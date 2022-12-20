Yen jumps 2.8% to 4-month peak after hawkish BOJ policy tweak

Kevin Buckland
·2 min read

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) - The yen surged against the dollar on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan said it would review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year government bond yield in an unexpected hawkish tweak.

Japan's central bank said the policy board decided unanimously to review the operation of its yield curve control, which pins short-term yields at -0.1% and the long-term yield around zero, amid a decline in market function.

While it kept broad policy settings unchanged, it widened the allowable band for the 10-year JGB yield to 50 basis points either side of zero, from 25 basis points.

The dollar tumbled as much as 2.78% to 133.11 yen, a level last seen on Aug. 16.

The dollar had been slightly stronger versus the yen ahead of the policy announcement.

Eyes will now be trained on BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's media briefing later in the day for additional hints about a pivot away from ultra-easy policy.

Most BOJ watchers had expected no change in policy until his 10-year term ends at the end of March.

