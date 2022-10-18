Yen, Fuel Costs to Hurt Japan Electricity Firm Profit, S&P Warns

(Bloomberg) -- A weak yen coupled with soaring fuel prices are set to inflict a “double-whammy” on the bottom line of Japanese electric power companies that may affect the quality of their credit, according to S&P Global Ratings.

The rating firm warned of “huge losses” for the sector and a marked deterioration of financial metrics, according to a statement on Tuesday, not long after the yen dropped to a level last seen 32 years ago.

“Electric utilities will suffer harsher business conditions than other corporate sectors in Japan,” it said. Major companies in the sector “are unable to fully pass on cost increases to customers.”

S&P’s warning comes as firms around the world grapple with a surge in energy prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In a bid to weather the impact of rising fuel costs, Japanese power providers have raised extra cash by boosting bond sales by more than 70% to 2.6 trillion yen ($17.5 billion) so far this year, the most ever for the period.

One factor that limits downside risks for the companies’ ratings is that they are likely to get government support, S&P said. Should the plunge in the currency and fuel price surge abate, the electricity companies are likely to bounce back next year, with profit back near pre-pandemic levels.

