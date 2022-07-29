Yen Advances to Level That Threatens This Year’s Big FX Short

(Bloomberg) -- The resurgent yen has hit a level that has traders wondering if a technical rebound may turn into a rally that derails the FX world’s favorite short.

The Japanese currency is rising for a third day in the wake of the Federal Reserve meeting, as reduced expectations for rate hikes caused hedge funds to cover short bets from one of the biggest global macro trades of the year.

Dollar-yen has now dropped more than 4% from its mid-July high to trade below the 50-day moving average -- around 134.28 -- a key support level. That paves the way for a decline toward 130, putting calls that the pair was destined to hit 140 firmly in the rearview mirror.

“The 50-day moving average has served as a support in the dollar-yen’s rally from March and is quite significant,” said Akira Moroga, manager of currency products at Aozora Bank in Tokyo. “Since a clear break below the 50-day moving average puts the June low into sight, players are likely to be cautious.”

On Friday, end-of-month buy orders for the dollar were competing with fast-money funds still liquidating their long greenback positions, according to Asia-based currency traders who asked not to be named as they are not authorized to discuss client activity publicly. The yen rose 0.5% to 133.58 per dollar at 12:30 p.m. Tokyo time.

Expectations for a less aggressive Fed have led to a rally in Treasuries, narrowing the yield gap which had opened up between Japan and the US that helped push the yen to a 24-year low. That has weakened the argument behind sell-the-yen strategies and eased pressure on the Bank of Japan, which reaffirmed its commitment to rock-bottom interest rates last week.

Big Yen Short in Doubt for Global Traders Even as Tokyo Piles In

“With US yields falling back to 2.6% from a high around 3.5%, momentum is lost for dollar-yen to test 140,” said Moroga. “The environment has changed from before when dollar-yen was rallying; the current US 10-year yield does not back the pair at 140.”

Still, the yen is not out of the woods yet with some market participants saying it is too early to call an end to declines with the path for interest rates very much data-dependent.

“ISM, payroll and inflation data are coming and there will be a lot of opportunities for official remarks ahead of Jackson Hole,” said Teppei Ino, head of global markets research at MUFG Bank Ltd, referring to the Fed’s annual symposium in August. “If the tone is given at Jackson Hole that rate hikes are coming close to an end, that will be a deciding blow. But we still can’t bet on it at this moment.”

