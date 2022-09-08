Yen Extends Decline as Traders Eye 145 Level and 1998 Lows

Chikako Mogi
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The yen’s decline continued for a fourth day as traders took stock of key levels to watch after the strongest warnings to date from senior officials failed to stem its slide.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The yen fell 0.2% in Tokyo to around the 144 per dollar level. It had touched 144.99 Wednesday before a modest recovery, making 145 the next focal point for chart lovers. Traders are also keeping an eye on 146.78, the level reached before joint Japan-US intervention to support the yen back in 1998.

The US Treasury Department on Wednesday stuck by its reluctance to support any potential intervention in currency markets, after Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said he was concerned about very sudden and one-sided moves.

A breach of 147.66 would bring the beleaguered currency back to levels last seen 32 years ago.

Given the fact that the dollar is gaining not just against the yen but also a broad swathe of currencies worldwide, traders say it’s difficult to see where its decline halts. The pair has closely tracked moves in Treasury yields which retreated overnight.

Cornered FX Traders Brace for Dollar to Smash More Asia Records

“The dollar/yen may hit 145 during Tokyo hours today even without any fresh catalyst as moves are driven by flows these days,” said Akira Moroga, manager of currency products at Aozora Bank in Tokyo. “Given that the speed has been rapid, people should be mindful of the risk of an actual intervention just as a show of resolve notwithstanding its effectiveness. But even so, it won’t change the trend.”

The yen has slumped to levels that leave it on track for its worst year on record as the divergence between US and Japanese monetary policy widens. The Bank of Japan is resolutely keeping policy loose to bolster the economy, while the Federal Reserve has been aggressively hiking rates to beat back surging inflation.

“From here, yen weakness seems likely to persist as long as US bond yields are rising and equity markets aren’t rolling over too violently,” said Kit Juckes, chief foreign-exchange strategist at Societe Generale SA. “But the cheaper the yen gets, the greater the danger that when the yield cycle does turn around, the yen will rally very sharply.”

(Updates prices, adds additional comment.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer-What would Japan's currency intervention to combat a weak yen look like?

    Japan's government said it was ready to take action if "rapid, one-sided" moves in the currency market continue, signalling their alarm over the yen's fall to a fresh 24-year low. "I'm concerned about rapid, one-sided moves in the currency market recently," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters on Wednesday, adding that the government "would take necessary steps if such movements continue." Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki declined to comment, when asked what kind of steps could be taken to stem yen falls.

  • Japan upgrades Q2 GDP as easing COVID curbs lift spending

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's economy grew more than initially reported in the second quarter, as the lifting of local COVID-19 restrictions boosted consumer and business spending. That meant Japan saw its economy grow for a third quarter in April-June, even as worries about a slate of issues such as a global slowdown and high energy prices cloud the outlook. Gross domestic product (GDP) in the world's third-largest economy expanded an annualised 3.5% in the second quarter, stronger than the preliminary estimate of annualised 2.2% growth, government data showed Thursday.

  • Oil Edges Up After Plunging Almost 6% on China Demand and Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher after slumping to an eight-month low, with investors assessing global demand as China pushes on with its Covid Zero policy and central banks tighten monetary policy to fight inflation.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Tr

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Names ‘Chief Futurist’ as Innovation ETFs Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management named its first “chief futurist” as the firm’s innovation-themed ETFs struggle in this year’s volatile market.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries Halt Bearish Frenzy: Markets WrapBrett Win

  • Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' prequel faces 'tornadoes' despite record Prime debut

    Amazon's new "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series has a bit of a PR problem.

  • Oil Market Darkens as Technical Breaches Spur a Selling Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil benchmarks tumbled to their lowest in more than six months as demand concerns emanating from China prompted a wave of selling that turned into a frenzy as prices breached technical warning levels. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Tr

  • ‘Things are rocky between us’: My girlfriend and I sold our Florida home. Our $200,000 profit was wired to her account. She refuses to give me my fair share.

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My long-time girlfriend and I moved to Florida three years ago. After renting a home for a year in an area we liked, we bought a home together. I was not working at the time, she was, so we agreed that it would make sense to not put me on the loan application, even though my credit score was higher than hers (however, we both have what would be considered “good” scores —  north of 725 and 800).

  • 'A huge win': Consumer products giant plans $180M expansion in north St. Louis

    A development official said St. Louis won a competitive search to keep and expand the factory. It and an entertainment proposal farther north "will continue to transform our riverfront, bring training and quality job opportunities to the citizens of St. Louis and invest in the revitalization of North City," he said.

  • A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in under a month. Jake Freeman shed light on his background, his massive bet, and the retail backlash to it in a Twitter Q&A.

    Jake Freeman, who quadrupled his fund's money by investing in Bed Bath & Beyond, discussed his work history and fondness for the retailer's products.

  • Suze Orman now says you need this much in emergency savings (and psst: you’re probably not going to like it)

    Financial experts have always urged people to create an emergency savings fund, but exactly how much should be in that fund has never been cut and dry. Recently, Suze Orman revised her advice on how much you need in an emergency fund to cover between 8 and 12 months, to 12 months worth of expenses. There’s a potential recession looming on the horizon, she says.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is finding it hard to catch 2020 in a bottle again. The growth investor who became a market icon as the co-founder and CEO of the popular Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been losing more than winning these days.

  • ‘No sign of a rebound’: Mortgage applications hit 22-year lows, as home buyers pull back

    Mortgage loan applications fell again this week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said, as fewer people are purchasing homes, or refinancing their loans.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • Student Loan Forgiveness: Eligibility Could Be Blocked If You Did This

    President Joe Biden announced the much anticipated and (mostly) widely lauded administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. However, beyond the framework announced at the time, details are...

  • You made payments on your student loans during the pause. Can you get a refund?

    Because full details of loan cancellation have not been released, borrowers can’t be sure they’ll actually benefit from getting a refund. Here's what to know.

  • Chip Glut Leaves Intel a Little Too Cheap

    The chip sector has been getting destroyed ... and for good reason. The U.S., putting the clamps down on who can sell what equipment to what country, is seriously hurting companies' revenue. Inventories of chips have gone from nowhere to be found to a glut.

  • Warren Buffett is Decreasing Stakes in These 6 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is decreasing stakes in. If you want to read about some stocks in the Buffett portfolio, go directly to Warren Buffett is Decreasing Stakes in These 3 Stocks. Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway manages an equity portfolio worth more than $300 billion as of […]

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices. The blue chip dividend payers are particularly attractive, as they combine the twin pillars of quality and long-term payment reliability. So let’s follow this line, and take

  • Indiana is the latest state to confirm plans to tax student loan forgiveness, leaving some residents with a bill of over $300

    Indiana's Department of Revenue confirmed to Insider that the state would tax forgiven student loan debt as income.

  • This Under-the-Radar Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify

    Although the three major U.S. stock indexes tend to rise in value over time, 2022 has served as a clear reminder that this increase doesn't occur in a straight line. Think of a stock split as a lever a publicly traded company can pull to alter its share price and outstanding share count without having any effect on its market cap or operations. Investors tend to be most-excited about forward stock splits, which is where a company reduces its share price via a split while its outstanding share count increases by the same factor (ergo, no change in market cap).