Yen’s Drop Is Another Reason for Japan Issuers to Play It Safe

Ayai Tomisawa
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A tumbling yen is adding to volatility for Japan’s corporate bond market after rising yields already forced more than a dozen companies to shelve issuance plans.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Although primary issuance typically picks up a the start of a new fiscal year in Japan, sales of new yen-denominated notes in the year that began on April 1 are 31% lower than they were a year ago, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

That relative drought coincides with a precipitous drop in the yen to a 20-year low against the dollar, handing firms and investors an additional challenge as they navigate a world of widening spreads, accelerating inflation and an uneven economic recovery from the pandemic. The yen resumed its decline on Thursday.

“There are a few companies which are taking a wait-and-see stance because market volatility persists,” said Dai Otsu, head of debt syndication at Daiwa Securities’ debt capital markets department III.

“Once Japanese yields and U.S. yields are stabilized, they will likely have an idea on coupon levels at which investors would pay for their deals. They are in the middle of waiting for such a consensus.”

The yen this year suffered its longest losing streak in at least half a century. The plunge is putting additional strain on the Bank of Japan’s policy to keep a lid on government bond yields.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said “very rapid” moves in the currency were fueling negative economic effects.

“As a result of Kuroda’s warning, it’s becoming more difficult to invest in corporate bonds,” said Masayuki Tsujino, senior fund manager at Asahi Life Asset Management Co. “Kuroda had said that a weak yen would benefit the corporate sector, but his new comments triggered doubts about whether the BOJ would be able to continue with its loose policy.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse U.S. Pension Work May Be Imperiled by Conviction

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse’s access to a key regulatory exemption relied on by banks and money managers to manage U.S. pension funds may be in peril.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBillionaire’s Abrupt Death Leaves Dubai to Untangle Messy InheritanceThe

  • Better Electric Vehicle Stock: Tesla or Ford

    Supply chain issues are hurting the performance of all the major automakers. If you want to look past those headwinds and bet on the long-term potential of the EV market, which is a better stock to buy to do so -- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) or Ford (NYSE: F)? Compared to the prior-year quarter, Tesla's deliveries grew 68%.

  • Netflix stock plunge wipes $12.9 billion in value off Vanguard funds

    Vanguard Group funds that hold shares of Netflix Inc. have shed $12.9 billion in value since the start of the year as a result of the streaming giant's plunging stock price. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares were down more than 35% on Wednesday alone after the company reported late Tuesday that it lost 200,000 subscribers from January to March, a sharp reversal from its projections of adding 2.5 million customers. Funds controlled by Vanguard own a combined 33.56 million shares of Netflix as of April 4, or 7.55% of all outstanding shares in the company, according to federal filings.

  • Dollar edges up after pullback amid caution as finance ministers meet

    The dollar edged up on Thursday supported by expectations for aggressive Federal Reserve monetary tightening, but was well off the previous day's peaks amid nervousness about what a gathering of finance ministers might say about its rapid appreciation. The greenback added 0.36% to 128.335 yen, after soaring to a two-decade high of 129.430 on Wednesday as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) stepped in to the bond market for the third time in three months to defend its zero-percent yield target, drawing a stark contrast with the Fed's increasingly hawkish posture. The dollar index - which measures the currency against six peers including the yen - ticked up 0.11% to 100.45, following its retreat in the previous session from a more than two-year peak of 101.03.

  • Qatar Explores Boosting Its LNG Expansion as Gas Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar is sounding out buyers about a further expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as Europe rushes to secure supplies in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With

  • Footage shows Russian tank graveyard near Kyiv

    STORY: Although the destroyed tanks were once common site and scattered across the streets of Bucha, authorities are cleaning up and piling up the destroyed military vehicles in an area along with severely damaged cars and vans bearing dozens of bullet holes.Bucha and the northern outskirts of Irpin were the point at which the main body of Russian troops and armor advancing from the northwest was halted after meeting with unexpectedly fierce resistance from Ukrainian force. The area witnessed some of the bloodiest fighting for the capital, until Russia pulled forces back from north of Kyiv saying it planned to focus on eastern Ukraine.Russian forces are accused of killing many civilians there, although the Kremlin has denied this and says the incident was staged.

  • Russia Ruled in Potential Default Over Ruble Payment on Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia was judged to have breached the terms of two bonds by a derivatives panel, marking another milestone on the nation’s path to its first foreign debt default in a century.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBillionaire’s Abrupt Death Leave

  • Putin signs decree to remove Russian stocks from overseas exchanges in huge blow to the nation's billionaires

    Russian stocks can no longer be listed on foreign exchanges after Putin's new law, and Russian billionaires are set to take a major hit.

  • The news coming from this giant volcano is even gloomier than the new forecasts from the IMF and World Bank

    There may be a political agreement to reduce emissions but that’s an effort phased in over many years. “In just a month, the global economy has gone from showing signs of stalling growth to providing strong evidence the Earth’s economy has resumed shrinking,” says the blog. The news from the volcano dovetails with more official takes on economics from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, as both institutions reduced estimates of global growth, though neither forecast a recession.

  • Fed may need to be even more aggressive fighting inflation as U.S. household cash exceeds debt for first time in three decades, warns Deutsche Bank

    With U.S. households looking in good financial shape, the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive raising interest rates to cool the economy and bring down high inflation, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.

  • Bill Ackman bet $1.1 billion on Netflix months ago and now he’s taking a beating. But the famed investor has doubled down before—and come out ahead

    Streaming service’s stock plunge costs hedge fund manager millions. But it’s not Ackman’s first rodeo.

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • 10 Best Utilities Stocks to Buy for Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best utilities stocks to buy for dividends. If you want to read about some more utility stocks to buy for dividends, go directly to 5 Best Utilities Stocks to Buy for Dividends. The utilities sector is dealing with tough challenges in 2022 as it seeks to boost clean […]

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 6 Years.

    Investors are digging in for a challenging time as stock market volatility shows no signs of slowing down.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Rally to $15 (Or More), Says Roth Capital

    There are few stock segments more polarizing than the ‘pennies.’ These are low-cost equities, typically priced below $5 per share, and they elicit two distinct responses from investors. Some buyers can’t get away from the pennies fast enough; while for others, these shares have a magnetic attraction. And no matter what any particular investor thinks of the pennies, it’s impossible to deny that these stocks present a fascinating picture of advantages and disadvantages. On the plus side of that le

  • Delta Tested Elon Musk’s Wi-Fi Service. That’s Not Why SpaceX Is Worth $100 Billion.

    Delta Air Lines' test showed that SpaceX Starlink internet service for in-flight Wi-Fi could be the most valuable piece of Elon Musk's space company.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Pharmaceutical Stocks

    In this article, we present the 10 pharmaceutical stocks that are being downgraded by analysts. You can skip our analysis of the pharmaceutical industry and go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks. The pharmaceutical industry always remains in focus as investors scramble to find innovative companies working on treatments of diseases. The […]

  • Tesla reports Q1 profits of $3.3 bn, topping expectations

    Tesla reported another banner quarter of profit growth Wednesday as the rapid expansion of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing capacity boosted sales despite ongoing supply chain problems.

  • Some AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

    Today is shaping up negative for AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative...

  • Hedge Fund Bets Against a SPAC Tied to Trump After Truth Social ‘Disaster’

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management is betting against the shell company tied to Donald Trump, wagering that it will fail to get regulatory approval to merge with his media company and take it public. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBi