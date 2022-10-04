Yemen's U.N. envoy pushing for peace deal after truce ends

United Nations special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Amman
Suleiman Al-Khalidi
·2 min read

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

AMMAN (Reuters) - Yemen's warring parties should revive efforts for a broader deal to end its devastating seven-year conflict, the country's top United Nations envoy said on Tuesday after failed efforts to renew a truce deal on Sunday.

The U.N. special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg told Reuters in Amman that this is a particularly sensitive period of time in Yemen. "Any small incident could spark something that could have devastating consequences."

"Luckily we have not seen a military escalation and this is so far so good," he added.

Grundberg said late on Sunday he would continue pushing for an extended and expanded deal between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group, both under intense international pressure to come to an agreement.

The initial two-month truce was agreed in April and renewed twice despite grievances by both sides over its implementation in a conflict that is widely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

"So I would urge all sides to exercise restraint and allow discussions that we have ongoing to bear fruit and...move Yemen out of the violence we have seen for the last seven years," Grundberg said.

He added the two sides failed to renew the truce because they were still far away on the latest U.N.-brokered proposals to pay civil service wages, increase fuel shipments, add air flights, open roads and expand military de-escalation.

A particular sticking point was a mechanism for paying civil servants that would benefit all Yemenis and alleviate their worsening economic plight, he added.

"It's complicated. It's one that has been on the table and the parties have wanted a resolution for a long period of time," Grundberg added.

An expanded deal was crucial to build on progress that delivered more fuel shipments for the first time in years from the main Red Sea port of Hodeidah held by the Houthis, and allowed commercial air flights to resume for over 26,000 passengers to and from Sanaa airport, Grundberg added.

"There has been progress here and we have the possibility of capitalizing on this progress," he added.

The truce had led to a significant reduction of violence in a conflict that aid workers and officials say has killed tens of thousands, devastated the economy and left millions hungry.

Grundberg said civilian and military casualties have gone down, which is an important first step.

"This is not a small achievement," he said.

The U.N. special envoy said the war-torn country could ill afford a continuation of a devastating conflict.

"The fact it has gone on for seven years is seven years too many and here we have reached a possibility with the six months we have behind us to build on a peaceful future," Grundberg added.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook to Close Substack Competitor Bulletin in Early 2023

    "While this off-platform product itself is ending, we remain committed to supporting these and other creators’ success and growth on our platform," a Meta spokesperson said

  • Conservative Supreme Court justices consider making it easier to defend against racial gerrymandering claims

    The conservative-majority Supreme Court hears a major new case that could further weaken the landmark Voting Rights Act.

  • UN chief: World is in `life-or-death struggle' for survival

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday that the world is in “a life-or-death struggle” for survival as “ climate chaos gallops ahead” and accused the world’s 20 wealthiest countries of failing to do enough to stop the planet from overheating. The U.N. chief said emissions of global-warming greenhouse gases are at an all-time high and rising, and it’s time for “a quantum level compromise” between rich developed countries that emitted most of the heat-trapping gases and emerging economies that often feel its worst effects. Guterres spoke as government representatives opened a meeting in Congo’s capital Kinshasa to prepare for the major U.N.-led climate conference in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in November.

  • Jeff Bezos fund to push for Africa land restoration around U.N. climate summit

    Billionaire Jeff Bezos's environmental fund is seeking to build a coalition with African and European countries around this year's U.N. climate summit to add heft to land restoration efforts, its top official told Reuters. As next month's COP27 in Egypt approaches, the Bezos Earth Fund is championing a cause to begin reversing deforestation and land degradation on 100 million hectares in Africa by 2030, said Andrew Steer, the philanthropic organization's chief executive. The so-called AFR100 initiative is led by some African Union countries.

  • North Korea sides with Russia in annexation of Ukraine

    North Korea has sided with Russia in its attempts to illegally annex parts of Ukraine while blaming the U.S. for prolonging war.

  • American tourist missing after falling from raft in Bali river

    Authorities suspended their search Tuesday evening for an American man who fell into a fast-flowing river while whitewater rafting on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali.

  • Russia sentences US Marine veteran to 4.5 years in 'penal colony'

    Russia sentences U.S. Marine veteran Robert Gilman to 4.5 years in a penal colony Tuesday. Experts say Russia is seeking American prisoners to use as bargaining chips.

  • Sheryl Sandberg Donates $3 Million for ACLU’s Abortion Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Sheryl Sandberg, who once sparred with the American Civil Liberties Union, is now one of its biggest benefactors, providing a $3 million grant to boost its political activities around access to abortion.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse’

  • Green Bay taxpayers group sues Biden administration over student loan forgiveness plan

    The application for borrowers to apply for loan forgiveness is expected to be rolled out sometime this month.

  • Trump personally packed a stash of documents returned from Mar-a-Lago, report says. He kept hundreds more until the FBI seized them.

    Trump had personal oversight over the 15 boxes returned to NARA in January, the Washington Post reported. Many sensitive documents were retained.

  • Austin Mayor Adler issues statement about photo from fallen officer's service

    A photo of Mayor Steve Adler that was tweeted out by Austin Police Department officer and former GOP Texas state representative candidate Justin Berry shows Adler with his eyes closed. Berry claims the mayor was sleeping.

  • Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

    Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Meanwhile, Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies have dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia, declaring that negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin are impossible after his decision to take over the regions.

  • Herschel Walker's Son Unleashes On Him After Abortion Report: 'I'm Done'

    Christian Walker said the Republican U.S. Senate candidate "left us to bang a bunch of women" and "threatened to kill us."

  • Hannity Stuns Herschel Walker by Pressing Him on Abortion

    Fox NewsBarely two hours after The Daily Beast broke the news that Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the vehemently anti-abortion rights Senate candidate appeared on Fox News’ Hannity for what he thought would be an easy denial. It didn’t go exactly as planned.Sean Hannity began the interview by raising the “serious accusations” against his guest and tossing up a bit of a softball about whether Walker knows the anonymous woman making the allegation.“I have no idea,” Walke

  • Russian soldiers are surrendering en masse

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 11:46 The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine says that more than 2,000 Russian soldiers have contacted them over the past few weeks asking for an opportunity to surrender.

  • Ukraine-Russia war: The latest maps and key developments

    One month after their counteroffensive began, Ukrainian forces have gained significant ground following months of Russia’s advances in the south and east of the country.

  • 'DEATH WISH'? What Trump and his wannabes did in one weekend should scare us all.

    In the Republican Party of Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene, only those faithful to Trump’s MAGA movement are safe.

  • Trump's 1st secretary of state testifies he never asked Tom Barrack to 'conduct any diplomacy' for US

    Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testified Monday during the illegal foreign lobbying trial of former Donald Trump ally Tom Barrack that he never asked Barrack to undertake any diplomacy on behalf of the United States during his year-long stint as Trump’s secretary of state. "Did you ever ask Tom Barack to commit any diplomacy on behalf of the United States?" prosecutor Hiral Mehta asked. “No,” Tillerson replied.

  • Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to January

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump wants to slow down the government’s appeal case over the appointment of a so-called special master to review thousands of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate.Trump’s lawyers on Monday urged the federal appeals court in Atlanta to deny the Justice Department’s request to expedite the case, arguing Trump’s team is already crunched for time dealing with the special master review and district court action. That includes going over the 11,000 docum

  • Trump's racist comment on Elaine Chao, McConnell's wife, draws criticism from the right

    Sen. Rick Scott avoided calling out Trump directly, instead responding vaguely: "it's never OK to be a racist."