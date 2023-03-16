Yen Demand Catapults as Banking Crisis Wrecks US, Europe Havens

Ruth Carson and Garfield Reynolds
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The yen is making a push to regain its crown as the go-to haven as a banking crisis dents the appeal of its US and European peers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Japan’s currency has outperformed all its Group-of-10 counterparts in the past five days as traders sought the safest assets amid a surge in volatility. In contrast, a gauge of the dollar sank 0.7% in the immediate aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse while the Swiss franc dropped as much as 2% Wednesday.

“The yen is being seen as a safe haven again, and there appear to be very few of those at the moment,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Sydney. “With SVB impacting the US dollar as Fed rate hikes get put in doubt, and Credit Suisse impacting ECB thinking and the euro and Swiss franc outlook, the yen can buck the trend.”

The turmoil in the banking sector is reshaping the outlook for monetary tightening, as investors speculate that the crisis may stay the hand of central banks. Upcoming policy reviews by the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve are the next event risk, with some investors warning that authorities may continue to tighten to tame inflation.

The expected peak for the Fed policy rate — which exceeded 5.5% less than a week ago — is down to about 4.85%, pricing in an increase in May, with a quarter-point hike at next week’s review deemed a coin toss. Traders see the ECB opting for a quarter-point increase on Thursday, compared with expectations for a half-point hike last week.

Analysts are similarly less enthused about the franc as the currency’s fortunes are seen to be closely linked to those of troubled lender Credit Suisse Group AG. The bank is seeking funding from the Swiss National Bank to shore up investor confidence and Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner has said its financial position is sound.

“The yen seems more popular now than the Swiss franc, which is another safe currency, due to the emergence of the Credit Suisse issue,” said Ayako Sera, strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd. in Tokyo. “Safety is the key word in the market right now.”

Surplus Challenges

Still, Japan’s currency has several factors working against it. For one, the nation would probably require overseas money to help fund a record current-account deficit, and this may expose the yen to volatile foreign flows.

Japan’s ultra-low rates are another worry, and any further Fed tightening may widen the rate gap and unleash another wave of selling in the yen.

But until that happens, Japan’s currency looks likely to continue attracting buyers for now, strategists said.

“We see recent developments as USD bearish,” Patrick Bennett, strategist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, wrote in a note. He forecasts dollar-yen falling to 123 in the third quarter from around 133 now.

--With assistance from Masaki Kondo and Yumi Teso.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why We Think Leong Hup International Berhad (KLSE:LHI) Is Well Worth Watching

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At £0.0236

    The board of Fonix Mobile plc ( LON:FNX ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 18% on the 31st of...

  • The Non-Executive Director of AO World plc (LON:AO.), Christopher Hopkinson, Just Bought 2.1% More Shares

    Investors who take an interest in AO World plc ( LON:AO. ) should definitely note that the Non-Executive Director...

  • Sabre Insurance Group Full Year 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    Sabre Insurance Group ( LON:SBRE ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: UK£159.7m (up 4.6% from FY...

  • US Stocks Shake Off Market Jitters; Bonds Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks rallied into the close as traders wagered the worst of the banking turmoil has passed. Treasuries fell.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeThe S&P 500 recovered much of its lost gains in t

  • IT-as-a-Service startup Deeploi raises €3M

    The company was founded by Julian Luebke and Philipp Hoffmann. Luebke got his start at Rocket Internet and then later joined real estate startup McMakler as its first employee, focusing on operations. Hoffmann, meanwhile, founded an IT company ten years ago, which started out as a traditional IT service provider and then moved toward becoming a managed service provider with a focus on Apple's platforms.

  • Major oil project approval intensifies Alaska Natives' rift

    The Biden administration’s approval this week of the biggest oil drilling project in Alaska in decades promises to widen a rift among Alaska Natives, with some saying that oil money can't counter the damages caused by climate change and others defending the project as economically vital. Two lawsuits filed almost immediately by environmentalists and one Alaska Native group are likely to exacerbate tensions that have built up over years of debate about ConocoPhillips Alaska's Willow project. Many communities on Alaska’s North Slope celebrated the project's approval, citing new jobs and the influx of money that will help support schools, other public services and infrastructure investments in their isolated villages.

  • TikTok to divest from ByteDance if U.S. security deal fails: Report

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss reports that TikTok will divest from ByteDance if the U.S. security deal fails.

  • ECB likely to stick to big rate hike despite banking turmoil

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -European Central Bank policymakers are leaning towards a half-percentage-point rate hike on Thursday, as the banking sector turmoil is dissipating, the euro zone economy is picking up strength and inflation is set to remain too high for years. Investors had begun to doubt the ECB's commitment to another big rate hike this week after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the U.S. sent ripples through global financial markets. But a source close to the ECB's rate-setting Governing Council said there was no fundamental change in the outlook, so ditching a widely repeated commitment for a 50 basis point rate increase on Thursday would damage credibility.

  • The Inefficient Markets Hypothesis Reigns in the Wake of the Banking Crisis

    After the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, it seems financial markets can do no right. But there's a cycle to thinking about business cycles, Edward Price writes.

  • Photos Show California Under Water After Atmospheric River Storms

    California has been grappling with storm after storm since November. The state, which was just up until recently plagued by extreme ongoing drought, is now instead at the mercy of too much rainfall all at once.

  • China is forging a new alliance of autocracies

    Printed in austere typeface, overlaid on a rich green, the colour of Saudi Arabia, last week came a surprise announcement.

  • Volkswagen's ID. 2all is a sub-$30K EV for the masses

    Volkswagen (VoW.DE) was able to do something on Wednesday Tesla couldn’t at its investor day this month. Show off a sub-$30,000 EV. At an an event in Hamburg, Germany, Volkswagen offered a first glimpse of its ID. 2all concept, a car that will cost less than 25,000 euros ($26,400) go into production for the European market in 2025.

  • Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) were sliding 5.4% lower as of 10:58 a.m. on Wednesday. Instead, Medical Properties' share price fell as a result of the broader market sell-off related to concerns about the banking sector. As a real estate investment trust (REIT), Medical Properties Trust has close interactions with multiple banks.

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil

  • Believe It or Not, These Stocks Cut You a Monthly Paycheck

    Not all dividend checks are sent four times a year. A handful of companies actually offer a smaller payout every month instead.

  • Three U.S. Banks Collapsed in a Week. Here's Why Others Might Follow.

    Global markets fear that other banks will fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank in New York. Here's why.

  • Elizabeth Warren is among the furious politicians demanding SVB execs return their salaries, bonuses, and $84 million in stock sale profits

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren says SVB execs should give back their salaries for “facilitating a near-economic disaster.”

  • Credit Suisse secures $54 billion lifeline as authorities rush to avert global bank crisis

    Credit Suisse on Thursday said it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss central bank to shore up liquidity and investor confidence after a slump in its shares intensified fears about a global banking crisis. The Swiss bank's announcement helped stem heavy selling in financial markets in Asian morning trade on Thursday, following torrid sessions in Europe and the United States overnight as investors fretted about potential runs on global bank deposits. In its statement early Thursday, Credit Suisse said it would exercise an option to borrow from the central bank up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion).