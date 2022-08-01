Yen Rally Rolls On as Hedge Funds Cut and Run From Short Bets

Matthew Burgess and Hiroko Komiya
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The yen’s summer revival entered a fourth day as one of the biggest macro trades of the year continues to unwind.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Japanese currency climbed as much as 0.9% to just above 132 per dollar in a fourth day of gains Monday. Hedge funds are selling down dollar positions and increasingly buying the yen as a haven play, according to Asia-based currency traders who asked not to be named as they are not authorized to discuss client activity publicly.

Lowered expectations for Federal Reserve rate hikes have led to a rally in Treasuries, narrowing the yield gap that had opened up between the US and Japan that helped drive the yen to a 24-year low. That has weakened the argument behind one of the most prominent trades of the year -- short the Japanese currency -- and resulted in a more than 5% rebound from the yen’s mid-July low.

Leveraged funds have slashed net-short futures and options positions on the Japanese currency to the lowest since March 2021, according to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Net bearish bets of around 23,000 contracts are now less than a third of their April peak.

“Clients have been heavy buyers of yen of late and continue to hold a positive yen stance,” wrote Pepperstone Group head of research Chris Weston in a note Monday.

A narrowing inflation-adjusted yield differential between the US and Japan is driving the move, with positioning playing a role as well, according to Mayank Mishra, a global currency and macro strategist at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. The spread between 10-year real Treasury yields and their Japanese equivalents has shrunk to 0.80% from over 1.5% in mid June.

Mishra has been short the dollar-yen since it hit the 138.80 level and sees it heading toward 130, he said.

“We believe a cyclical peak in dollar-yen and yield differentials may be already in place,” he said. “Even if persistent inflation keeps the Fed hawkish for longer, rising growth concerns would keep long-end Treasury yields under pressure.”

Still, the currency remains the worst among Group-of-10 peers, down around 13% this year as the Bank of Japan keeps interest rates pinned to the floor even as the Fed hikes aggressively. Higher oil prices in energy-import heavy Japan and a blowout in the country’s trade deficit continue to weigh.

While the yen’s decline may be nearing its end, until markets get clarity on the view of the Fed, “there will be some turbulence,” said Maki Ogawa, head of financial market research at Sony Financial Group. “It’s still too early to say that the 140 yen exchange rate will no longer happen.”

(Updates with yield differential and Standard Chartered comment from sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea July factory activity weakens for first time in 2 years - PMI

    South Korea's factory activity shrank in July for the first time in nearly two years, as output and new orders weakened amid continued inflation and supply chain woes, a private-sector survey showed on Monday. The S&P Global purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to a seasonally-adjusted 49.8 in July from 51.3 in June, falling below 50 for the first time since September 2020. "South Korean manufacturers reported that strong inflationary pressures and sustained supply chain disruption had hindered production and demand at the start of the third quarter," said Usamah Bhatti, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Sony Dives Most in Months After Gaming Slump Spurs Outlook Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. fell as much as 7% after the Tokyo-based tech giant trimmed its profit outlook, reflecting the impact of recession fears on the global gaming industry.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decad

  • Gold Steadies in Asia After Biggest Weekly Gain Since March

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied in Asia after its biggest weekly gain since March as the market waited for fresh indicators on the state of the global economy and the pace of US interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming

  • Asia's factories squeezed by higher prices, weak demand

    Asia's factories struggled for momentum in July as China's strict COVID restrictions and flagging global demand slowed production, although early signs red-hot inflation may be peaking provided some optimism for firms squeezed by prices. A series of purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) for July released on Monday showed new orders falling in the region's manufacturing powerhouses, particularly tech giants in northeast Asia. South Korea's factory activity fell for the first time in almost two years while Japan saw its slowest growth in activity in 10 months amid persistent supply chain disruptions.

  • Japan's July factory activity growth slows as output, new orders contract

    Japan's manufacturing activity expanded at the weakest rate in 10 months in July, as pressure from rising prices and supply disruptions hurt output and new orders, suggesting a solid post-pandemic economic recovery is still some way off. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dipped to a seasonally adjusted 52.1 in July from the previous month's 52.7 final. Japan's economy has struggled to mount a sure-footed recovery from the pandemic's hit, with recurrent flare-ups of COVID in China, the Ukraine war and surging commodity prices all dragging on overseas demand.

