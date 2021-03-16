Yemeni protesters storm palace with cabinet members inside

·1 min read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dozens of Yemeni protesters stormed a presidential palace in the southern port city of Aden on Tuesday demanding payment of public sector salaries, witnesses said.

Yemen's Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik and other members of the internationally recognised government remain holed up inside the building, two Yemeni officials said.

Most of Aden is controlled by forces of the United Arab Emirates-backed separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), which had fought the government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in the past.

Abdulmalik's cabinet was formed last year to unite the STC with Hadi's government and fulfil a Saudi aim of ending a feud among Riyadh's allies.

The two groups are the main Yemeni factions in a Saudi-backed alliance fighting the Houthis, who control the north, including the capital Sanaa.

Tuesday's protest broke out over public services and after the government failed to pay salaries of retired soldiers, the witnesses said.

Footage on social media showed Aden's security chief, Mathar al-Shaebe, negotiating with a group of protesters and asking them to leave the security perimeter of Maasheq Palace.

The Houthis seized control of Sanaa in September 2014, forcing the then government into exile in Riyadh and Aden. In March the following year, the Saudi-led coalition launched a campaign to try to restore Hadi's government, carrying out thousands of air raids.

Tens of thousands have been killed, mostly civilians, and millions of Yemenis have been pushed to the brink of famine.

(Reporting by Yemen team; Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Catherine Evans and Giles Elgood)

  • Libya interim gov't sworn in, replaces rival administrations

    Libya on Monday swore in a new, interim government to replace the country’s rival administrations and lead the war-torn North African nation through elections later this year. Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and his Cabinet were sworn in before the House of Representatives in the eastern city of Tobruk, which is controlled by forces loyal to military commander Khalifa Hifter. The ceremony came after lawmakers last week endorsed Dbeibah’s government amid international pressure on Libya’s stockholders to implement a U.N.-brokered roadmap that set Dec. 24 as the date for general elections in the oil-rich country.

  • Nigerian primary school teachers abducted in Kaduna state

    This is the first time a primary school has been targeted in a wave of similar kidnappings.

  • Eddie Van Halen's son disappointed by tribute to late father during Grammys

    Wolf Van Halen criticized the way the Recording Academy honored his late father during Sunday night's ceremony, saying it wasn't enough.

  • Protests erupt in Jordan after COVID-19 hospital deaths scandal

    Protests erupted across many of Jordan's cities and provincial towns against the government's coronavirus restrictions, a day after oxygen ran out at a state hospital leading to the deaths of at least six COVID-19 patients, witnesses said on Sunday. Jordan's economy has been particularly hard hit by the shutdowns aimed at containing the virus with unemployment surging to a record 24 % and poverty deepening.

  • Inside al-Hol, where guards helpless against Islamic State death squads preying on Syrian refugees

    Al-Hol camp, a detention centre housing Islamic State supporters in northeast Syria is desolate, hostile and extremely dangerous - and security is deteriorating. When the Telegraph visited on Monday, camp guards said the body of an Iraqi man found that morning was the 40th murder victim in the camp this year. Fear permeates the camp, with few people willing to speak to Western journalists. Children regularly throw stones at visitors and guards report being frequently attacked, with at least one having been killed. “There is no security here, everyone is afraid,” said a Syrian man who is living in the camp. The detention centre holds perhaps the largest concentration of Islamic State supporters and affiliates anywhere.

  • Nigerians Turn to Stablecoins for Protection Against Inflation

    Traditional savings groups in Nigeria are looking at dollar-pegged stablecoins as a tool to protect their savings from local inflation.

  • China 'blocks' encrypted messaging app Signal as fears rise of communications crackdown

    Encrypted messaging app Signal is no longer available in China with users in the country unable to send and receive messages on the platform. The Signal website, one way for users to download the app for mobile or desktop use, is also now inaccessible within mainland China. Signal was growing in popularity within China, including among human rights lawyers and dissidents, as a secure way to communicate. But increased use of the app by the Chinese public likely worried the authorities, leading government censors to block the platform. China also recently blocked Clubhouse, an invitation-only audio chat platform, after Chinese joined global discussions on a number of topics deemed sensitive by the authorities, such as human rights abuses in Xinjiang and pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Chinese government censors – dubbed the ‘Great Firewall’ – tightly control news and information in mainland China. Foreign news websites including the New York Times, messaging apps like WhatsApp, and social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook are already all blocked in China.

  • Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs to ramp up R&D in 5G race

    Wireless network maker Nokia says it is planning to cut up to 10,000 jobs, or over 10% of its staff, to reduce costs as it invests in research and development and tries to cement its role as a key supplier of 5G technology. The restructuring means the number of staff is expected to fall to 80,000-85,000 employees over a period of up to two years, Nokia said on Tuesday. “Decisions that may have a potential impact on our employees are never taken lightly,” Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark said in a statement.

  • AstraZeneca Trial Data May Set Up A Buying Opportunity, Says Jefferies

    Late-stage trial data of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine might not look good—and that's a good opportunity to buy the Anglo-Swedish drug company, according to an analyst note released on Tuesday.

  • Russia sank a neutrino observatory into the world's deepest lake

    Baikal-GVD will help scientists study the history of the universe.

  • Mumbai Cinemas Scale Back To 50% Capacity After Covid Surge

    A harsh reminder that Covid is not going anywhere just yet – cinemas in Indian capital Mumbai have been forced to scale back to 50% capacity just six weeks after they triumphantly returned to full occupancy. India recorded 26,291 virus cases yesterday, its highest single-day number this year, and the trend has now been upward […]

  • Analysis: Germany bets U.S. will make the best of 'bad deal' Nord Stream gas link

    Germany is betting the U.S. administration will take a pragmatic approach to the Nord Stream 2 project to ship Russian gas to Europe and is pushing for the pipeline's completion in defiance of U.S. opposition, officials and diplomats said. To try to block the $11 billion project, led by Russia's Gazprom, successive U.S. administrations have imposed sanctions on some entities and warned other companies involved in the project about the sanctions risk. President Joe Biden thinks the pipeline under the Baltic Sea to Germany is "a bad idea for Europe," the White House has said.

  • China wants to dismantle Alibaba's media empire: reports

    Over the years, Jack Ma has accumulated a media portfolio in China that rivals that of Jeff Bezos in the United States. The Chinese authorities have ordered Alibaba to divest some of its media assets due to growing concerns about the company's sway over public opinion in the country, The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg reported citing sources. Alibaba's expeditions in media investments came under scrutiny when the firm announced the buyout of the South China Morning Post, an English-language newspaper launched 118 years ago in Hong Kong.

  • Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar vex Beijing

    Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar's biggest city drew demands Monday from Beijing for protection for their property and employees, while many in Myanmar expressed outrage over China's apparent lack of concern for those killed in protests against last month's military coup. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the Chinese Embassy had contacted authorities in Myanmar and urged that police be deployed to protect the Chinese companies and personnel. Police and firefighters were sent to protect the factories, which are scattered across several industrial zones in Yangon, spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.

  • 7 jurors in Chauvin trial to be called back over $27 million settlement

    The judge insaid that the timing of the city's announcement of a $27 million settlement with Floyd's family was "unfortunate."

  • North Ireland protocol is solution, not problem, says EU envoy to UK

    The Northern Ireland protocol painstakingly negotiated between Britain and the European Union is the solution and not the problem for the province as it deals with the difficult fallout from Brexit, the EU's envoy to the United Kingdom said. Some in Northern Ireland are calling for the protocol to be scrapped on the grounds that it creates trade barriers between the province and the rest of the United Kingdom in order to protect the European single market. "This protocol is a result of long and complex negotiations ... I tend to say that the protocol is the solution and not the problem," Joao Vale de Almeida said on BBC radio.

  • Final 3 SC law officers snared by FBI in Mexican cartel sting sentenced to prison

    The Orangeburg law officers believed they had connected with a Mexican cartel that would pay them bribes, but it was the FBI in a sting called “Operation Iceberg.”

  • AstraZeneca insists its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and there is no link to blood clots, as 11 countries suspend its use

    The number of blood clots reported among vaccinated people is lower than in the general population, the company said on Sunday.

  • US charges CEO of company selling encrypted devices to drug traffickers

    The US Department of Justice has charged two individuals associated with encrypted phone software maker Sky Global, including the company's CEO, for allegedly facilitating global drug trafficking organizations.

  • Billionaire Ackman donates millions of Coupang shares to foundation, others

    Ackman, who runs hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, said on Twitter he also donated the shares to a donor-advised funds program and another non-profit he did not identify. The donation is valued at $1.36 billion, calculated at Coupang's current share price of $51.4. Ackman, who took home an estimated $1.4 billion last year after having delivered a 70.2% return, has previously supported a scholarship charity and other causes through his foundation.