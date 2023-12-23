Yemen's warring parties commit to ceasefire steps - U.N. special envoy

United Nations envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg speaks to reporters at Sanaa Airport in Sanaa

By Mohammed Ghobari

ADEN (Reuters) - The Saudi-backed Yemeni government and Iran-aligned Houthis have both committed to steps towards a ceasefire, the U.N. special envoy for Yemen said on Saturday.

The Houthis, which control north Yemen, have been fighting against a Saudi-led military alliance since 2015 in a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands and left 80% of Yemen's population dependent on humanitarian aid.

The U.N. special envoy, Hans Grundberg, in a statement issued by his office said he "welcomes the parties' commitment to a set of measures to implement a nation-wide ceasefire, improve living conditions in Yemen, and engage in preparations for the resumption of an inclusive political process under UN auspices."

Grundberg "will now engage with the parties to establish a roadmap under UN auspices that includes these commitments and supports their implementation", the statement said.

The roadmap, along with a ceasefire, will also include the two sides' commitment to resume oil exports, pay all public sector salaries, open roads in Taiz and other parts of Yemen, and "further ease restrictions on Sanaa Airport and the Hudaydah port," the statement said.

The Saudi-led military coalition intervened more than eight years ago against the Houthi movement after it ousted Yemen's internationally recognised, Saudi-backed government from Sanaa, the capital, in 2014.

Houthi officials in September visited Riyadh for the first time since the war broke out. That followed a first round of Omani-mediated consultations between Riyadh and Sanaa, running in parallel to U.N. peace efforts, when Saudi envoys visited Sanaa in April.

The peace initiatives gained momentum after arch-rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to re-establish ties in a deal brokered by China. A permanent ceasefire in Yemen would mark a milestone in stabilising the Middle East.

"Grundberg expressed his deep appreciation for the key roles played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman in supporting the parties to reach this point."

"He urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint at this critical time to allow for a conducive environment for dialogue and the successful conclusion of agreement on the roadmap."

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; writing by Yousef Saba; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Jason Neely)