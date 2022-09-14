Yen Eyes a Break of 145 as Verbal Intervention Intensifies

Chikako Mogi and Yoshiaki Nohara
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The yen fluctuated near the closely-watched 145 per dollar level Wednesday after an overnight slide on increased bets of Federal Reserve rate hikes sparked further verbal intervention from Japan.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The currency weakened almost 0.3% to 144.96 against the dollar early in the Asian session before paring losses to trade little changed. That move followed a renewed hint by the country’s top chief currency official that direct intervention was a possible response to foreign-exchange weakness.

A break of 145 would bring 146.78 into play, the level reached before a joint Japan-US intervention to support the yen back in 1998.

“We’re concerned that the recent foreign exchange moves are very sudden,” Masato Kanda told reporters Wednesday. “We’ll monitor the situation with a sense of urgency, and respond appropriately without ruling out any options.”

Japanese authorities have been stepping up verbal warnings as the yen has fallen but these have failed to turn the tide against dollar strength. While Japan’s currency steadied somewhat after BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda expressed concern over rapid yen selling last week following a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the gain was short-lived.

On Wednesday, the BOJ boosted its scheduled bond purchases once more with Japan’s benchmark 10-year yield approaching the 0.25% upper limit of the central bank’s tolerated range.

The timing of Kanda’s comments “is a bit awkward and the impact may be a bit weak, coming amid the broad dollar strength after the strong CPI,” said David Lu, director at NBC Financial Markets Asia in Hong Kong. “It’s difficult to expect dollar-yen to ease back to 140 on verbal intervention in an all-out dollar rise situation.”

The impact of the stronger dollar wasn’t just confined to Japan, with officials across Asia busy trying to bolster their currencies. A tumble in South Korea’s won sparked comments from officials there that they were closely monitoring markets. China extended its currency defense by setting its reference rate for the yuan with the strongest bias on record.

Japan’s currency has tumbled more than 20% versus the greenback this year due to widening policy differentials between the two nations. Tuesday’s US inflation data reinforced bets the Fed will raise its benchmark by 75 basis points at this month’s policy meeting, while the BOJ is forecast to keep rates on hold at the end of its September gathering.

“Speculation will continue and volatility will remain high until the Fed meeting next week,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute. “While the BOJ will continue to send warning signals on the yen’s rapid weakness at its meeting, it is very unlikely it will change policy in response to the yen’s weakness.”

That leaves any action from Tokyo in the hands of the finance ministry. Japanese officials’ language on recent yen moves is approaching the wording used before they directly intervened in the currency market in the past.

Options traders are beginning to look for protection against possible action from Japan. One-month risk-reversals for dollar-yen -- a gauge of expected direction for the currency pair over that time frame -- point to near-term downside.

Still, economists, including Minami, say the chance for intervention is low. While Japan has more firepower in its foreign exchange reserves to prop up the yen than it did in 1998, analysts see little chance of Tokyo being able to turn the trend through intervention without US help.

Japan’s $1.2 Trillion Buffer May Not Scare Yen Bears Without US

“We recently saw a concerted effort from the BOJ, MOF and government to jawbone the yen but with limited success,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at at City Index in Sydney. “Part of that success could be attributed to a weaker dollar. With expectations of higher Fed rates and widening yield differentials in favor of the dollar, it could make further jawboning efforts feel like they’re shouting into the wind.”

(Updates with moves in other markets in eighth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Won Tumbles to Lead Drop in EM Asia Currencies on Fed Hike Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s won tumbled along with the Thai baht after a hotter-than-expected US inflation print boosted the dollar.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThe Korean currency slid as much as 1.6% to 1,3

  • Upset by high prices, GM's Cruise develops its own chips for self-driving cars

    General Motors' autonomous driving unit Cruise has developed its own chips for self-driving cars to be deployed by 2025, as they aim to bring down costs and scale up volume, executives said Tuesday. Cruise is taking a page out of Tesla's playbook, switching from Nvidia Corp's products to customized chips to power their vehicles. "Two years ago, we were paying a lot of money for a GPU from a famous vendor," Carl Jenkins, head of Cruise hardware, told Reuters in an apparent reference to Nvidia, a leading maker of graphics processing units, or GPUs.

  • U.S. Inflation Remained High in August

    The pace of consumer-price increases slowed slightly to 8.3% last month, as broadening price pressures kept the inflation rate close to a four-decade high despite lower gasoline prices.

