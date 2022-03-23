Yemeni officials: Car bomb killed military commander in Aden

AHMED AL-HAJ
·1 min read

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A car bomb rocked Yemen’s southern city of Aden on Wednesday, killing a senior military official and at least four others, officials said.

The bombing targeted the convoy of Maj. Gen. Thabet Jawas, commander of the Al-Anad Axis in southern Yemen, said the officials.

Jawas was driving to his home in Aden after he attended the funeral of a relative in Laj province when the attack happened. A parked car exploded as his convoy passed near a fuel supply facility, the officials said.

The dead included Jawas, three guards and one of his relatives, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

Images from the scene showed fire with charred bodies on the ground.

Aden has been the seat of the internationally recognized government since the Houthi rebels seized the Yemeni capital of Sanaa in 2014, triggering the country's conflict.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. The coastal city however has been rocked by several explosions in past years, which were blamed on local affiliates of al-Qaida and the Islamic State groups.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have also targeted the city with ballistic missiles and explosives-laden drones.

In October, at least 14 people were killed in two separate explosions in Aden. In the southern province of Abyan, a car bombing last week claimed by the al-Qaida affiliate targeted a senior security official, leaving four of his companions dead.

Recommended Stories

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:U.S. government accuses Russia of war crimes in UkrainePutin's climate envoy resigns over Ukraine invasion and leaves RussiaDemocratic lawmakers ask DOJ to investigate alleged Russian war crimesNATO to agree to "major increases" of troops on eastern flankScoop: Senators to discuss freezing Russian gold with YellenGet market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Zelensky says 100,000 trapped in Mariupol with "no food, no water" Putin plans to attend G20 summit

  • Tennessee House speaker, other lawmakers subpoenaed by grand jury

    Rep. Cameron Sexton and other Republicans were subpoenaed in connection with a yearslong FBI investigation into legislative corruption; a former representative admitted to getting kickbacks from a mailing service company.

  • Mali attacks leave 16 soldiers dead

    Twin attacks in Mali this week have killed 16 soldiers and wounded 18, the army said late Tuesday, in the latest violence sweeping the Sahel state.

  • Biden to flag more Russia sanctions, G7 cooperation in Brussels

    ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -President Joe Biden flew to Brussels on Wednesday for emergency talks with European leaders about the war in Ukraine, carrying with him plans for more sanctions that sources said include members of the Russian parliament. Biden's trip includes talks in Brussels with NATO and European leaders and a visit to Warsaw for consultations with Polish President Andrzej Duda. On Thursday, Biden will attend an emergency NATO summit, meet with G7 leaders and address the 27 leaders of the European Union at a session of the European Council.

  • U.S. formally accuses Russian military of committing war crimes in Ukraine

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statement noted Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s role, but did not directly accuse the autocrat.

  • Abramovich could face US sanctions after hedge fund links revealed

    New York Times reports billionaire behind $20m transfer from shell company to investment vehicle controlled by US hedge fund Roman Abramovich, pictured here in 2015, has not yet been placed on the US sanctions list. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters US authorities appear closer to adding Roman Abramovich to their list of sanctioned hyper-rich Russians, after reports surfaced of a complex transaction of funds through a US hedge fund that was linked to the UK- and European-sanctioned owner of Chelse

  • PlayStation Network issues are affecting PS4, PS5 and other Sony consoles

    Sony says you might have trouble launching games and apps while it works to restore service.

  • Putin's climate envoy resigns over Ukraine invasion and leaves Russia

    Anatoly Chubais, Vladimir Putin's appointed climate envoy, resigned from his position and left the country, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.Why it matters: Chubais, who became a prominent economic reformer after the fall of the Soviet Union, resigned and fled in protest over Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, becoming the most senior Russian official to do so, Bloomberg first reported.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscr

  • New U.S.-U.K. trade deal cuts tariffs on British steel, American motorcycles, bourbon

    BALTIMORE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and Britain ended a four-year dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs on Tuesday, pledging to work together to counter China in a deal that also removes retaliatory tariffs from U.S. motorcycles, whiskey and other products. In a joint statement, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the deal would protect steel and aluminum companies - and their workers - in both countries, allowing the allies to focus on what they say are "China's unfair trade practices."

  • Donald Trump Jr. Launches News App to Challenge Drudge Report

    MxM News also hopes to compete with Google and Apple News, Axios says

  • UN wants early warning systems for natural disasters worldwide within five years

    United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday announced that the U.N. will spearhead an effort to make early weather-warning systems available in the range of everyone on Earth in the next five years.That effort will be led by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a U.N. agency, Guterres said in a press release from the WMO. It will focus on making alert systems available in the developing world, as they are already...

  • Diana Ross fans fume over ‘Jeopardy!’ contestants’ wrong answers

    Singers were the category on Final Jeopardy!, Monday, and while famous crooner Tony Bennett apparently knew the correct response, so did contestant Margaret Chipowsky. “What 95-year-old singer did you think of?” Host Ken Jennings asked. “‘Who is Tony Bennett?’ That is correct. So you'll be adding to that $9,800. You land with $18,800. Wow. A big wager.” Unfortunately, the other two contestants were not as familiar with the genre. They both guessed Diana Ross. Diana Ross, who performed at the 2019 Grammys, has a lot of fans. And many of them took to Twitter to voice their dismay over contestants not knowing she is only 77. In fact so many fans were upset that Ross started trending on Twitter. Jennings defended contestant Finn Corrigan because he’s only a sophomore in college. “To be fair, you're only 75 years younger than Tony Bennett,” he said. “Generationally, it's a bit of a stretch.” Contestant Karen Johnson took to Twitter herself, writing, “Deepest apologies to the iconic Diana Ross! I didn’t really think you were the answer, but was running out of time and had to put something!” Despite all the ruffled boa feathers, the memorable moment worked out great for one contestant. “That means with $18,800, Margaret Chipowsky, you are our Jeopardy! Champion,” Jennings said. “From third place to Jeopardy! Champ just like that.”

  • NAC tables Jorge Masvidal promoter license decision in wake of alleged Colby Covington assault

    On a call with the Nevada commission, Jorge Masvidal made his first public comments about allegedly attacking Colby Covington in Miami.

  • Joe Biden heads to Europe in effort to keep pressure on Russia

    US president will take part in an emergency Nato summit, G7 summit and European Council meeting Joe Biden speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on 23 March. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock Joe Biden is heading to Europe with the aim of keeping up pressure on Russia in the face of sanctions fatigue and splits over energy sanctions among US allies. It will also, to some extent, be a lap of honour for the US president’s success so far in keeping allies and

  • Filmmaker who documented Russia's propaganda says Trump 'fits neatly' into Moscow's narrative as the only US leader who 'wasn't trying to destroy the Russian way of life'

    Maxim Pozdorovkin told The Washington Post that Americans didn't "fully understand" a decade-long "one-sided information war" waged by the Kremlin.

  • Republican Senator Says Supreme Court Should Have Never Legalized Interracial Marriage

    Mike Braun tried to walk back his comments, but his answer to a question about judicial "activism" was pretty explicit

  • Marie Yovanovitch Recalls The ‘Demeaning’ Thing She Refused To Do For Donald Trump

    The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine said she couldn’t do it “if I wanted to keep my integrity intact.”

  • Trump aide Manafort removed from plane for revoked passport

    Former Trump adviser Paul Manafort was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport before it took off for Dubai because he carried a revoked passport, officials said Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta confirmed that Manafort was removed from the Emirates Airline flight without incident Sunday night but directed further questions to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. A lawyer who has represented Manafort did not immediately return a call and email seeking comment Wednesday.

  • Marsha Blackburn Lectures First Black Woman Nominated to Supreme Court on ‘So-Called’ White Privilege

    The Republican from Tennessee suggested to Ketanji Brown Jackson that it's merely a coincidence that only 2 of America's 114 Supreme Court justices have been Black

  • German minister says further Strela missiles are on way to Ukraine

    German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday that after delays in deliveries, further supplies of Strela missiles, which had been in the inventories of the former Communist East German army, were on the way to Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted Germany to stage a historic reversal of its policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones, but the Ukrainian government has been frustrated by delays. "I can clearly say that further Strela deliveries are on the way," Baerbock told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.