  • Dollar wallows near 3-week low on bets for less aggressive Fed

    The dollar hung near a three-week low to major peers on Monday as markets continued to wager that the Federal Reserve has less tightening to do with the U.S. economy at risk of recession. Data at the end of last week tossed the greenback in both directions, rising initially after the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index showed the fastest inflation since 2005, only to sink after the final University of Michigan report - closely watched by Fed policymakers - showed slipping consumer inflation expectations. Traders currently price about 31% probability that the Fed will keep its current 75 basis-point pace of rate hikes at its next meeting on Sept. 21, with 69% odds for a smaller half point increase.

  • China's Nio to make power products for Europe at its first overseas plant

    Chinese electric car maker Nio plans to open its first overseas plant in September to make power products for the European market as it accelerates expansion abroad. The plant, in Pest, Hungary, will develop and manufacture power products such as battery-swapping stations to serve European users, Nio said in a statement late on Friday. Nio will speed up construction of battery swapping stations in Europe with a view to expanding sales of its cars in countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark in the second half of this yea.

  • Korea Exports Extend Gains, Suggesting Global Resilience

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s exports extended gains in July, suggesting ongoing resilience in a global economy that’s under pressure from elevated energy prices, rising interest rates and China’s virus restrictions.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profit

  • Asia shares stay sluggish, dollar resumes retreat

    Asian shares were sluggish on Monday as disappointing Chinese economic data fed doubts Wall Street's rally could be sustained, while the dollar continued its retreat on the yen as speculators were forced out of suddenly unprofitable short positions. South Korean activity weakened for the first time in two years, while Japan expanded at the slowest pace in 10 months.

  • Hong Kong to Report Contraction in GDP as Global Headwinds Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will report a contraction in gross domestic product in the second quarter, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said, with global economic headwinds clouding the outlook for the financial hub.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Fin

  • Japan PM Kishida’s Support Sinks in Kyodo Poll Amid Covid Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s approval rating sank to the lowest since he took office last October in a Kyodo News poll as the nation sees a resurgence in coronavirus cases. Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blosso

  • Flooding concerns for 10 million Americans

    Flood threat continues for millions, with additional flooding possible in already devastated areas.

  • US Futures Dip, Stocks Mixed on Fed, China Caution: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures fell and Asian stocks were mixed Monday, hampered by the challenges swirling around China and a reminder from Federal Reserve officials that their key objective is to fight high inflation.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale

  • Manchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Taxes on Oil Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- The climate and tax spending deal announced last week by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin could cost the oil industry $25 billion in new taxes. Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After D

  • Tesla Inks Battery Materials Deals With Two Chinese Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has signed new long-term deals with two of its existing Chinese battery-materials suppliers, the latest move by automakers to secure supplies amid intensifying competition.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossom

  • Wildfire spreads in northern California

    The McKinney Fire has only been burning for two days, but it’s already scorched more than 51,000 acres, officials said.

  • There's A Lot To Like About Colony Bankcorp's (NASDAQ:CBAN) Upcoming US$0.11 Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Colony...

  • Australia home prices slide, Sydney suffers worse month in 40 years

    Australian home prices slid for a third month in July and the pace quickened as Sydney suffered its worst decline in almost 40 years amid rising borrowing costs and a cost-of-living crisis. Figures from property consultant CoreLogic out on Monday showed prices nationally fell 1.3% in July from June when they dropped 0.6%. The pullback in Sydney gathered momentum as values fell 2.2% in the month, while Melbourne lost 1.5%.

  • Chris Rock jokes that he was slapped by 'Suge Smith' hours after Will Smith issued his video apology

    During a recent stand-up show, Chris Rock compared Will Smith to former rap mogul Suge Knight, who is currently in prison for voluntary manslaughter.

  • Philosophically, It Doesn’t Matter Whether Cryptos Are Securities; Practically, It Does

    When a main U.S. regulatory body defers to Crypto Twitter for leads on securities law violations, you know these categories are subjective.