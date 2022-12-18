Yen Jumps on Report of Kishida Flexibility on Monetary Policy

Michael G. Wilson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The yen opened the week higher after Kyodo News reported Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was planning to revise a 10-year-old accord with the Bank of Japan with the potential to add flexibility around the 2% inflation goal.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The currency strengthened as much as 0.6% early Monday to 135.79 per dollar as traders got their first chance to respond to the comments reported by Kyodo on Saturday, citing unidentified government sources. Should they be confirmed, they would contrast with comments from Kishida in June, when he said he expected the BOJ to stick to its 2% inflation target.

The yen’s been the worst-performing major currency this year as BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s insistence on buying massive amounts of government bonds meant Japan’s yields stayed low while they soared elsewhere with other global central banks hiking interest rates to combat inflation.

Kyodo said Kishida would discuss the matter with the next BOJ governor, who will succeed Kuroda in April.

Last week Bloomberg reported that Bank of Japan officials saw the possibility of a policy review next year, after wages growth and any slowdown in the global economy are closely examined, according to people familiar with the matter.

Investors like Fidelity International and T. Rowe Price all favor the yen after it was bludgeoned to the weakest level in three decades of 151.95 per dollar earlier this year.

Authorities look to be defending the yen around 145 per dollar and “it seems that the sweet spot for them, at least at this point seems to be the 120, 130 kind of level,” said Omar Slim, who helps manage PineBridge’s Asia Pacific Investment Grade Bond Fund. Slim is negative on Japanese bonds whose yields have been kept artificially low for years to keep borrowing costs at rock bottom.

--With assistance from Ruth Carson.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Swiss central bank sees onus on Credit Suisse to execute revamp

    Credit Suisse needs to execute its revamp successfully and end a string of negative headlines from Switzerland's second-biggest bank, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview aired on Saturday. Credit Suisse in October announced a plan to raise capital, slash its workforce and focus even more on its flagship wealth management franchise while scaling back volatile investment banking after a string of losses and risk-management failures. It said this month the turnaround was well under way after completing a 4 billion Swiss franc ($4.3 billion) capital hike.

  • Japan protests N. Korea's latest missile launches

    STORY: Ino said the two ballistic missiles were launched eastwards from near the western coast of North Korea within the same hour starting 11:00a.m. (0200GMT), both flying around 500 kilometers (310 miles) at a maximum altitude of about 550 kilometers (342 miles). The missiles flew on a parabolic trajectory, and no damages have been reported.“North Korea's series of rapidly escalating provocations threatens the peace and security of Japan, the region, and the international community, and must not be tolerated… Japan has lodged a strong protest with North Korea through our embassy in Beijing and strongly condemned their actions,” Ino said.North Korea has conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests this year, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, despite international bans and sanctions. In November, North Korea test-fired an ICMB that Japanese officials said had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States and that landed just 130 miles off Japan.

  • Puerto Rico Power Utility Plan to Cut Debt by 40%

    (Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico’s financial oversight board filed a plan to restructure about $9 billion of power utility debt after failing to reach a deal with bondholders, signaling the agency’s five-year bankruptcy will take even longer to resolve.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersReports of Beijing Covid Deaths Fuel Speculatio

  • Justin Jefferson inches ahead of Calvin Johnson’s record pace

    When former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell became head of the Vikings, receiver Justin Jefferson got excited. After generating great numbers during two years in a ho-hum offensive system, Jefferson could break out as Minnesota’s answer to Cooper Kupp. And Jefferson has. Currently, he’s on pace to do what Kupp nearly did in 2021. Jefferson, [more]

  • Former FTX exec Ryan Salame invested millions in one small Massachusetts town's restaurants

    Former FTX executive Ryan Salame invested $6 million into restaurants and small businesses in Lenox, Massachusetts, prior to the crypto firm's collapse and bankruptcy.

