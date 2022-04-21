Yen’s Drop Is Another Reason for Japan Issuers to Play It Safe

(Bloomberg) -- A tumbling yen is adding to volatility for Japan’s corporate bond market after rising yields already forced more than a dozen companies to shelve issuance plans.

Although primary issuance typically picks up a the start of a new fiscal year in Japan, sales of new yen-denominated notes in the year that began on April 1 are 31% lower than they were a year ago, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

That relative drought coincides with a precipitous drop in the yen to a 20-year low against the dollar, handing firms and investors an additional challenge as they navigate a world of widening spreads, accelerating inflation and an uneven economic recovery from the pandemic. The yen resumed its decline on Thursday.

“There are a few companies which are taking a wait-and-see stance because market volatility persists,” said Dai Otsu, head of debt syndication at Daiwa Securities’ debt capital markets department III.

“Once Japanese yields and U.S. yields are stabilized, they will likely have an idea on coupon levels at which investors would pay for their deals. They are in the middle of waiting for such a consensus.”

The yen this year suffered its longest losing streak in at least half a century. The plunge is putting additional strain on the Bank of Japan’s policy to keep a lid on government bond yields.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said “very rapid” moves in the currency were fueling negative economic effects.

“As a result of Kuroda’s warning, it’s becoming more difficult to invest in corporate bonds,” said Masayuki Tsujino, senior fund manager at Asahi Life Asset Management Co. “Kuroda had said that a weak yen would benefit the corporate sector, but his new comments triggered doubts about whether the BOJ would be able to continue with its loose policy.”

