Yemeni officials: Houthi missiles kill at least 10 civilians

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BY AHMED AL-HAJ
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — At least 10 civilians were killed and 25 wounded when two ballistic missiles from Yemen’s Houthi rebels stuck a religious educational facility in the central province of Marib, officials said Monday.

The missiles hit Dar al-Hadith - a religious school and a mosque - in the residential neighborhood of al-Aumd late Sunday and the casualties included women and children, they said.

The attack also damaged nearby houses, said the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

There was no immediate comment from the Iranian-backed Houthis, who have attempted for months to take oil-rich Marib to complete their control over the northern half of Yemen.

Yemen has been engulfed in a civil war since 2014, when the Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa, and forced President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and his internationally recognized government to flee to the south, and then later to Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi-led coalition entered the war the next year to try restore the government to power. The war has deteriorated largely into a stalemate and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The facility includes a religious school and a mosque attended by about 1,200 Muslim students from across the country. Most of the students and teachers left the area last month as the Houthis made progress in their offensive on Marib.

Moammar al-Iryani, information minister of the internationally recognized government, said the casualties included women and children.

“This horrific massacre comes after a series of systematic killings of civilians that the terrorist Houthi militia committed in the past few days” in the government-held cities of Marib and Taiz, he said.

A Houthi ballistic missile struck the house of a key tribal leader in al-Aumd on Thursday, killing at least 11 civilians and wounding 16 others.

On Saturday, the Houthis shelled the residential Camp neighborhood on the outskirts of the government-held city of Taiz, killing at least three children from the same family. At least six other children were wounded, according to al-Iryani.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Indonesia authorises Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6-11

    Indonesia has approved the Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6-11, its food and drug agency said on Monday, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for younger kids. Until Monday, Indonesia had cleared the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine only for people aged 12 and above, of which it has the most amount in its arsenal with over 200 million doses. The approval comes as Indonesia is two months into its trial of in-person learning.

  • From splurge to 'common prosperity': Alibaba tones down Singles Day

    Alibaba Group's annual 'Singles Day' shopping spree is set for its most sober tone ever this year, as the retail giant preaches sustainability rather than hyping the usual sales boom amid calls by Beijing to promote "common prosperity". In 2020, Alibaba expanded what it calls the world's biggest online shopping festival from a one-day November 11 event into a 11-day extravaganza, with celebrity performances and a sales metric ticking over live on a scoreboard that ended with the news that it had racked up $74 billion in orders, or 'gross merchandise value' (GMV), flashing big and bright. This time around, the event comes at a time of much more stringent regulatory scrutiny for China's biggest companies - including Alibaba - and the call to promote "common prosperity" and curb excess echoing around boardrooms.

  • Video appears to show Melania Trump turning away and rolling her eyes immediately after smiling next to husband Donald Trump at World Series game

    In the past, Melania Trump has been seen slapping away her husband's hand, ripping her hand away from his, and walking away from him during photo ops.

  • Biden scratches head when asked about possible payments to illegal migrants

    President Biden ignored a question from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy on Sunday regarding his administration's reported plan to pay $450,000 per person to illegal immigrants who had been separated from their families during the Trump administration.

  • Uzbek traders learn to do business with the Taliban

    As lorries arrive in bursts of dust at a logistics hub in Uzbekistan's southern city of Termez, squatting drivers share complaints about how trade has suffered since the Taliban seized power next-door.

  • Taliban says failure to recognise their government could have global effects

    The Taliban called on the United States and other countries on Saturday to recognise their government in Afghanistan, saying that a failure to do so and the continued freezing of Afghan funds abroad would lead to problems not only for the country but for the world. No country has formally recognised the Taliban government since the insurgents took over the country in August, while billions of dollars in Afghan assets and funds abroad have also been frozen, even as the country faces severe economic and humanitarian crises. "Our message to America is, if unrecognition continues, Afghan problems continue, it is the problem of the region and could turn into a problem for the world," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told journalists at a news conference on Saturday.

  • Afghanistan: Gunmen attack wedding to stop music being played

    The attack by men who identified themselves as Taliban has left at least two dead, officials say.

  • Donald Trump is trying to block the Jan. 6 committee from obtaining White House records. A new court filing reveals the documents he is trying to withhold.

    The National Archives and Records Administration says Trump wants to block files belonging to Mark Meadows, Stephen Miller, and Kayleigh McEnany.

  • Is There A War Brewing In The South China Sea?

    Tensions are rising in the South China Sea, and Beijing’s aggression is not going unnoticed by other world leaders

  • U.S. Secretary of State alarmed by news of Ethiopia's TPLF takeover of two towns

    United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday he was alarmed by reports that rebellious Tigrayan forces had taken over two key Ethiopian towns of Dessie and Kombolcha. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said on Sunday its fighters were in control of Kombolcha and its airport. The capture of Kombolcha would be a strategic gain for the fighters against Ethiopia's military and their allies, who are trying to dislodge the Tigrayans from the Amhara region.

  • Trump attorney told Pence's team that they were responsible for the Capitol riot, as they hid from the mob, report says

    The Washington Post reported the email exchange between John Eastman and Mike Pence's aide as the mob entered the Capitol.

  • Key rebel leader in Philippines killed, in decades old fight

    Philippines forces have killed a key rebel commander in one of Asia's longest-running insurgencies, in what the military described as a daring raid in the country's remote southern region, but what guerrilla leaders claimed was an ambush. Jorge Madlos, who used the nom de guerre Ka Oris, was for many decades a leading figure and spokesman for the communist fighters in the southern Philippines's mountainous hinterlands. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Monday said government forces killed Madlos in the Bukidnon province on Saturday.

  • Huma Abedin: ‘Gonna Take to My Grave’ That Weiner May Have Cost Hillary the Presidency

    CBS Sunday MorningLongtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin opened up about her troubled relationship with convicted sex offender Anthony Weiner, sharing the guilt she feels over Weiner’s personal and legal woes potentially costing Clinton the 2016 presidential election.Speaking out to CBS Sunday Morning for the first time about her new memoir Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds, Abedin had already made news with the book’s revelation that an unnamed senator forcibly kissed her back in 2005. “Then,

  • Pakistan, Islamists reach agreement to end violent rally

    Pakistan's government and an outlawed radical Islamist party Sunday reached an agreement to end a 10-day long — and at times deadly violent — rally calling for the closure of France's embassy and the release of the party's leader. Neither Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi nor religious leader Mufti Muneebur Rehman, who took part in the talks, gave any details of the agreement at a news conference in the capital Islamabad.

  • Cops ‘Laughed’ When Biden Staffers Called 911 for Trump Train Ambush: Lawsuit

    LawsuitJust days before the presidential election, supporters of then-President Donald Trump ambushed a Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway, leaving staffers fearful for their safety and repeatedly calling local law officials for help.But the City of San Marcos “refused to help,” instead privately mocking the Democratic staffers stuck on the bus and calling them “tards,” according to text messages and 911 audio recordings detailed in an amended federal lawsuit.The Oct. 30 “Trump Train” inciden

  • Fact check: Donald Trump statement on Alec Baldwin is fabricated

    Donald Trump's deputy director of communications told fact-checkers the purported statement "is not a real press release."

  • Pentagon rattled by Chinese military push on multiple fronts

    China's growing military muscle and its drive to end America predominance in the Asia-Pacific is rattling the U.S. defense establishment. “The pace at which China is moving is stunning,” says Gen. John Hyten, the No. 2-ranking U.S. military officer, who previously commanded U.S. nuclear forces and oversaw Air Force space operations.

  • Don't blame us for Ukraine's use of Turkish drones -Turkish FM

    Turkey cannot be blamed for Ukraine's deployment of Turkish-made drones, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was cited as saying on Sunday. On Wednesday, the Kremlin said the drones risked having a destabilising impact in eastern Ukraine, after Kyiv deployed a Bayraktar TB2 drone to hit a position controlled by Russian-backed separatists there. "If a state is buying these from us, that is no longer a Turkish product," Cavusoglu told reporters after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the G20 summit in Rome late on Saturday.

  • Thousands protest results of Georgia's local elections

    Thousands of opposition supporters filled the street outside Georgia’s national parliament building Sunday to protest municipal election results that gave the country's ruling party a near-sweep. Candidates of the Georgian Dream party won 19 of the 20 municipal elections in runoff votes on Saturday, including the mayoral offices in the country’s five largest cities: Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Rustavi, Batumi and Poti. Nika Melia, the head of the main opposition party United National Movement and a mayoral candidate in Tbilisi, claimed that “the victories gained by the opposition in many municipalities were taken away...like they never happened.”

  • For Halloween, Four Seasons Total Landscaping poked fun at being mistakenly booked by the Trump administration for a press conference

    Four Seasons Total Landscaping was mistaken for the luxury hotel chain when it was booked by the Trump campaign for a November 2020 press conference.