  • Back bailout or risk losing it all, Uniper boss tells shareholders

    The CEO of Uniper has asked shareholders to approve a planned bailout by Berlin that will cost more than 50 billion euros ($52.91 billion), warning that the stricken German gas trader will otherwise have to consider filing for insolvency. Ahead of Monday's extraordinary shareholder meeting in Duesseldorf, Chief Executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach said the disarray caused by the loss of supplies from Russia could lead to shareholders walking away with nothing if they did not accept the proposal to take Uniper into German public ownership. Gazprom was once its biggest supplier, but a big drop in deliveries after the Russia's invasion of Ukraine forced Uniper to buy gas elsewhere at much higher prices to meet existing contracts.

  • Marketmind: Santa rally? Ho ho ho

    There's a reason investors are warned not to fight the Fed, but sometimes they still need to learn the hard way. When the second most powerful central bank in the world is standing shoulder to shoulder with the Fed too, markets are bound to get a bloody nose. This is essentially what happened last week - a sea of red across Wall Street and world stocks after the Fed and European Central Bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points and gave the clearest signals to date that they are far from done.

  • Mortgage Buydowns Are Making a Comeback

    Carley Chase found her dream home in Chandler, Ariz., this summer: a three-bedroom ranch, close to work, with a pool and a backyard lined with palm trees. Rising borrowing costs have dramatically increased the cost of buying a home this year, reviving interest in mortgage products like temporary buydowns that fell out of favor after the 2008 financial crisis. Buyers typically don’t cover the cost of temporary buydowns.

  • Should You Invest in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) for a Long-Term?

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Smid Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Smid Cap composite declined 4.15% compared to a 0.12% return for the Russell 2500 Growth Index. Stock selection in Utilities and Basic Materials contributed significantly to […]

  • Should You Invest in BioLife Solutions (BLFS)?

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Micro Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Micro-Cap composite declined 0.67% compared to a 2.14% return for the Russell Microcap Growth Index. The negative stock selection and underweight exposure to the top-performing Health […]

  • Here’s Why Alpha Teknova (TKNO) Stock Declined in Q3

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Conestoga Micro Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Micro-Cap composite declined 0.67% compared to a 2.14% return for the Russell Microcap Growth Index. The negative stock selection and underweight exposure to the top-performing Health […]

  • Should You Consider Selling EVI Industries (EVI)?

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Small Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund declined 4.56% net of fees in the third quarter, compared to a 0.24% return for Russell 2000 Growth Index. Stock selection and negative sector allocation impacted the fund’s performance in […]

  • Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Declined on Management Guidance

    Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Small Cap Growth Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund declined 4.56% net of fees in the third quarter, compared to a 0.24% return for Russell 2000 Growth Index. Stock selection and negative sector allocation impacted the fund’s performance in […]

  • Benco Services- A Crypto and NFT Marketing Agency Navigating Througha Recession and Surviving the Crypto Winter

    Benco Services- A Crypto and NFT Marketing Agency Navigating Througha Recession and Surviving the Crypto Winter.

  • FedEx and Nike earnings will hold vital hints on holiday-shopping strength

    After investors raced for the exits following their last earnings reports, FedEx and Nike will try it again in the week ahead.

  • Dow Jones Futures: After Stock Market Rally's Ugly Outside Week, Here's What To Do

    The market rally started strong, but sold off hard in a big outside week. Apple, Tesla dived. Leading stocks tumbled. Here's what to do.

  • 4 fast food trends to watch in 2023

    From inflation to digital innovation, here's where the fast food industry is headed next year.

  • Disney’s ‘Avatar 2’ Brings In $134 Million in Domestic Opening

    (Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’s Avatar: The Way of Water generated $134 million in US and Canadian theaters in its debut weekend, results that fell short of some estimates for one of the most highly anticipated films of the year.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersReports of Beijing Covid Deaths Fuel Speculation China Covering

  • Advanced stats show Lawrence, Jaguars offense as Cowboys’ equal

    As the Cowboys look to extend their winning streak, the Jaguars offense has developed and offers a closer matchup than meets the eye. | From @ProfessorO_NFL

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract