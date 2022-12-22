Yen Gains Look Capped as Treasury Yields Seen Marching Higher

David Finnerty
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Yen’s rally on the back of Bank of Japan’s unexpected policy shift could soon run out of steam if forecasts for US yields next year are anything to go by.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The average estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists conducted between December 12 to 16 shows the 10-year Treasury yield could rise to 3.82% in the second quarter of 2023, up about 20 basis points from current levels. That means the spread between US and Japanese yields could widen, with the latter capped at 0.5%, and act as a headwind for the yen.

“We expect the path toward policy tightening in Japan to be slow and contained,” said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank in London, who sees the yen ending the second quarter at 130 per dollar.

The US-Japan yield gap has been a key driver for the yen this year. Aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes increasingly contrasted with Japan’s ultra-loose monetary policy, dragging the Japanese currency to the lowest in more than three decades in October. However, bullish yen bets regained momentum after the BOJ unexpectedly doubled its cap on 10-year yields to 0.5%.

The yen rallied the most since 2016 following the BOJ action and some analysts lifted their forecasts for the currency to 120 per dollar. Still, Foley’s view is less optimistic.

Further tweaks to the yield curve control policy are likely before any BOJ rate hike, she said. “Not only should this moderate the pace of further yen gains, but we expect to see pockets of dollar buying next year, which will likely limit the amount of headway the yen can make into the spring.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. dollar likely has further upside vs yen despite BOJ move -Goldman

    The Bank of Japan, which widened the trading band for 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) on Tuesday, may have inflicted damage on the dollar against the yen, but Goldman Sachs analysts said there was further room for the greenback to rise. In Wednesday's research note, Goldman said the path for the yen depended on whether the BOJ move was a technical adjustment as the central bank had pointed out, or the start of a tighter monetary policy regime. Goldman assumed that, for now, the BOJ move was a technical adjustment and a "sign that policy rates could be adjusted further in coming month", although the basic BOJ framework remained unchanged.

  • Japan Still Sees Inflation Staying Below 2% Next Fiscal Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s government still sees overall inflation remaining below the Bank of Japan’s 2% price target next fiscal year, despite accelerating price gains this year. Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trum

  • Asia shares join Wall St bounce, yen keeps climbing

    Asian stocks climbed into the black on Thursday after an upbeat reading on U.S. consumers cheered Wall Street investors, while the yen added to its recent massive gains as Japanese bond yields shifted into a new higher range. Inflation expectations fell to 6.7%, the lowest since September 2021, courtesy of falling gas prices. That helped spark a rally on Wall Street with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both adding another 0.3% on Thursday.

  • Slovak Parties Agree on Budget After Government Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Slovakia’s former ruling coalition parties agreed on the state budget for next year, a key move to alleviate the worst cost-of-living crisis in more than two decades. Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup Wi

  • Nike Shares Soar After Sales Beat, Inventory Pileup Improves

    (Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. shares were poised for their biggest gain in more than a year after the retailer’s quarterly sales exceeded Wall Street estimates and bloated inventory stockpiles showed signs of improvement.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesMessi Evacuated by Helicopt

  • Japan Homebuyers Get Clue on Higher Mortgage Rate After BOJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Home hunters in Japan just got a good hint about how much more they may have to pay for a popular fixed-rate mortgage after the Bank of Japan surprised markets this week by doubling its yield cap on the 10-year government bond.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in Ch

  • Stocks Extend Advance Into Asia; Dollar Weakens: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied in Asia Thursday, putting a gauge of the region’s equities on course to snap five days of declines after US shares climbed on improved consumer confidence and better-than-expected earnings.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsPrivate Jet Costs,

  • Synex Renewable Energy Corporation Announces Proposed Private Placement

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2022) - Synex Renewable Energy Corporation (TSX: SXI) ("Synex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of up to 357,142 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of the Company at a price of $2.80 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $1,000,000. No commissions or fees are payable in connection with the Offering. The ...

  • Jevon Holland, Terron Armstead among 5 Dolphins not practicing

    Safety Jevon Holland left tackle Terron Armstead were among five Dolphins who did not practice Wednesday.

  • Danuel House Jr. with a dunk vs the Detroit Pistons

    Danuel House Jr. (Philadelphia 76ers) with a dunk vs the Detroit Pistons, 12/21/2022

  • Buy 4 Stocks Set to Fly High on Christmas, New Year Travel

    Millions of Americans plan to travel and stay at hotels during Christmas and New Year, which is likely to help stocks like Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH), Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV), RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) and Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H).

  • Boris Johnson’s Brexit trade deal ‘not delivering for most UK businesses’

    The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has sent the government a report setting out solutions to many of the issues.

  • Joel Brown scores career-high to lead California past UT Arlington in first victory

    California men's basketball defeats UT Arlington by a final score of 73-51 on Wednesday, Dec. 21 in Berkeley. Senior guard Joel Brown scores a career-high 17 points as the Golden Bears improve to 1-12 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 26 Stocks Expect Up To 1,220% Growth

    Oil stocks dominate this list of today's fastest-growing stocks, all eyeing 100%-1,220% EPS gains this year.

  • Tesla driver in multi-car crash told police self-driving software malfunctioned

    The driver of a 2021 Tesla Model S involved in an eight-vehicle crash last month on San Francisco's Bay Bridge told police he was in Full-Self Driving (FSD) mode which had malfunctioned, according to a police report made public Wednesday. Chief Executive Elon Musk has touted Tesla "Full Self-Driving" software as a potential cash cow for the world's biggest electric carmaker. Tesla sells the $15,000 FSD software as an ad-on which enables its vehicles to change lanes and park autonomously.

  • Core Scientific Declares Bankruptcy as Crypto Winter Lingers

    (Bloomberg) -- Core Scientific Inc., one of the largest miners of Bitcoin, became the latest crypto company to file for bankruptcy as the industry reckons with a plunge in digital-asset prices. Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among

  • NFL Thursday: Dolphins fans hope Jaguars and hot Trevor Lawrence can solve Jets’ defense. Our pick

    NFL WEEK 16

  • An FTX exec bought $6 million of real estate and restaurants in a small Massachusetts town. The crypto giant's collapse has a local official worried about the town's future.

    Local newspaper The Berkshire Eagle reported last year that Ryan Salame owns almost half the restaurants in Lenox, MA.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks — They Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    2022 is almost over and although 2023 brings with it plenty of uncertainty, most investors will no doubt be happy that a tumultuous year for the stock market is finally coming to an end. The selling pressure has at times been so severe that it didn't really matter whether a stock has strong fundamentals or not, the reflex has been to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The upshot to the relentless selling is that now investors get a chance to load up on their favorite names at a big discount.

  • Disney will start process to spin-off ESPN, ABC in 2023: Wells Fargo

    Wells Fargo is predicting big things for Disney's sports behemoth ESPN in 2023.