almost all 54 nations on the continent. Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo pointed to multiple threats to the territorial integrity of some African countries, many civilians facing serious threats, and instability in some nations complicated by the interests of different actors not only within conflict areas but also from outside the continent. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also cited “worrying trends” in Africa -- too many countries where the military has seized power and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which has exacerbated “poverty, inequalities and all the drivers of conflict.”

  • First major Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court in over a decade could topple gun restrictions

    This ruling could change the course of future firearm rights litigation. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty ImagesThe stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of the plaintiffs, which include a National Rifle Association affiliat

  • How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

    When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz posed with a “Let’s Go Brandon” sign at the World Series. The line has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: “F—- Joe Biden.”

  • The Taliban are begging for Afghanistan's frozen money to be released as the country's economy spirals into crisis

    The Taliban have been unable to get their hands on the Afghan central bank's nearly $10 billion in reserves.

  • The Lincoln Project sent a group posing as white supremacists with tiki torches to a GOP campaign event in Virginia ahead of the state's gubernatorial election

    The claimed the stunt was to remind Virginians of the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally and the "Republican Party's embrace of those values."

  • Tigrayan forces say they have taken town in Ethiopia's Amhara region, government denies this

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Rebellious Tigrayan forces said on Saturday they had seized the strategic town of Dessie in Ethiopia's Amhara region where tens of thousands of ethnic Amharas have sought refuge from an escalation in fighting, but the government denied this. The fighters pushed Ethiopian government forces from Dessie and were headed towards the town of Kombolcha, Getachew Reda, spokesperson for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), told Reuters by satellite phone from an undisclosed location.

  • Power company asked SC Supreme Court to OK higher rates. Here’s what the court said

    The company was asking for S.C. customers to pay millions more, some of it to pay for out-of-state costs.

  • Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

    Former President Donald Trump is trying to block documents including call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from his chief of staff relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection from being released to the committee investigating the riot, the National Archives revealed in a court filing early Saturday. Trump has sued to prevent the National Archives from transmitting those documents, and thousands more, to the House committee investigating the attack. President Joe Biden declined to assert executive privilege on most of Trump's records after determining that doing so is “not in the best interests of the United States.”

  • 'You came from South Korea': Irvine vice-mayor confronted with xenophobic questioning at council meeting

    On Tuesday, Irvine Vice-Mayor Tammy Kim was subjected to racism and xenophobia during a council meeting for a project to build a veterans cemetery in the city. About the meeting: City officials held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the site where they would put an Orange County veterans cemetery, according to Voice of OC. After hours of debate, lawmakers voted four to one that Gypsum Canyon would be the official area for the cemetery and not Irvine.