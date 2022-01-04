Yen Suddenly Slumps to Five-Year Low as Treasury Yields Spike

Ruth Carson and Daisuke Sakai
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The yen dropped to its weakest level against the dollar in five years, as global growth optimism triggered a spike in U.S. Treasury yields and undermined the appeal of haven assets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The currency dropped as much as 0.4% to 115.82 per dollar on Tuesday, the weakest since January 2017. It follows a 10% slump last year, the biggest annual drop in seven years.

“The transition to a more normal global economy in 2022 will lead to a normalization of monetary policy by several central banks, including the Fed” and that will weigh on the yen, said David Forrester, senior FX strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. “We forecast dollar-yen to reach 118 by mid-2022.”

The yen was the worst-performing Group-of-10 currency last year as the Bank of Japan’s dovish policy increasingly diverged from peers, who have signaled normalization from pandemic stimulus. Funds from Morgan Stanley to JPMorgan Asset Management have advocated selling the currency as yield differentials widen.

Overnight-index swaps suggest the Federal Reserve will raise the benchmark rate three times this year amid the fastest inflation in four decades. The BOJ, however, is expected to leave the policy rate unchanged in 2022 with Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterating that the central bank will continue to take appropriate policy steps.

Treasury 10-year yields surged 12 basis points on Monday to close at 1.63%. Hedge funds have been short yen since February last year though they have trimmed the positions by almost two thirds in the past two months as it weakened, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.

Even some of Japan’s most conservative investors, life insurers, are betting on a stronger dollar. Nine of the biggest such companies collectively boosted holdings of greenback-denominated assets by more than 2% to $370.7 billion during the fiscal half ended Sept. 30, an analysis of their earnings reports shows.

More to Go

Strategists are predicting more yen losses ahead.

The yen could slide to as low as 119 per dollar by the fourth quarter, according to Mizuho Bank Ltd. BNP Paribas SA and Commerzbank AG see the currency touching 118 in the same period, Bloomberg data show.

“Considering the combination of higher stocks and Treasury yields, the current dollar-yen looks undervalued,” said Hiroyuki Machida, director of Japan FX and commodities sales at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Tokyo.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Philippine Peso Drops Past 51 Barrier for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso dropped beyond 51 per dollar for the first time since April 2020 amid speculation the nation’s trade deficit will widen as domestic demand improves.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergran

  • Property Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer shares dropped following local media reports that China Evergrande Group has been ordered to tear down apartment blocks in a development in Hainan province. Evergrande halted trading in its shares and said the order affected more than three dozen buildings but had no impact on the rest of the development.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Puts End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump,

  • 3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2022

    The rising cost of consumer goods might have hit a lot of people hard, but it also made it so that Social Security recipients are getting an impressive 5.9% raise in 2022. While the average benefit is rising (a lot), Medicare Part B premiums are following suit. As a refresher, Medicare Part A, which covers hospital care, is free for most enrollees.

  • Middle Tennessee wakes up to snow after dramatic New Year's weekend weather

    Severe storms? Tornado warnings? Unseasonably high temperatures? Snow? Middle Tennessee has seen it all over the long New Year's weekend.

  • U.S. Stocks Start 2022 at Record; Treasuries Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities climbed to a record while Treasuries extended losses as traders braced for the start of a potentially volatile year and three expected rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sink After Demolitio

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Get Slammed to Kick Off Year

    Gold markets have gotten absolutely crushed to kick off the trading year, as we have slammed into the 50 day EMA.

  • Miami's playoff hopes ended hours after streak-ending loss

    The Miami Dolphins had been winning so much the playoffs seemed an inevitability in coach Brian Flores' third season. Once their history-making seven-game winning streak ended, the Dolphins needed a lot of help to keep those hopes alive only to be eliminated Sunday before their flight home landed. Tua Tagovailoa turned the ball over twice, once with the ball slipping out of his hands on a cold, rainy day, and the Miami Dolphins found themselves routed 34-3 by the Tennessee Titans to snap their seven-game winning streak Sunday.

  • Incredible 700 Mile Porsche Looking For A New Track To Dominate

    This beautifully crafted car is the pinnacle of sports car design and it could be yours very soon!

  • Your BlackBerry Dies Today: End of an Era for Iconic Handset

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackBerry devices running the original operating system and services will no longer be supported after Jan. 4, marking the end of an era for the storied device that catapulted work into the mobile era.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sin

  • China Evergrande 2021 sales plunge 39%, shares set to resume

    Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday its contracted sales for 2021 had plunged 39% from the previous year to 443 billion yuan ($69.5 billion), as its shares were set to resume trading. The buildings affected are at its Ocean Flower Island project, and Evergrande added the decision does not involve other plots of land in the project. "The company will actively communicate with the authority in accordance with the guidance of the decision letter and resolve the issue properly," Evergrande said in a filing on Tuesday.

  • Kyle Allen should start for Washington in Week 18

    Kyle Allen should start at quarterback in Week 18 for multiple reasons.

  • Biden likely to announce Raskin as Fed's vice chair pick this week - Axios

    Raskin, who served in the Treasury Department in the Obama administration, could bring a tougher regulatory profile to the country's most powerful bank oversight role, a position recently vacated by Randal Quarles, a Donald Trump appointee. The vice chair of supervision is the most consequential of the vacancies on the Fed's seven-member board available to be filled by Biden, giving the first-term Democrat an opportunity to leave a lasting imprint on both Wall Street oversight and U.S. monetary policy.

  • Stock picking in 2022? Goldman Sachs says these are the companies that should be on your radar.

    Look for companies that have high growth and high margins, and avoid those with high exposure to wage inflation. That's the playbook for 2022, says Goldman Sachs.

  • The First New Moon of 2022 Wants Your New Year's Resolutions

    The New Moon in Capricorn occurs on January 2, 2022. Learn about the meaning of this event in astrology, plus read your horoscope by zodiac sign.

  • Cleaning up first snow of 2022

    It's back to a winter wonderland in parts of southeast Wisconsin.

  • Injury report January 2, 2022

    Texans take on the 49ers today

  • Oil Steadies Near $76 Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting on Supply Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied in Asian trading before an OPEC+ meeting that’s expected to see the alliance agree to another output boost next month.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateFutures in New York traded n

  • Yen Bulls See Turning Point After Biggest Annual Drop Since 2014

    (Bloomberg) -- The decline in the yen, which recorded its biggest annual slump against the dollar in seven years, may be nearing an end if the history of Federal Reserve rate increases is any guide.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's Landlord? Earn up to 8.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 70%, Says Oppenheimer

    As 2022 has now kicked into action, we should take a moment to understand current conditions. Yes, corona is still with us. The Omicron variant is spreading faster than others – but it is also less dangerous, and that brings the very real possibility that the true danger of the pandemic is receding. And yes, inflation is high – but the US Federal Reserve has rate hike in the pipeline, the traditional curative for high inflation. There’s a sense that inflation can be brought back down in 2022, if