  • Tesla Peer BYD Has 50% Plus Upside. Here’s How U.S. Investors Can Take Advantage.

    Barclays analyst Jiong Shao launched coverage of Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD with a Buy rating and $91 price target.

  • Japan's machinery orders post surprise gains in July

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's core machinery orders extended gains in July, raising hopes business growth spending may offset near-term headwinds from a global economic slowdown and a weaker yen, which has pushed up costs at home. The surprise increase in core orders - a barometer of capital expenditure - could provide temporary relief for policymakers hoping for corporate investment to spur a domestic-led recovery in the world's third-largest economy. The Reuters Tankan survey, however, separately showed that the business confidence of Japanese manufacturers retreated from a seven-month high in September, as the corporate sector faced persistent pressure from high raw material costs.

  • Banks Kick Off $4 Billion Citrix Bond Sale as Loan Draws Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks have kicked off the second part of a $15 billion debt package for the buyout of Citrix Systems Inc., as they look to offload risky loans they’ve been stuck with for months.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to

  • Canada Declares Holiday to Honor Queen But TSX Stays Open

    (Bloomberg) -- The Canadian government has declared Monday a federal holiday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, but financial markets will function normally.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingHedge Fund’s Decade-Long Wait for Yuan Crash Nears PaydayTMX Group Ltd., operat

  • Fidelity, Schwab, Citadel Securities Plan to Launch New Crypto Exchange

    A consortium of financial heavyweights including electronic trading giant Citadel Securities and brokerages Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab Corp. on Tuesday announced plans to launch a new cryptocurrency exchange. The launch of the exchange, to be called EDX Markets, is a sign that Wall Street continues to see opportunity in digital assets despite this year’s slump. Other backers of the new exchange include high-speed trading firm Virtu Financial Inc. and venture-capital firms Sequoia Ca

  • Novogratz Says Fidelity to Shift Retail to Crypto Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Mike Novogratz, the founder and chief executive of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., said he’s heard that Fidelity Investments will “shift retail customers into crypto soon.”Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starting This MonthUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collaps

  • Fidelity considers Bitcoin trading on brokerage platform: WSJ

    The financial services giant Fidelity Investments is considering a move that would allow its individual brokerage customers to trade Bitcoin (BTC), according to a Wall Street Journal report. See related article: Fidelity’s crypto arm wants to add Ethereum trading, plans hiring spree Fast facts The WSJ cited “people familiar with the matter” and a statement […]

  • BOJ is nowhere near shifting monetary policy to support yen

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The yen may be near 24-year lows, but Japan's central bank is not even close to trying to support it with higher interest rates. That is the message from three sources familiar with the thinking of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), and it was strongly implied by the country's top foreign exchange diplomat last week and indeed by central bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda in July. The government - especially the Ministry of Finance (MOF) - has repeatedly and strongly expressed dissatisfaction with this year's falls in the yen, which on Sept. 7 dropped as far as 144.990 per dollar, down 30% since the end of 2021.

  • This is How Much Money You Should Have at Your Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Every month I express my concerns to my adviser, but he says not to worry.’ My 401(k) has lost over 20% and I can’t afford to lose that kind of money. Is it time to find a new adviser?

    Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

  • Retirees Could Soon Get Their Biggest Social Security Raise in More Than 40 Years

    With inflation still climbing, the Social Security cost-of-living increase is projected to jump 8.7% next year.

  • People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying

    With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers are now also turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. See: How Much Cash To Have Stashed...

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market will surprise investors to the upside as cooling 'on the ground' inflation means the Fed won't hike rates to extremes

    "It seems like everyone that wants to be out of the market is out, and everyone that wants to be tactical is short," Jeremy Siegel said.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The last year and change has been rough for the growth investing style that Cathie Wood has championed, but it doesn't mean that her head-turning run in 2020 was a fluke. The co-founder, CEO, and stock shopper of the Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) keeps buying disruptors on the cheap. Wood kicked off the new trading week by adding to her existing stakes in Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Monday.

  • Gen Z trusts this man more than Warren Buffett for financial advice — and he says this is the single best habit to adopt if you want to save money

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. When asked which social media financial influencers they follow and trust, more Baby Boomers and Gen Xers chose Warren Buffett than anyone else. A man named Humphrey Yang.

  • Any doubt Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points next week is gone after hot U.S. inflation data

    Any doubt that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 75 basis points next week is gone given the hot inflation data, economists said.

  • Warren Buffett Is Piling Into These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has invested in some stocks this year trading at rock-bottom valuations.