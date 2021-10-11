Yen Declines to Lowest Since 2018 as Fed, BOJ Policies Diverge

Masaki Kondo and Melissa Cheok
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The yen fell to its weakest level in nearly three years as the nation’s yield differential with the U.S. widened amid growing bets for the Federal Reserve to roll back stimulus.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Japan’s currency slipped as much as 0.3% to 111.89 per dollar, the weakest since December 2018. Leveraged funds took their short positions on the yen to the highest since July, according to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The yen’s decline accelerated in late September as soaring oil prices fanned speculation that the Fed will start scaling back bond purchases in November to keep inflation in check. That’s in contrast with Japan, where costs of living have been mostly falling since the start of the pandemic with Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda saying he won’t hesitate to add stimulus if needed.

“With inflation encouraging other central banks to begin withdrawing stimulus, the yield gap between Japan and the rest of the Group-of-10 that was present before the pandemic is returning,” said David Forrester, a senior FX strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. He sees yen declining to 115 per dollar by end 2021.

The yen is the worst performer among Group-of-10 currencies so far this year with a loss of more than 8%.

On Friday yields on U.S. 10- and 30-year Treasuries reached the highest levels since June as traders concluded that the Federal Reserve’s timeline for tapering asset purchases is probably intact despite weak job creation last month.

“Higher global oil prices can also weigh on the yen because Japan is a net energy importer,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategists led by Joseph Capurso wrote in a research note on Monday.

Oil surged past $80 a barrel amid a global power crunch. A rally in Japanese shares on expectations of a global recovery from the pandemic also weighed on haven currencies including the yen.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ant Boosts Capital to $5.4 Billion One Year After IPO Halted

    (Bloomberg) -- Ant Group Co. ramped up its capital base to 35 billion yuan ($5.4 billion), almost a year after Chinese regulators thwarted its record initial public offering and told it to overhaul its sprawling operation.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9

  • Evergrande Is Leaving Foreign Bondholders in the Dark, Advisers Say

    Bondholder advisers said the embattled Chinese property developer isn’t sharing critical information on asset disposals and restructuring plans.

  • Judo Bank, Shareholders Seek $477 Million in Sydney Fintech IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian small business lender Judo Capital Holdings Ltd. and a group of shareholders are seeking to raise about A$653 million ($477 million) in a Sydney initial public offering priced at A$2.10 each, after lining up cornerstone investments for most of the shares already.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on In

  • Australian watchdog sues CBA for underpaying staff

    The issues around unpaid entitlements date back to 2010 and were self-reported by CBA to the Fair Work Ombudsman (FWO) in early 2019 with remediation almost complete, the bank said in a statement. The case against CBA comes months after the country's largest supermarket chain Woolworths Group was sued by the FWO https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/australian-watchdog-sues-woolworths-over-staff-underpayments-2021-06-18 for underpaying staff in a growing list https://www.reuters.com/article/us-australia-wages-factbox-idUSKBN20D0FM of companies caught up in underpayment scandals. The FWO alleges that CBA failed to make sure its employees were not paid less than the overall minimum entitlements required and that the bank did not make top-up payments for any shortfall.

  • European climate group says EU needs tougher truck CO2 targets

    The European Union needs to dramatically toughen up CO2 targets for truckmakers to spur a shift to zero-emission models as current goals do not provide the incentive to do so, European campaign group Transport and Environment (T&E) said on Monday. In a study entitled "Easy Ride: why the EU truck CO2 targets are unfit for the 2020s," the climate group found that improvements in aerodynamics and fuel efficiency meant that truckmakers are able to meet the EU's 2025 CO2 targets while only having to make only a few zero-emission long-haul trucks. The study also found that most truckmakers have already made voluntary commitments for electric vehicle sales that go beyond EU requirements.

  • Facebook Is Willing to Open Algorithms to Regulators, Clegg Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook’s chief spokesman said the company is willing to subject itself to greater oversight to ensure its algorithms are performing as intended and aren’t harming users.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Tur

  • Facebook-backed group launches misinformation adjudication panel in Australia

    A tech body backed by the Australian units of Facebook, Google and Twitter said on Monday it has set up an industry panel to adjudicate complaints over misinformation, a day after the government threatened tougher laws over false and defamatory online posts. Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week labelled social media "a coward's palace" https://www.reuters.com/technology/australian-law-chief-wants-defamation-rules-fixed-internet-age-letter-2021-10-07, while the government said on Sunday it was looking at measures to make social media companies more responsible, including forcing legal liability onto the platforms https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australia-mulls-measures-making-social-media-giants-responsible-defamatory-2021-10-10 for the content published on them.

  • Got $250,000? These 5 Unstoppable Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030 (or Sooner)

    For more than 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce back rally from the pandemic-induced bear market. If you have $250,000 to invest right now, these companies can make you a millionaire by 2030, or possibly even sooner. Cybersecurity is arguably the safest sustainable double-digit growth trend throughout the decade.

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    AI is quickly becoming more useful in our world, and these two companies are perfectly positioned to benefit from it.

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • Morgan Stanley is still calling for a 10%-20% crash — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    First of all, no stock capable of quintupling your money in just over three years is a low-risk investment, so keep that in mind as we go on. And yes, as odd as it may seem, 2025 isn't much more than three years into the future.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    E-commerce is gaining market share, and both of these companies should benefit from this massive trend.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    This year's rally in the stock market has pushed the dividend yield on stocks in the S&P 500 down to a mere 1.3%. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning apartments. Apartments are historically very stable investments.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubled Down on Its Alibaba Investment

    Daily Journal, which Charlie Munger serves as chairman, bought more Alibaba shares in the third quarter, when they were tumbling.

  • The Stock Market Survived a Scary Week. Why This Week Could Be Scarier.

    The stock market survived the debt-ceiling fight and an oil-price spike this past week. Can it survive earnings season? The week began with everything falling apart—energy prices were skyrocketing and the U.S. appeared on the verge of default.

  • 'The Big Short' investor Michael Burry dismisses shiba inu coin as 'pointless' - noting the dogecoin spinoff's supply exceeds 1 quadrillion coins

    Michael Burry underlined the scale of the meme token's supply by noting that a quadrillion seconds is about 32 million years.

  • 3 Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Soar 44% to 122% That You'll Want to Check Out

    Imagine that you have a team of highly paid, highly educated analysts whose sole job is to evaluate stocks. Wall Street consensus price targets are readily available for many stocks. Here are three stocks Wall Street thinks will soar 44% to 121% that you'll definitely want to check out.