Yemen's Houthis say they seized an Israeli ship

STORY: Ship tracking data from Refinitiv Eikon on Sunday showed the location of a cargo vessel, Galaxy Leader, in the Red Sea, after the ship was seized a day earlier by Iranian-backed militants in Yemen.

Yemen's Houthi faction on Sunday said they'd captured what they said was an Israeli ship and taken it to a Yemeni port.

A statement from the group said: "We are treating the ship's crew in accordance with Islamic principles and values."

But Israel said earlier the Iran-aligned group has seized a British-owned and Japanese-operated cargo ship with no Israeli owners or crew.

The Houthis, an ally of Tehran, have been launching long-range missile and drone salvoes at Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian Hamas militants Israel has been battling in the Gaza Strip since Oct 7.

Last week, the Houthi leader, Abdulmalik Al-Houthi, said his group was also targeting Israeli vessels.

Israel claims its Arrow missile defense system, seen here in footage released by the Israeli military, had shot down missiles flying over the Red Sea.

Asked about the seizure of the Galaxy Leader, a U.S. defense official said "we're aware of the situation and are closely monitoring it."