Yen, Fuel Costs to Hurt Japan Electricity Firm Profit, S&P Warns

Ayai Tomisawa
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A weak yen coupled with soaring fuel prices are set to inflict a “double-whammy” on the bottom line of Japanese electric power companies that may affect the quality of their credit, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The rating firm warned of “huge losses” for the sector and a marked deterioration of financial metrics, according to a statement on Tuesday, not long after the yen dropped to a level last seen 32 years ago.

“Electric utilities will suffer harsher business conditions than other corporate sectors in Japan,” it said. Major companies in the sector “are unable to fully pass on cost increases to customers.”

S&P’s warning comes as firms around the world grapple with a surge in energy prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In a bid to weather the impact of rising fuel costs, Japanese power providers have raised extra cash by boosting bond sales by more than 70% to 2.6 trillion yen ($17.5 billion) so far this year, the most ever for the period.

One factor that limits downside risks for the companies’ ratings is that they are likely to get government support, S&P said. Should the plunge in the currency and fuel price surge abate, the electricity companies are likely to bounce back next year, with profit back near pre-pandemic levels.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Yen Traders on Intervention Alert as Team Japan Stands Ground

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen took a further step toward the closely watched 150 per dollar level, keeping investors on high alert for possible intervention to support the currency. Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaz

  • Target CEO: We're seeing 'healthy' spending despite 'unusual' economic times

    Target chairman and CEO Brian Cornell weighs in on the economic outlook at this year's Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit.

  • Stocks Extend Their Rally as Investor Angst Eases: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks extended a rebound amid a focus on earnings and as the UK’s efforts to foster greater stability in its volatile bond market buoyed sentiment toward riskier assets.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv Wi

  • Greta Thunberg: I don't want to go into politics

    The teenage activist says the world of politics is toxic and she never intended being the face of a global movement.

  • South Korea stands to lose billions from making K-pop superstars BTS do military service

    Between 2014 and 2023, analysts projected BTS would have contributed $29.1 trillion to the South Korean economy.

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • Exxon's Russian oil output collapsed after rejecting local tanker insurance - sources

    Oil output at the giant Exxon-led Sakhalin-1 Russian Pacific project collapsed following the U.S. major's refusal to accept local insurance for tankers after Western insurers pulled out due to sanctions, several industry sources told Reuters. Western insurers withdrew cover from tankers operated by state-run Sovcomflot, Russia's biggest shipping group, which was sanctioned following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. "Exxon has refused to take Sovcomflot's tankers," one industry source said.

  • GM CEO Mary Barra details the ‘tremendous opportunity’ in China

    Despite hiccups with supply shortages and COVID-related shutdowns, General Motors CEO Mary Barra is bullish on the China marketplace. GM CEO Mary Barra details the ‘tremendous opportunity’ in China

  • Russia Leans on Turkey, India, China for Oil Sales Before EU Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The three countries that helped Moscow to maintain crude exports in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine appear to be stepping back into the market for Russian barrels, with Turkey taking a lead role in the latest buying.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — fo

  • Chinese chipmakers, U.S. suppliers caught in crosshairs of new export restrictions

    Over the last week and a half, the Chinese semiconductor industry’s circumstances have taken a sharp turn for the worse. The Biden administration announced on October 7 a sweeping set of export restrictions that prevent the export of certain chips and, more important, the sale of tools using certain technologies to Chinese chipmakers. The rules go well beyond those introduced during the Trump administration and are likely to keep Chinese companies several generations behind the leading edge.

  • If Europe and the U.S. want to win the war in Ukraine, they must enlist their economies in the fight

    The war cannot be won with a peacetime economy. Markets simply move too slowly for the kind of major structural changes that are required.

  • India is taking digital banking to the poor with a new initiative

    India has taken another step towards financial inclusion and strengthening digital banking in the country.

  • Russia's Gazprom threatens to cut off natural-gas supplies to Europe if price caps are imposed

    The G7 and the EU are in discussions to impose price caps on Russian oil and natural gas to cut its energy revenue, which helps fund the Ukraine war.

  • Oil steady as recession woes counter positive Chinese signals

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices held steady on Monday in choppy trading as fears that high inflation and energy costs could drag the global economy into recession offset China's continuation of loose monetary policy. "U.S. inflation remains a front topic and with the Fed set to raise rates at least into next year, there are fears that demand destruction will escalate," said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial. China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans on Monday while keeping its key interest rate unchanged for a second month, in a signal that loose monetary policy would be maintained.

  • European Gas Extends Losing Run as EU Plans More Crisis Measures

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas fell to the lowest level since June as the EU prepares measures to curb volatility in the region’s biggest marketplace. Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another OverhaulBenchmark futures f

  • U.S. corn, soy exports lag normal autumn pace amid river shipping woes

    U.S. soybean exports are trailing their normal autumn pace despite rising supplies from an accelerating harvest, as low river levels have slowed the flow of grain barges to export terminals, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data issued on Monday. Corn exports are also lagging their typical harvest-time rate, weekly USDA export inspections data showed. Low water on the Mississippi River and its tributaries has slowed the delivery of grain barges to export terminals along the Gulf Coast, where some 60% of U.S. crop exports exit the country.

  • Russia's Gazprom says it will stop gas supplies to Europe if EU imposes price cap

    Russia has threatened to stop gas supplies to the European Union if member states decide to introduce a price cap on natural gas, the head of Gazprom Alexei Miller, said on Oct. 16.

  • Why are margarine prices so high?

    Food prices continue to climb, showing no signs of relief. In the US, the grocery item that has increased in price the most since the start of the pandemic is margarine.

  • Microsoft's Satya Nadella 'is one of the great executives of our time': Reid Hoffman

    LinkedIn Co-founder Reid Hoffman discusses Microsoft CEO's Satya Nadella's leadership practices, and what he's learned from sitting on the Microsoft board.

  • Oil steady as recession woes counter positive Chinese signals

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices held steady on Monday in choppy trading as fears that high inflation and energy costs could drag the global economy into recession offset China's continuation of loose monetary policy. "U.S. inflation remains a front topic and with the Fed set to raise rates at least into next year, there are fears that demand destruction will escalate," said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial. China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans on Monday while keeping its key interest rate unchanged for a second month, in a signal that loose monetary policy would be maintained.